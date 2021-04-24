Former UVa standout Hall gives assist in Liberty's recruitment of Spell

Liberty wasn’t on Bryson Spell’s radar during his initial recruitment out of Cape Henry Collegiate in Virginia Beach. In fact, Flames men’s basketball coach Ritchie McKay hadn’t seen the 6-foot-9 forward play in person. The coronavirus pandemic wiped out Spell’s opportunity a little more than a year ago to play in two of the bigger showcases for high schoolers on the East Coast — the Boo Williams Invitational in Hampton and the Peach Jam in North Augusta, South Carolina — and it prevented McKay and his staff from getting a look at the lanky forward.

McKay, though, had an inside man who dished out an assist when Spell announced earlier this month he was decommitting from Cincinnati and looking for a new college to call home: former Virginia standout and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Devon Hall.

“I’m really close with Devon Hall. He played at UVa and he’s actually my head coach’s son at Cape Henry [Mark Hall], and we hit it off over COVID,” Spell said Friday in a phone interview. “We probably worked out every day for about three months before he went back to the bubble with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He spoke so highly of Coach McKay.”