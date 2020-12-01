Freeze and Chadwell, new to Liberty-Coastal Carolina rivalry, understand importance of matchup

Hugh Freeze spent part of Monday afternoon receiving a tutorial from Matt Bevins and Kyle DeArmon on the history of the Liberty and Coastal Carolina football rivalry. The two former Liberty football players filled in the current coach on the origins and significance of the intense battles between the programs.

The same crash course wasn’t needed for Jamey Chadwell. Chadwell, in his second full season guiding Coastal Carolina, is well-versed in the importance of the rivalry that developed between the Flames and Chanticleers. He spent four seasons as head coach at Charleston Southern from 2013 through 2016, and his Buccaneers had to get through Liberty and Coastal Carolina for the Big South Conference title.

While Chadwell wasn’t privy to the intricacies of the rivalry, there was no mistaking the significance of those yearly matchups not only within the Big South, but in the FCS landscape.

“From afar, you always knew the game between Coastal and Liberty was always for something important. It was always a big game and I think there probably for the majority of the time it decided really who was going to win the league or get an at-large bid,” Chadwell said during Monday’s Sun Belt Conference teleconference.