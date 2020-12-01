Freeze and Chadwell, new to Liberty-Coastal Carolina rivalry, understand importance of matchup

Hugh Freeze spent part of Monday afternoon receiving a tutorial from Matt Bevins and Kyle DeArmon on the history of the Liberty and Coastal Carolina football rivalry. The two former Liberty football players filled in the current coach on the origins and significance of the intense battles between the programs.
The same crash course wasn’t needed for Jamey Chadwell. Chadwell, in his second full season guiding Coastal Carolina, is well-versed in the importance of the rivalry that developed between the Flames and Chanticleers. He spent four seasons as head coach at Charleston Southern from 2013 through 2016, and his Buccaneers had to get through Liberty and Coastal Carolina for the Big South Conference title.
While Chadwell wasn’t privy to the intricacies of the rivalry, there was no mistaking the significance of those yearly matchups not only within the Big South, but in the FCS landscape.
“From afar, you always knew the game between Coastal and Liberty was always for something important. It was always a big game and I think there probably for the majority of the time it decided really who was going to win the league or get an at-large bid,” Chadwell said during Monday’s Sun Belt Conference teleconference.
The two coaches are new to the rivalry, which is being rekindled at 2 p.m. Saturday when the former FCS rivals meet for the first time as FBS programs. The matchup at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina, pits No. 25 Liberty (9-1) and No. 14 Coastal Carolina (9-0, 7-0 Sun Belt) to mark the first time both teams are ranked in a 14-game series that has featured last-second blocked field goals, overtime thrillers and late-game drives that cemented the legacies of players on both sidelines.
Liberty and Coastal either won a share of the Big South title or claimed it outright 13 times in a 15-season span between 2004 and 2016.
Coastal began that stretch as the unquestioned team to beat in the Big South with three straight titles between 2004 and 2006, and it was Liberty that finally joined the fray in the yearly battles with back-to-back outright Big South titles in 2007 and 2008.
“There was always something with that game that there was always a lot of build up to it and always whoever was going to win that game had a chance to win the championship and go on into the playoffs,” Chadwell said. “It was always big.”
The two programs shared the title four times between 2010 and 2014, and the 2014 title came down to the Flames knocking off then No. 1-ranked Coastal on a blocked field goal to secure their only FCS playoff appearance.
“I was a part of the most heated rivalry I think there is in college football,” Freeze said, referencing the Egg Bowl played yearly between Mississippi and Mississippi State. “I’ve never seen something because it’s heated … help you win, ever. I’ve only seen it hurt you. I don’t need this to be a rival game to get my juices flowing. It’s a Top 25 matchup, a chance for us to win 10 games. I’ll get educated on it, but I’ll be very disappointed if our kids let this get to their emotions to where they’re not poised.”
Liberty and Coastal Carolina are playing for the first time since 2016 when the Chanticleers were wrapping up their first transitional season to the FBS and the Sun Belt.
Coastal handily won that matchup 42-7 to even the series with Liberty at 7-all.
Chadwell joined Joe Moglia’s staff the following season and served as interim coach in 2017 while Moglia was on a sabbatical.
“Obviously not knowing the inner workings of it being at another institution, but as soon as I got here, I knew real quick how our university felt about Liberty and how Liberty felt about our university,” Chadwell said.
The Chanticleers went 5-7 in 2019, but have joined Liberty and Marshall as two of the feel-good Group of Five stories in 2020.
Coastal and Marshall are two of the remaining four unbeaten Group of Five teams in the Associated Press Top 25 poll (Cincinnati and BYU are the others), while Liberty rejoined the Top 25 this week following its ninth victory.
The 15th matchup between the Flames and Chanticleers was added to the schedule in August as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the programs to fill their respective slates, and no one predicted at the time the college football world would be focused on this matchup.
It was the center of attention during the FCS days, but not at the magnitude of College GameDay electing to broadcast from the Myrtle Beach area hours before the teams are slated to kick off. Especially on a weekend when traditional powers Alabama and LSU are playing.
“It’s a rivalry to me because it’s two top 25 teams playing in a game that means something,” Freeze said of the renewal of the Liberty-Coastal rivalry.
“Obviously a huge out-of-conference game, a traditional rival for us when we were at FCS and a lot of history with our next opponent and one that a lot of people around here are looking forward to,” Chadwell added. “They’re a great team coming in here and one that we’re going to have to really play well to come out and try to get this victory.”
Notes: Liberty redshirt junior quarterback Malik Willis was one of 35 players named to the Davey O'Brien Award's Quarterback Class of 2020 listing Tuesday. That means Willis is an official candidate for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award. Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was also including on the list. ... LU redshirt senior running back Peytton Pickett was named an honorable mention selection for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National player of the week on Tuesday. Pickett rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries in the Flames’ 45-0 victory over UMass.
