Freeze and Liberty staff 'back to the normal grind' as recruiting season heats up

They also received in-home visits earlier in the week, and the official visits are part of Freeze’s recruiting pitch. He has steadfastly said since he took over the job in December 2018 that the priority was getting prospects on campus to see the facilities and experience what life would be like in Lynchburg.

“My pitch to recruits is come and see,” he said. “We just had a great group of recruits here this weekend. We’ve got another big group coming next weekend that will not only get to see our place and experience an official visit weekend, but will also get to see us practice for a bowl game.

“I think it’s a unique place. Is it for everybody? Probably not. But man, I just think we have a special, special place here on the mountain that attracts a lot of people.”

Fortenberry and another defensive end, Claudel Bazile, posted on social media that they intend to sign during the early signing period.

Liberty locked in the entirety of its 2021 recruiting class during the early signing period, and Freeze has already said he intends to hold back some scholarships in case players fall through the cracks and are available in February for the traditional signing day.