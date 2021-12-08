Freeze and Liberty staff 'back to the normal grind' as recruiting season heats up

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze and his staff spent last week flying to nine different states to visit recruits in their homes. They returned to Lynchburg to host an official recruiting weekend with a handful of verbal commitments and a pair of players in the transfer portal.
Recruiting hasn’t slowed down this week, with Freeze and his staff back on the road for more in-home visits before a final major recruiting weekend to solidify the upcoming signing class. The recruiting weekend will coincide with the Flames opening bowl practices Friday in preparation to face Eastern Michigan in the LendingTree Bowl.
It’s the important part of the season in which getting ready to play in a bowl game helps with the recruiting pitch as recruits prepare for the Dec. 15 early signing day.
“It’s a good combination,” Freeze said Sunday. “It’s definitely been back to the normal grind, for sure.”
Liberty has secured 12 verbal commitments from 11 high school seniors and one junior college transfer so far. It is a recruiting cycle that has reverted back to its traditional form this season, with coaches now allowed to make in-home visits and see recruits at their respective schools.
That practice was paused for all of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It led to coaches utilizing Zoom or Microsoft Teams for meetings, and FaceTime was the preferred choice for those face-to-face encounters when a coach wanted to get to know a recruit better.
Freeze still used those tools during the season when he talked with the verbal commitments every Sunday. Now, he and his staff are bonding with recruits and their families over home cooked meals and laughter at the dinner table.
“Truthfully, I kind of like the COVID model. I liked the Zooming and the FaceTiming. I think it saved us a lot of money here at Liberty and probably every other university,” Freeze said. “We’re back to normal and we accept that. I love the in-home visits. I love those. I don’t like all the travel and everything.
“Last week I went to Kansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Colorado, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia and Virginia. That’s a crazy week, but it’s part of it. We’ve got two weeks before the early signing period, so we’ve got to go.
“There’s not much sleep; there’s not much rest, and every day is changing. You’ve got to get in homes and build those relationships to convince them to come and see what our campus is all about. Our coaches have done a great job of that thus far.”
Wide receiver Markel Fortenberry and defensive end Miyon Conaway, both three-star recruits according to the recruiting website 247Sports, were two of the five high school seniors who publicly announced they took part in an official visit this past weekend.
They also received in-home visits earlier in the week, and the official visits are part of Freeze’s recruiting pitch. He has steadfastly said since he took over the job in December 2018 that the priority was getting prospects on campus to see the facilities and experience what life would be like in Lynchburg.
“My pitch to recruits is come and see,” he said. “We just had a great group of recruits here this weekend. We’ve got another big group coming next weekend that will not only get to see our place and experience an official visit weekend, but will also get to see us practice for a bowl game.
“I think it’s a unique place. Is it for everybody? Probably not. But man, I just think we have a special, special place here on the mountain that attracts a lot of people.”
Fortenberry and another defensive end, Claudel Bazile, posted on social media that they intend to sign during the early signing period.
Liberty locked in the entirety of its 2021 recruiting class during the early signing period, and Freeze has already said he intends to hold back some scholarships in case players fall through the cracks and are available in February for the traditional signing day.
Those could include Syracuse transfer linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku and Minnesota transfer running back Cameron Wiley. Both were on official visits to Liberty this past weekend, and neither have indicated whether they will sign with the Flames or not.
The Flames are beginning to draw more interest from players at power conference programs thanks to three consecutive bowl berths and a future home in Conference USA.
“The Liberty brand is growing. It’s growing nationally,” Freeze said Sunday. “I’m getting in homes now and our coaches are getting in homes now that three years ago, a kid enters the transfer portal or a kid is being recruited, he’s probably not taking our calls. Now, I really believe we’re close; we’re really close to nail a big-time class that just continues helping build the brand of Liberty. Playing in bowl games every year is absolutely something that adds great value to that brand.”