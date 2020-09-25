Freeze and Liberty wading into the unknown when facing Davis and FIU

The Golden Panthers have not played this season and are sporting a roster filled with 21 transfers expected to receive ample playing time. Nine of those transfers are from Power Five programs.

“It is challenging with the amount of unknowns that are here right now in front of us. We’re just going to follow the gameplan our coaches have put in and try and just execute it the best we can,” redshirt junior linebacker Aaron Pierre said. “Once we come out Saturday and we get a better feel of what they have going on, then we can go ahead and make changes or stick with what we have based on what they’re showing us.”

FIU has not announced its starting quarterback from a three-way battle between last season’s starter Kaylan Wiggins, Maryland transfer Max Bortenschlager and redshirt freshman Stone Norton.

Arkansas transfer Maleek Williams is one of two running backs expected to start, and Georgia transfer JJ Holloman is expected to receive playing time despite not being listed on the team’s initial two-deep depth chart.

“It’s a tough task when you have a lot of unknowns,” Flames defensive coordinator Scott Symons said. “I’ll just tell you our focus is focusing on us this week, getting better at the little things that we need to improve on from last week’s game.”