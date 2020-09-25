Freeze and Liberty wading into the unknown when facing Davis and FIU

Butch Davis was a familiar face around the Ole Miss football program from 2014 through 2016. His son, Drew, was a quarterback on Hugh Freeze’s roster, and the Rebels coach welcomed the elder Davis to observe and be around the team for three seasons.
Davis was in between coaching stints and working as an analyst with ESPN. He spent his spare time watching his son grow as a player, and also had a chance to observe and study Freeze’s high-powered offense.
Freeze, four years later, jokingly regrets allowing Davis all of that unfiltered access.
Freeze and Liberty play their first home game of the pandemic-altered 2020 season at 1 p.m. Saturday when Davis and FIU visit Williams Stadium.
FIU is making its season debut after announcing in August it was delaying the start of fall competition until Sept. 16.
“Butch was out of coaching then and I let him hang around our program too much. I kind of regret that now,” Freeze said with a laugh. “I have great respect for Butch. He’s one of the best to ever do it, cares about his kids, and he’ll have his squad prepared.”
Butch Davis’ staff features his son, Drew, as the tight ends coach. The game marks the second straight week a former Freeze quarterback was on the opposite sidelines.
Ryan Aplin, Western Kentucky’s co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach, was a quarterback for two seasons under Freeze at Arkansas State.
“There’s no question that it’s certainly somewhat advantageous for them to have sat in all those meetings,” Freeze said.
The Davises’ understanding of Freeze’s offensive schemes helps in breaking down what the Flames (1-0) were able to do last weekend at Western Kentucky.
Liberty enjoyed an offensive surge with nearly 500 yards of total offense in a 30-23 victory.
Quarterback Malik Willis was at the center of that onslaught by accounting for 301 yards of total offense and scoring three rushing touchdowns. That performance earned him a spot on the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 list for Week 3, and a spot on the award’s midseason watch list.
“We’ll find out a lot about our team, for sure,” Freeze said of the Flames’ second game of the season. “I assure you they won’t sense any letdown from us.
“They won’t overlook anyone, I don’t think. I think we’re mature enough now in Year 2 to understand that, and they certainly shouldn’t. FIU’s got better athletes probably across the board than we have. There’s no way you should overlook it.”
While FIU (0-0, 0-0 Conference USA) has film on Liberty, the Flames aren’t so lucky.
The Golden Panthers have not played this season and are sporting a roster filled with 21 transfers expected to receive ample playing time. Nine of those transfers are from Power Five programs.
“It is challenging with the amount of unknowns that are here right now in front of us. We’re just going to follow the gameplan our coaches have put in and try and just execute it the best we can,” redshirt junior linebacker Aaron Pierre said. “Once we come out Saturday and we get a better feel of what they have going on, then we can go ahead and make changes or stick with what we have based on what they’re showing us.”
FIU has not announced its starting quarterback from a three-way battle between last season’s starter Kaylan Wiggins, Maryland transfer Max Bortenschlager and redshirt freshman Stone Norton.
Arkansas transfer Maleek Williams is one of two running backs expected to start, and Georgia transfer JJ Holloman is expected to receive playing time despite not being listed on the team’s initial two-deep depth chart.
“It’s a tough task when you have a lot of unknowns,” Flames defensive coordinator Scott Symons said. “I’ll just tell you our focus is focusing on us this week, getting better at the little things that we need to improve on from last week’s game.”
Symons felt his defense should have allowed only 10 points against the Hilltoppers, with two busted plays in the passing game being the difference between a six-point edge and a comfortable 20-point triumph.
The coordinator even noted the Panthers could debut a new-look offense depending on who is the quarterback for their first offensive snap, since Wiggins, Bortenschlager and Norton each bring a different dynamic to the quarterback position.
Those possibilities exist in a game in which FIU has a gameplan for Liberty, while the Flames have a general idea and baseline for what the Panthers could possibly do.
“At the end of the day, football’s football, we’ve got our defense installed,” Symons said.
“I just think we’re going to make some adjustments as the game goes on,” junior defensive end Durrell Johnson added. “There’s a lot of unknowns.”
