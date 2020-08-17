Freeze defends Liberty's testing protocols as Flames' season opener is pushed back

The start of Liberty’s 2020 football season was pushed back another week Monday when Hugh Freeze announced the Flames were opening the 10-game campaign Sept. 19 at Western Kentucky.
The later start date, according to Freeze, allows the coaching staff more time to prepare for any uncertainty that may present itself during the coronavirus pandemic, while also providing some scheduling flexibility to assist with other programs looking to fill dates.
“It certainly feels right. It feels like the right thing to do and gives us just some more time to not only prepare but really prepare for what is around the corner,” Freeze said Monday during a virtual press conference with local media. “Are there curveballs that are coming? Are there positives that are coming? Is there something that is going to come down in a week or two that makes it harder to prepare? I don’t know those. I think it just gives you a little more time to breathe and to not feel like we don’t have some time to prepare adequately for whatever does come.”
Liberty had to adjust to one of those curveballs thrown its way over the weekend. The university issued a statement saying its COVID-19 safety protocols will follow NCAA requirements for testing, and the program will meet the testing guidelines for competition established by each conference if those are above the NCAA standard.
Freeze, who on Friday spoke glowingly about the program’s testing numbers with zero positive tests for more than three weeks, also said no tests had been taken in more than two weeks “because no one’s screened with any symptoms.”
Those comments came under scrutiny Saturday from athletic administrators at Syracuse and North Carolina State, two ACC programs scheduled to play Liberty this season.
“Certainly, I say things sometimes and when you take them in just a brief sentence can be taken a lot of different ways,” Freeze said Monday. “Anyone that would think we’re not following our team doctor’s recommendations, … that we don’t have a set of protocols to follow in these times and that we’re certainly following them, just really hasn’t taken the time to research it and to know it. Certainly I’ve got to say things more properly, but I’m very confident in what our administration and our team doctors have put in place for protocols for us.”
The 140 members of the football program — 107 players and 33 members on the coaching staff — were tested prior to the beginning of training camp, and Freeze said Saturday the entire group is being tested again this week.
The entire roster has been subject to daily screenings since returning to campus for voluntary workouts between June 1 and 14, and the university stated it has followed guidelines and protocols from the Centers for Disease Control, Virginia Department of Health, the Central Virginia Health District and campus doctors.
“We’re going to participate in whatever testing that they recommend for us,” Freeze said.
The next wave of testing for the Liberty football program comes this week as students are set to arrive on campus for the fall semester, and that will create a new set of dynamics for the players as they prepare for the upcoming season.
“We’re hopeful that as we progress to students coming back to campuses and we follow all the protocols that the doctors for every institution have put in place, we’re hopeful that we can pull it off," Freeze said.
Liberty's new season opener on Sept. 19 at Western Kentucky was originally supposed to be Liberty’s third game of the campaign.
The Flames’ Sept. 5 opener at Virginia Tech was moved to Nov. 7 because of the ACC’s new 11-game schedule, and their home opener was supposed to be Sept. 12 against North Carolina A&T.
"It gives you more flexibility in fitting other people’s schedules so that they have games," Freeze said of moving the season opener to Sept. 19.
Notes: Freeze announced redshirt freshman linebacker Aubrey Williams is no longer on the roster. He did not provide a reason for Williams’ departure. … Another linebacker, Amarii Jenkins, suffered a knee injury during practice last week. Defensive coordinator Scott Symons said Friday the injury would keep Jenkins out for the season, and Freeze added Monday the doctors think Jenkins could potentially be back by the end of the season. … Slot receiver DeMario Douglas participated in a blue (non-contact) jersey during Monday’s practice and is recovering from an ankle injury, according to Freeze.
