Freeze defends Liberty's testing protocols as Flames' season opener is pushed back

The later start date, according to Freeze, allows the coaching staff more time to prepare for any uncertainty that may present itself during the coronavirus pandemic, while also providing some scheduling flexibility to assist with other programs looking to fill dates.

“It certainly feels right. It feels like the right thing to do and gives us just some more time to not only prepare but really prepare for what is around the corner,” Freeze said Monday during a virtual press conference with local media. “Are there curveballs that are coming? Are there positives that are coming? Is there something that is going to come down in a week or two that makes it harder to prepare? I don’t know those. I think it just gives you a little more time to breathe and to not feel like we don’t have some time to prepare adequately for whatever does come.”