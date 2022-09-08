Freeze does not name starting quarterback for Liberty's home opener against UAB

Hugh Freeze didn’t need to go deep into the quarterback rotation during his first three seasons at Liberty. Buckshot Calvert started every game in 2019, and Malik Willis started all but one game over the 2020 and 2021 campaigns.

The Flames coach is faced with a dilemma entering the second game of the 2022 season. He did not announce a starting quarterback for Saturday’s 6 p.m. matchup with UAB, and even went as far to say the three healthy scholarship signal callers could all play at Williams Stadium.

“I’ve got a game plan for all three,” Freeze said following Thursday’s practice. “I’ve got a game plan for Nate, I’ve got a game plan for JB, a game plan for Kaidon, and we’re still kind of working through exactly what that might look like. … I do have a plan. It wouldn’t shock me if you see all three, truthfully.”

Johnathan Bennett and Kaidon Salter both played in the season opener at Southern Miss after starter Charlie Brewer suffered a fracture in his right hand on the team’s second offensive series. Bennett played in the second and third quarters and was replaced early in the fourth quarter by Salter, who led the Flames back from a touchdown deficit on two occasions over the final 15 minutes in the quadruple-overtime victory.

Brewer had successful surgery Tuesday with pins placed at the base of his thumb. Freeze said the earliest Brewer could return is six weeks, with the expected timeline being seven to eight weeks.

Hampton, the scout team quarterback in the opening week, traveled with the team to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and he joined the other two signal callers in getting reps during this week’s practices.

“I try to play to our strengths and make sure that we have a quarterback in there that really understands the full spectrum of what we’re trying to get accomplish on a given play against all the different things that they could do,” Freeze said.

Freeze’s decision to not name a starter could be viewed as a bit of gamesmanship to prevent UAB (1-0) from getting a head start in preparation for a particular quarterback.

UAB interim coach Bryan Vincent told local media earlier this week that the Blazers were preparing for both Bennett and Salter. Blazers linebacker Kyle Harrell added Salter has a lot of Willis’ qualities, and Bennett played briefly and threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of the Flames’ 36-12 win over UAB last season.

“We’ve got to be prepared for tempo, we’ve got to be prepared for both quarterbacks, tackle well, we’ve got to communicate well on the defensive side of the ball,” Vincent said.

Whether it’s Bennett, Salter or Hampton, the quarterback will need to command the offense and dictate the tempo at which the Flames choose to play. Freeze hinted the game could be slowed down, to keep Liberty’s defense off the field and prevent the unit from playing 80 to 90 snaps, but the tempo will be determined by the offense’s ability to move the ball and score.

Salter and Hampton both reiterated in training camp that they wanted to be able to operate the offense at a fast tempo. Those two redshirt freshmen, however, lack the experience of reading defenses and making the right calls, whether it’s run or pass, based on the pre-snap look.

Bennett has experience as the backup to both Calvert and Willis, but last week marked the first time he had extended playing time with meaningful snaps.

“I think the dynamic that we’re dealing with is which one understands this package,” Freeze said. “If we have this favorite package we have on third-and-2, but there’s 15 different things that UAB’s defense could do and we need to make it right, we feel like we have the answers in this play, but you’ve got to make sure we get it right from the call or the quarterback’s position, just making sure that quarterback has a complete understanding of that play. If we don’t have any that understand it, then we need to take it out of the game plan. If we have one that understands it and we believe in it, let’s run him out there and run it.”