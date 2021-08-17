Freeze eyes more consistency in Flames offense; players 'not worrying' about issues

Hugh Freeze’s head dropped as another pass floated through the hands of a wide receiver during Tuesday’s Liberty football practice. It is a sight he has seen unfold too many times for his liking throughout the preseason camp.
The struggles, though, haven’t been limited to just the receiving corps.
The Flames coach pointed out every position group on the offensive side of the ball has struggled at some point during the first nine practices of camp, and his primary goal is correcting those flaws heading into the Sept. 4 opener against Campbell.
“We had every single scenario [in Tuesday’s practice] and Saturday [in a scrimmage] that caused us to stall drives,” Freeze said Tuesday. “Maybe some of it’s to do when you’re trying to install everything, you’re running things against looks that aren’t good. That’s some of it, where hopefully in the game we’re good enough coaches to maybe not run into bad looks. Sometimes that happens. It’s just been way too inconsistent for every room.”
While Freeze hasn’t been pleased with the offensive execution, the players have taken matters into their own hands.
Wide receiver Noah Frith said quarterback Malik Willis led a players-only meeting late last week to discuss the struggles the offense has faced in the opening stages of preseason camp.
“We just talked about what we’re trying to get out of this year and what not to pay attention to, like outside factors,” Frith added. “We’re not worrying about that. We’re all just playing for each other.”
Freeze is placing a higher emphasis on offensive execution in preseason camp with every starter returning from last season’s team that finished with a 10-1 record and gaudy numbers.
The Flames ranked 15th nationally in total offense at 482.7 yards per game and averaged 38.2 points per contest, good for 16th in the nation.
Willis, Frith, running back Joshua Mack and the entire starting offensive line are back, and most every backup has at least one season in Freeze’s system.
Those factors are the reasons why Freeze holds the offense to a higher standard, even against a defense that knows what plays are coming during the 11-on-11 drills in practice.
“We’ve been having inconsistencies,” Frith noted. “We know what we can do and we’re not really trying to worry about too much of the inconsistencies because we’re playing against some guys that know what we’re doing every single day because we’re playing against them every single day. That’s making us that much better going against these guys.
“All those reps are going to add up.”
This week is the longest of the preseason camp for the Flames. They will hold five straight practices through Friday heading into Saturday’s second scrimmage.
Frith didn’t excuse the mental errors, drops or missed assignments. He pointed to the fact he and his teammates are still battling just as hard in the ninth practice as they were 12 days ago when preseason camp began.
“That’s going to happen, especially in the practice with people trying to learn things. We’re going to get all of that fixed,” he said. “We’re not even worried about it. Coach Freeze probably stresses more than us, because we talked as a team about it without the coaches. We already know what we’re going to do and we know the type of goals we want to get to. We’re all going to get everything fixed. We’re not worried.”
Willis did not participate in Tuesday’s practice, with Freeze opting to give the entrenched starter a day off to rest. Mack, the team’s top tailback, also was held out because of a groin strain.
Defensive end TreShaun Clark practiced for the second straight day after battling a strained calf during the first week of camp.
Fellow defensive end Durrell Johnson was held out because of COVID protocols. Freeze said he tested negative for the virus Monday, but the medical staff wanted to run an additional test before clearing Johnson for practice.
Free safety Cedric Stone did not dress for practice after experiencing side effects of the second COVID vaccination shot.
Freeze said “a large portion of our team” received the second shot Monday, and “there were a lot of guys feeling under normal today and not normal. They pushed through the best they could.
“We’ve got to find some consistency offensively, and that starts with us as coaches.”