Freeze eyes more consistency in Flames offense; players 'not worrying' about issues

This week is the longest of the preseason camp for the Flames. They will hold five straight practices through Friday heading into Saturday’s second scrimmage.

Frith didn’t excuse the mental errors, drops or missed assignments. He pointed to the fact he and his teammates are still battling just as hard in the ninth practice as they were 12 days ago when preseason camp began.

“That’s going to happen, especially in the practice with people trying to learn things. We’re going to get all of that fixed,” he said. “We’re not even worried about it. Coach Freeze probably stresses more than us, because we talked as a team about it without the coaches. We already know what we’re going to do and we know the type of goals we want to get to. We’re all going to get everything fixed. We’re not worried.”

Willis did not participate in Tuesday’s practice, with Freeze opting to give the entrenched starter a day off to rest. Mack, the team’s top tailback, also was held out because of a groin strain.

Defensive end TreShaun Clark practiced for the second straight day after battling a strained calf during the first week of camp.