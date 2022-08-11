Freeze 'fairly close' to naming starting QB as Brewer, others battle for job

Competition isn’t new to Charlie Brewer. He had to battle the likes of Zach Smith, Anu Solomon, Jalan McClendon, Gerry Bohanon and Jacob Zeno for the starting quarterback job over four highly successful seasons at Baylor. Then he beat out Cameron Rising to open the 2021 campaign as Utah’s starting signal caller.

Brewer didn’t expect anything different for his final season of eligibility at Liberty.

“I think there’s competition everywhere. Every year at those places I was competing with a ton of people. It’s not really anything new,” Brewer said after Thursday’s practice. “It feels normal to me to earn your right to play.”

Brewer remains one of four quarterbacks vying for the starting job heading into the Flames’ Sept. 3 opener at Southern Miss (7 p.m. on ESPN+). That number could drop down to two after the final week of training camp.

Flames coach Hugh Freeze said Thursday he has a “gut feeling” he could name a starter by the end of next week, and then give that starter and the primary backup the majority of the snaps in preparation for the Golden Eagles.

“We grade decision making every single day on every play, and then we grade execution on every single play. Then I look at what appears to be in team settings, some intangibles that he has a knack to make some plays. We take all of that into consideration,” Freeze said. “You can’t ignore what’s real, and decision making’s real and execution of it is real. When those two grades measure up kind of what you feel or think you see on the field in team settings, ultimately that’s probably where the decision will lie. I’ll say that all four have had some great days grading out in both execution and decision making, but again there will come a point where we have to say over the course of this two weeks this is what is real on the stats and this is what is real for me as a coach to have a gut feeling. “

Brewer and fourth-year sophomore Johnathan Bennett received the majority of the snaps in a passing period during the open portion of Thursday’s practice. Nate Hampton and Kaidon Salter alternated with that group, and the redshirt freshmen switched off with working with the offensive line and running backs in another drill.

“I think all of us get along really well, all have our strengths, our weaknesses, and a lot of those guys helped me a lot learn the offense back in the spring and still doing that to this day,” Brewer said. “I think the camaraderie is pretty good between all of us.”

Brewer’s previous work in RPO offenses at Lake Travis High in Austin, Texas, and at Baylor was the reason he elected to transfer to Liberty. He said in the spring the type of scheme run by Freeze was a fit for him, and he is beginning to feel more comfortable with each passing practice in training camp.

He said Thursday he is “light years” ahead of where he was in the spring with regards to the comprehension of the offense, and he has readjusted and become more comfortable with guiding a spread offense.

“I think it’s not really just one certain thing,” he added. “I think just operating the offense fast and just making it smooth, making it look like I’ve been in the offense a couple of years. I think if I do that, it’ll be good.”

Brewer brings to the quarterback room something the others lack — college starts. He has started 42 games over his time at Baylor and Utah with career numbers of 10,184 passing yards, 1,055 rushing yards and 90 total touchdowns (68 passing and 22 rushing).

Bennett, Hampton and Salter have not started a college game.

Brewer hasn’t discounted the younger quarterbacks in the early stages of training camp. He learned that firsthand last season when Rising, a redshirt sophomore, unseated him in the season’s third game.

“I think just when we’re doing individual stuff, mechanically I’m on my P's and Q's,” Brewer said, “and then Coach Freeze preaches operating the offense smoothly, going fast when we want to go fast, and just making the whole thing look smooth.”

Freeze has not hesitated in saying twice during training camp that an established starter may not emerge until the season begins. He even reiterated Thursday that if the starter for the season opener struggles, the second in line will be given the opportunity to make his case on the field.

“At the end of the day you’ve got to make a decision and go with one who you think does the most good things, and I think I’m fairly close to knowing how that will look at the start,” Freeze said. “I wouldn’t be afraid if we’re not doing well to try someone else either. If things continue as they are, we’ll probably make a decision and an announcement toward the end of camp. My gut, I usually go with it, and I kind of have a gut feeling, and the stats that we looked at this morning kind of back it up. I’m not down on any of the four.”