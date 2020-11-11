Freeze, Liberty agree on 'substantial' contract extension

Hugh Freeze has been a popular request for television and radio interviews in recent weeks with Liberty cracking the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time and claiming its first two victories over Atlantic Coast Conference programs.
Freeze was frequently asked about potentially moving on to a Power Five program, and each time he answered by saying he and his family were happy at Liberty. He even went as far as to say he had declined calls from different places since his arrival in Lynchburg.
“I’m so happy here, so is my wife, so are my kids,” Freeze said in one of those interviews. “I love these kids and this staff here at Liberty.”
Freeze backed up those words Wednesday afternoon when Liberty announced it reached an agreement with the 51-year-old coach on a multi-year contract extension that will keep him in Lynchburg through the 2026 season.
It is the second contract extension signed by Freeze in the past 11 months, and it added two years to the previous extension that ran through the 2024 campaign.
Financial details of the contract extension were not released. Sources told ESPN’s Chris Low the new contract would place him among the top five highest-paid Group of Five coaches, and the buyout has been described as “substantial.”
“Coach Freeze is a wonderful blessing to Liberty and we’re grateful for his leadership of the football program,” athletic director Ian McCaw said in a phone interview. “All aspects of the program are on the rise, from the on-field performance to academics to recruiting to operations. What we’re trying to do is put the infrastructure in place for Liberty to be an elite program. I think our resource commitment in terms of staffing and operating budgets and facilities aligns with the top Group of Five programs and some Power Five programs.”
The Group of Five consists of the American Athletic, Sun Belt, Conference USA, Mid-American and Mountain West conferences.
Liberty, which is completing in its second full-fledged season at the FBS level as an independent unaffiliated with a conference, is considered on the level of the Group of Five programs.
According to the USA Today coaches salary database, Houston’s Dana Holgorsen is the highest-paid Group of Five coach this season at $3.61 million.
Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell isn’t far behind at $3.27 million. Navy’s Ken Niumatalolo, UCF’s Josh Heupel and South Florida’s Jeff Scott make between $2.3 million and $2.2 million.
“We are proud of Coach Freeze and the football program. This contract extension demonstrates my commitment and support of him and our program,” Liberty interim president Jerry Prevo said in a written release.
Freeze has led Liberty to its best start in program history at 7-0. The Flames are also ranked in both FBS Top 25 polls for the first time, coming in at No. 22 in both the AP and coaches' polls.
Freeze boasts a 15-5 record at Liberty and led the Flames to a Cure Bowl victory in 2019.
“We’re on a tremendous trajectory right now, but we still have a lot of work ahead of us,” McCaw said. “This is a situation where Coach Freeze and his family enjoy being at Liberty and the feeling is mutual. They are highly valued in our department and on campus and in the community. He’s able to operate his program in a manner where he can integrate his faith and develop the character and the chemistry of the team in a way that aligns with the university’s mission. We think it’s a great situation and we’re looking forward to it being long-term.”
Note: No. 22 Liberty's Saturday home game against Western Carolina is now slated to be broadcast on ESPNU. Kickoff is still scheduled for noon.
