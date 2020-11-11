Freeze, Liberty agree on 'substantial' contract extension

Hugh Freeze has been a popular request for television and radio interviews in recent weeks with Liberty cracking the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time and claiming its first two victories over Atlantic Coast Conference programs.

Freeze was frequently asked about potentially moving on to a Power Five program, and each time he answered by saying he and his family were happy at Liberty. He even went as far as to say he had declined calls from different places since his arrival in Lynchburg.

“I’m so happy here, so is my wife, so are my kids,” Freeze said in one of those interviews. “I love these kids and this staff here at Liberty.”

Freeze backed up those words Wednesday afternoon when Liberty announced it reached an agreement with the 51-year-old coach on a multi-year contract extension that will keep him in Lynchburg through the 2026 season.

It is the second contract extension signed by Freeze in the past 11 months, and it added two years to the previous extension that ran through the 2024 campaign.

Financial details of the contract extension were not released. Sources told ESPN’s Chris Low the new contract would place him among the top five highest-paid Group of Five coaches, and the buyout has been described as “substantial.”