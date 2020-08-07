Freeze: Liberty's players 'all-in' for upcoming football season

The number of players deciding to opt-out of playing this season has continued to grow after Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley became the first player from a major program to announce he was not playing on July 29.

Maryland coach Mike Locksley announced Friday six players were opting out of playing this season, a list that includes graduate student and former Hokies quarterback Josh Jackson.

Freeze said the roster was screened on a daily basis upon arrival for summer workouts at the beginning of June, and the entire team and staff were tested two weeks ago.

“We’ll continue to, I’m sure, do that throughout the season,” Freeze added. The Flames are required to adhere to testing protocols from conferences such as the ACC, Conference USA and Sun Belt to play those opponents on the schedule this season.

The coach added the team did not begin walkthroughs until this past Monday because of a spike in cases in Lynchburg. The NCAA set a six-week preseason training schedule that allowed two weeks of walkthroughs beginning July 23 and leading into the start of training camp Friday.