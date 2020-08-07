Freeze: Liberty's players 'all-in' for upcoming football season

Hugh Freeze kept an eye on the pulse of the college football landscape leading into Friday’s training camp opener at Liberty. He saw players at various programs deciding to opt out of playing during the coronavirus pandemic and knew the Flames weren’t immune to the possibility of players sitting out the 2020 campaign.
Freeze, following Friday’s morning practice, thinks his entire roster is all-in for the season that is slated to open Sept. 12 at home against a yet-to-be-named FCS opponent.
“As of today, I think our kids are all-in. Do I think that it’s possible that same scenario [of players opting out] could happen at any school? Yes, I do,” Freeze said during a virtual press conference. “We certainly will respect the right and choice of all the individuals that have to make the decision that’s best for them.
“We’ll be supportive of that, we’ll give them advice, and our goal right now is to make the most of every day and every opportunity that we have and the safest and taking the most precautions we can to make sure our kids and staff are healthy.
“I know that’s a reality that’s occurring and certainly you’d be foolish to think that it couldn’t happen to you. If that time comes, we’ll sit and have a conversation, but ultimately, like the other schools have done, you’ll be supportive of that kid and his family.”
The number of players deciding to opt-out of playing this season has continued to grow after Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley became the first player from a major program to announce he was not playing on July 29.
Maryland coach Mike Locksley announced Friday six players were opting out of playing this season, a list that includes graduate student and former Hokies quarterback Josh Jackson.
Freeze said the roster was screened on a daily basis upon arrival for summer workouts at the beginning of June, and the entire team and staff were tested two weeks ago.
“We’ll continue to, I’m sure, do that throughout the season,” Freeze added. The Flames are required to adhere to testing protocols from conferences such as the ACC, Conference USA and Sun Belt to play those opponents on the schedule this season.
The coach added the team did not begin walkthroughs until this past Monday because of a spike in cases in Lynchburg. The NCAA set a six-week preseason training schedule that allowed two weeks of walkthroughs beginning July 23 and leading into the start of training camp Friday.
“We felt it best. It seemed like there was a little spike going on in Lynchburg a few weeks ago, so we just kept doing our virtual meetings with our players. We’ve done a lot of meetings with our players,” Freeze said. “We could have started walkthroughs on [July 23], but we didn’t start until this week. We had virtual meetings, and of course Dom [Studzinski, football strength and conditioning coach] was working with the ones he could, but we only started walkthroughs this week. We only had four walkthroughs before today’s practice.”
The lack of walkthroughs, plus the added time between the season opener now scheduled for Sept. 12 instead of the week prior, is allowing Freeze and his staff to treat the opening weeks of training camp as spring practices to install the offensive and defensive schemes, while also not pushing the players too hard too soon.
“Dom, I listen to him a lot. He’s basically doing the schedule for us and the number of periods he wants us to practice as we kind of build up,” Freeze said. “He’s got a chart on every kid and how many workouts they missed and what their workload needs to be today. He’s really monitoring that and we lean on him heavily for that.”
The coach added the Flames will begin ramping up preparation for the season three weeks prior to the season opener, which would be around Aug. 24.
“We do have some time,” he said. “I think it was a wise move for us to try to hold that opening game until Sept. 12 to kind of have a little extra time to get us ready and to kind of see what comes with this football season.”
