Freeze: 'My focus is here' at Liberty as rumors swirl amid South Carolina opening

“My focus is here. I’m at peace and love what we’re doing. You’re probably going to have to deal with those rumors as long as we’re winning. If we lose one or two, everybody will probably quit talking about it.”

Freeze’s name popped up as a replacement at his alma mater, Southern Miss, before the Flames (8-0) played their first game this season. Jay Hopson resigned following the Golden Eagles’ Sept. 3 game against South Alabama, and Liberty opened the season 16 days later at Western Kentucky.

The same national outlets projecting Freeze to head to South Carolina also expected him to be considered for the Southern Miss job.

Freeze, 51, is a former coach at Mississippi and enjoyed success in his five-year tenure guiding the Rebels. He led Ole Miss to back-to-back victories over Alabama and to a pair of New Year’s Six bowl games.

However, he was forced to resign prior to the 2017 season following a turbulent summer filled with NCAA recruiting violations and the discovery of a concerning pattern in his phone records.

He was hired at Liberty in Dec. 2018 and has led the Flames to a 16-5 record and a Cure Bowl victory in 2019.