Freeze: 'My focus is here' at Liberty as rumors swirl amid South Carolina opening

Hugh Freeze has gotten used to his name frequently being mentioned whenever a coaching position opens up. The Liberty football coach was brought up several times as a potential fit for places in 2019, and his name has been referenced even more in 2020 with the Flames sitting at No. 21 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll heading into Saturday night’s game at North Carolina State.
Those mentions heated up considerably Sunday evening and into Monday. The college football coaching "silly season" — the term reserved for coaching carousels —officially picked up steam when South Carolina became the first Power Five program to make a change by parting with Will Muschamp.
Freeze was linked to the opening nearly immediately. National outlets such as ESPN, Yahoo Sports and CBS Sports are listing the Liberty coach as one of their top candidates for the opening with the Gamecocks.
“My total focus is on our kids and Liberty University and building this program,” Freeze said Monday during his weekly press conference. “That’s the answer you’re going to get if you ask this week, next week or the following weeks.
“I don’t know how else I can address it. I’ve addressed it 10 times and said that it would take something very, very, very special for me to even consider it, and I don’t know that even that would do, me considering it.
“My focus is here. I’m at peace and love what we’re doing. You’re probably going to have to deal with those rumors as long as we’re winning. If we lose one or two, everybody will probably quit talking about it.”
Freeze’s name popped up as a replacement at his alma mater, Southern Miss, before the Flames (8-0) played their first game this season. Jay Hopson resigned following the Golden Eagles’ Sept. 3 game against South Alabama, and Liberty opened the season 16 days later at Western Kentucky.
The same national outlets projecting Freeze to head to South Carolina also expected him to be considered for the Southern Miss job.
Freeze, 51, is a former coach at Mississippi and enjoyed success in his five-year tenure guiding the Rebels. He led Ole Miss to back-to-back victories over Alabama and to a pair of New Year’s Six bowl games.
However, he was forced to resign prior to the 2017 season following a turbulent summer filled with NCAA recruiting violations and the discovery of a concerning pattern in his phone records.
He was hired at Liberty in Dec. 2018 and has led the Flames to a 16-5 record and a Cure Bowl victory in 2019.
“I want to do the best job I can where my feet are planted, and that is loving and building this place that I’m at right now. I’m very blessed to be here,” Freeze said. “I wake up in the morning and one of the things I say is, ‘God, what do you have for me today, and how do I be faithful and obedient to that?’ All that I have peace about right now is sitting right in front of me here on this mountain. I’m thankful for it. They were more than gracious to me and to my family, and that goes a long way with me.”
Liberty’s success this season has led to more and more speculation Freeze will be a top candidate for a Power Five position, particularly in the powerful SEC, with a rebuilt reputation and an offensive mind that would be appealing for a program with deep pockets.
Liberty and Freeze agreed to a contract extension last week that extended his pact through the 2026 season. ESPN reported, according to sources, the deal would make him one of the top five highest-paid Group of Five coaches with a salary in the $3 million range.
Freeze said he saw a graphic on social media late Saturday evening that listed the three teams that are 8-0 this season: Liberty, Notre Dame and BYU. There was Liberty listed next to two programs mentioned specifically by the late Rev. Jerry Falwell as institutions he wanted Liberty to play against on a national stage and become a source of pride to evangelicals across America.
Freeze believes Liberty has the resources to be a top Group of Five program and compete against programs of that standing on a yearly basis.
“Man, I just thought to myself, ‘Boy, I bet Jerry Sr. is smiling,’” Freeze said. “ … I think there’s probably many people that felt the same way about Jerry Sr.’s vision. Thankfully there have been some people, Jerry Jr. and many others, that believed in it and the administration here. Are we ready to line up and beat Notre Dame? Probably not, but I’d like to try it. Maybe we could play them in a bowl game or something. That would be awesome. It’s pretty neat for sure to kind of get this program closer to what Jerry Sr.’s original vision was.”
