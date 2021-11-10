Freeze 'pumped' about Liberty's move to Conference USA

That gives the C-USA nine full-time members, which is one above the minimum needed for an FBS conference.

“I think we’re all excited about it,” Freeze said prior to MTSU’s announcement. “I think we’re hopeful that we can hold on to a couple more schools.”

Liberty and New Mexico State currently compete as FBS independents, and fellow independents UConn and UMass have been linked by multiple news outlets as potential football-only members of C-USA.

The Flames have completed 12-game schedules through 2026 and have matchups on the schedule through 2034. Those schedules will need to be changed by 2023, and Freeze said he is involved in the conversations of how to shape the slates moving forward.

“They’ve got a lot of work ahead of them to reshuffle all of those things once we get our conference numbers settled in. I will be in the conversation,” Freeze said. “Some things, dates and things, you might have to not get your exact wants every year, but I think we’re all on the same page. Currently, we would be having eight conference games sitting here today, so you’ve got four left. I’d like an FCS opponent, two Group of Fives and one Power Five. I understand that there’s going to be some years we probably have to play two Power Fives, and I’m OK with that.”