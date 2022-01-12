Freeze rounds out Liberty football coaching staff with three on-field additions

The Liberty football coaching staff had its largest turnover in Hugh Freeze’s three seasons at the helm. Three on-field assistant coaches took positions at other programs, with two assistants becoming coordinators at other Group of Five programs.

It took Freeze a little more than three weeks to fill the vacancies.

Freeze hired Cleveland Browns assistant defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett on Tuesday to become the Flames’ new defensive line coach. Garrett joins Darius Eubanks and Chris Klenakis as the new additions to the Liberty coaching staff for the 2022 season.

Garrett and Eubanks (defensive backs) replace Scott Symons and Rickey Hunley on the defensive staff, while Klenakis replaces Sam Gregg as the offensive line coach.

“One thing I do know is that our place on the mountain will attract really good people,” Freeze said Dec. 18 after the LendingTree Bowl victory.

Symons (defensive coordinator) and Hunley (cornerbacks) both left to join Rhett Lashlee’s staff at Southern Methodist, while Gregg is now the offensive coordinator at Southern Mississippi.

Garrett spent the 2020 and ’21 seasons with the Browns. He worked with the likes of Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Malik McDowell. Jeremy Garrett spent the 2019 season at Vanderbilt as a quality control coach working with the defensive line. He played at Mississippi from 2004 to ‘07, which coincides with Freeze’s first stint with the Rebels as tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator.

Garrett’s hiring means co-defensive coordinator Josh Aldridge is sliding over to coach the linebackers. Aldridge, who spent the past three seasons coaching the defensive line at Liberty, was previously a linebackers coach during the 2018 season when he was the defensive coordinator at Lenoir-Rhyne.

Eubanks’ hiring was reported on New Year’s Day. He spent last season coaching the safeties at Georgia State following a three-season stint at Samford.

Eubanks played under Jack Curtis at Georgia Southern from 2009 to 2013. Curtis is entering his second season as the safeties coach at Liberty and joins Aldridge as a co-defensive coordinator.

Klenakis arrives at Liberty with a lengthy coaching pedigree. He spent the 2021 season as a quality control analyst at South Alabama, but his reputation comes as an offensive line coach.

He previously served as offensive coordinator at Nevada, Southern Mississippi and Central Missouri, and he has coached the offensive line at those three stops and at Louisville, Iowa State, Arkansas and Florida A&M.

Klenakis was the first coordinator in Division I history to guide an offense that led the nation in rushing (2009 at Nevada) and passing (1997 at Nevada) during his career.

Liberty also announced the following hires and promotions Wednesday — CJ Holden was promoted to assistant AD for football operations; Eric Ponio and Jordan Cantrell were promoted to senior offensive and defensive analyst, respectively; Bob Marco and Chris Terry were hired as assistant football strength coaches; Robert Bala was hired as a defensive analyst; and De’Von Brown was brought on as a graduate assistant (defense).

