Freeze talks a 'homecoming' of sorts as he heads back to Ole Miss on Saturday

“Certainly it will be different, but I'm so thankful. I told our guys this morning, there's no other group I'd rather walk in there with and walk out with than this group of coaches, staff, administrators and my family,” Freeze said. “It will be different and certainly odd, but there were a lot of great wins in that stadium that I have a lot of great memories of. Appreciate the people there, they're good people, and happy that they're winning again and competing like I knew you could there. There will be some different feelings for sure.”

Freeze guided the Rebels from the 2012 through 2016 seasons, and was forced to resign unceremoniously in July of 2017 for violating the morals clause of his contract.

He repeatedly said Monday he is not focusing on his exit from that job or the fans who continue to bring up the situation surrounding his exit. Instead, he’s opting to remember the triumphs and the moments that have helped define his career.

There are the back-to-back victories over Alabama that allowed Freeze to become only the third SEC coach to win consecutive games against Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. (Les Miles and Steve Spurrier were the others.) Being ranked as high as No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll in the 2014 and 2015 seasons. The 2016 Sugar Bowl triumph over Oklahoma State that capped a 10-win campaign.