Freeze talks a 'homecoming' of sorts as he heads back to Ole Miss on Saturday

Hugh Freeze spent the summer months analyzing Liberty’s 2021 football schedule, and he seemingly kept circling back to the game slated for the first weekend in November. Freeze had a mixed bag of reactions to returning to Oxford, Mississippi, as a visiting football coach. He even had the thought of trying to get out of the game against Ole Miss, a program he guided to several marquee victories over a five-season span.
Those mixed thoughts have dissipated over the course of the season’s first nine games. Freeze is at peace now with leading Liberty into the raucous atmosphere known as Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and he is looking forward to seeing familiar faces and experiencing what it is like as a visitor when the Flames face No. 15 Ole Miss at noon Saturday on the SEC Network.
"That will be probably the strangest thing, being in the visitor's locker room and on the visiting sideline,” Freeze said Monday morning. “Truthfully, I told our kids this morning in the class I teach, I'm real excited to go back and see people.”
Freeze, an native of Oxford, is leading Liberty (7-2), the newest FBS program, into a 64,038-seat stadium that will provide the Flames with their toughest task under his leadership.
Liberty, in its inaugural FBS campaign in 2018, played at Auburn and lost 53-0 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Ole Miss (6-2, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) is only the second SEC program to face the Flames on the gridiron.
“Certainly it will be different, but I'm so thankful. I told our guys this morning, there's no other group I'd rather walk in there with and walk out with than this group of coaches, staff, administrators and my family,” Freeze said. “It will be different and certainly odd, but there were a lot of great wins in that stadium that I have a lot of great memories of. Appreciate the people there, they're good people, and happy that they're winning again and competing like I knew you could there. There will be some different feelings for sure.”
Freeze guided the Rebels from the 2012 through 2016 seasons, and was forced to resign unceremoniously in July of 2017 for violating the morals clause of his contract.
He repeatedly said Monday he is not focusing on his exit from that job or the fans who continue to bring up the situation surrounding his exit. Instead, he’s opting to remember the triumphs and the moments that have helped define his career.
There are the back-to-back victories over Alabama that allowed Freeze to become only the third SEC coach to win consecutive games against Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. (Les Miles and Steve Spurrier were the others.) Being ranked as high as No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll in the 2014 and 2015 seasons. The 2016 Sugar Bowl triumph over Oklahoma State that capped a 10-win campaign.
“I had great memories there and I appreciate the people. Listen, I was born there, I was raised there and I will probably be buried there. It's still home,” Freeze said. “It's where my family still lives and so many friends there and so many have reached out and I look forward to visiting with them if I can find time.”
Freeze said he is allowing his daughter, Ragan, to handle all of the ticket requests that have come flooding in for the game. He is expecting his family and close friends to meet with him either at the team hotel or near the team bus following the game, and there will be a select few he’ll see in the hours leading up to the game.
"Emotionally, I'll see all the people between 9 and 10 o'clock that want to come visit, I'm sure, hug some necks, and then get ready to be the visiting team in an SEC stadium,” Freeze said.
The Rebels were ranked for the entire 2015 season under Freeze, and the current staff under Lane Kiffin has had Ole Miss ranked from the preseason poll to this week’s ranking of 15th.
Kiffin was Alabama’s offensive coordinator from 2014 through 2016, and faced off against Freeze’s Ole Miss teams in three matchups determined by six, six and five points. Ole Miss won in 2014 and 2015, and Alabama returned the favor with a road win in 2016.
“I admire and respect Lane as a ball coach. He's one of the best offensive minds in our time,” Freeze said. “What's he done there has proven what I always believed to be true and felt like we showed is that you can compete. They're on track to get a nine-, 10-win season. …
“He's put together a great staff. My relationship with him is good. He was always so kind when we were able to beat them when he was at Alabama with Kirby [Smart, the then-defensive coordinator] and Nick. He was just very generous. He would stay after to see me hours after a press conference.
“When he first got the job [at Ole Miss], I happened to have to land there one night because snow forced the plane to land in recruiting. We caught up with each other at Grillehouse. I'm happy for the people there. I'm happy that they're winning. They got a great AD in Keith Carter and that was an important hire for them. Lane and I have always had a good relationship. His brother [Chris] coached with me for years [as defensive line coach]. Love his dad, Monte, has always been a heck of a guy to be around, too. I've got a lot of respect for Lane.”