Freeze thankful, at peace to remain at Liberty with latest contract extension

Hugh Freeze didn’t manage last weekend’s game at Virginia Tech with any apprehension or hesitation. The Liberty football coach made aggressive calls when needed, but also stuck with his gameplan and led the Flames to a thrilling three-point victory at Lane Stadium.
He looked relaxed on the sideline when the game was far from being decided. He then spent extra time on the field celebrating the win with his three daughters, with plenty of photos being taken as he soaked in the moment.
There was plenty to celebrate, including a soon-to-be new contract that will keep him at the head of the program through the 2026 season.
Freeze revealed late Thursday morning a verbal agreement was in place on a new contract before he led the Flames (7-0) into Lane Stadium, and the intricate details were sorted out and finalized Wednesday when the university announced the deal.
Liberty and Freeze agreed to a contract extension last December before the program’s appearance in the Cure Bowl, and the new extension added two years to the deal.
The new deal temporarily quelled the speculation circling around the program that Freeze would listen to offers from Power Five programs and potentially leave for greener pastures.
“I’ve said it all along and I don’t know if people don’t believe it or whatever — I can’t control what people believe or what they say — and I’ve told our players and I’ve told our administration, it would take something very, very special for me to leave what we’re building here now,” Freeze said Thursday, less than 24 hours after the contract extension’s announcement. “So far, the options that have flirted toward my way have not been anything that remotely interest me. I’m flattered and thankful, but we’re at peace here.
“I never know what God holds in the future and neither does anyone else, but I know where my feet are right now and I know that my focus is solely on building a program here and I’m very content and happy with that, and grateful that our players and [athletic director] Ian [McCaw] and the administration feel the same.
“That’s as transparent and honest as I can put it to you. I’m not looking. It would take somebody gaining my attention by being something that would blow me away, and I just don’t see it. I just love what we’re doing here. I love the program, I love the people, I love the mission, I love our kids and staff, so I’m very much at peace.”
Financial details of the contract extension were not released. Sources told ESPN’s Chris Low the new contract would place Freeze among the top five highest-paid Group of Five coaches, and the buyout has been described as “substantial.”
Freeze has frequently said he believes Liberty can be an elite Group of Five program once he and his staff are able to string multiple strong recruiting classes together and develop a roster that can compete weekly at the FBS level.
Despite having only one of his full recruiting classes on the roster, Freeze has already helped lead the Flames into the national spotlight in his second season, which prompted the talks of him potentially being sought by Power Five programs during the upcoming offseason.
The Flames are 7-0 heading into Saturday’s noon kickoff against Western Carolina at Williams Stadium, and they are ranked No. 22 in both FBS Top 25 polls.
Saturday’s game was moved to ESPNU to mark the fourth time this season Liberty will play on one of ESPN’s major networks.
Freeze is 15-5 in his time at Liberty with a Cure Bowl victory last season.
The program recently completed a $25-million upgrade to its football operations center (now called Liberty Football Center) as part of a $100-million facilities investment that includes the indoor practice facility and expansion of Williams Stadium.
“I said when I got there that I believed in five years we would be one of the top Group of Five programs in the nation. I see nothing that makes me doubt that or change my mind on that,” Freeze said. “The commitment from the school is there. We can recruit players to this place because I do think it is special. …
“Obviously, I think the culture and confidence that we create in our program with the messaging that we have from me to our assistant coaches down to our players and the support we get from our administration is as good as any place,” he continued. “I wouldn’t say it’s better because I haven’t experienced every place, but it’s as good as any place I’ve ever been at. I would venture to guess it’s probably better than some because we’re all on the same page, pulling the rope in the same direction, and then you look at our facilities, I don’t know of any Group of Five that are any better.”
Note: The Atlantic Coast Conference on Thursday released the regional sports networks that will carry Liberty’s Nov. 21 game against N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina, and the Flames’ first matchup with the Wolfpack will be broadcast locally on MASN. Kickoff for that game is 7:30 p.m.
