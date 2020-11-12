Freeze thankful, at peace to remain at Liberty with latest contract extension

Hugh Freeze didn’t manage last weekend’s game at Virginia Tech with any apprehension or hesitation. The Liberty football coach made aggressive calls when needed, but also stuck with his gameplan and led the Flames to a thrilling three-point victory at Lane Stadium.

He looked relaxed on the sideline when the game was far from being decided. He then spent extra time on the field celebrating the win with his three daughters, with plenty of photos being taken as he soaked in the moment.

There was plenty to celebrate, including a soon-to-be new contract that will keep him at the head of the program through the 2026 season.

Freeze revealed late Thursday morning a verbal agreement was in place on a new contract before he led the Flames (7-0) into Lane Stadium, and the intricate details were sorted out and finalized Wednesday when the university announced the deal.

Liberty and Freeze agreed to a contract extension last December before the program’s appearance in the Cure Bowl, and the new extension added two years to the deal.

The new deal temporarily quelled the speculation circling around the program that Freeze would listen to offers from Power Five programs and potentially leave for greener pastures.