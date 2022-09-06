Freeze: 'There's no question everyone saw and witnessed' the potential Salter brings to LU offense

Kaidon Salter spent the early portion of Tuesday’s practice taking as many mental reps as he could. The redshirt freshman watched Johnathan Bennett and Nate Hampton take snaps against the scout team defense and ran through each play in his head. Salter envisioned each read, visualized delivering passes and absorbed each coaching moment before taking his turn behind center.

The eyes inside Liberty’s indoor practice facility were looking squarely at Salter. And why wouldn’t they? It was clear to everyone watching the fourth quarter and the four overtimes played Saturday evening what Salter brought to the Flames’ offense. He slipped out of the grasp of Southern Miss defenders most every play. He bought time by scrambling out of the pocket and finding receivers down the field for big gains.

It is Salter’s dual-threat ability that was the difference in Liberty rallying from a touchdown deficit twice in the fourth quarter to force overtime and win 29-27 at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The next step in Salter taking over the reins in Charlie Brewer’s absence will be to become more consistent in all facets, especially as the quarterback battle is renewed heading into Saturday’s home opener against UAB.

“I thought he elevated the whole team, all the players around him,” coach Hugh Freeze said of Salter on Monday. “There’s been no secret we felt like he is extremely talented. It’s just a matter of him handling everything that comes with playing that position. Hopefully this motivates him to try to make sure the details of his life, the details of preparation, the details of studying the game like it needs to be studied — the offense like it needs to be studied — hopefully that motivates him, because there’s no question everyone saw and witnessed what his potential is.”

Salter led the Liberty offense on three fourth-quarter drives and in each of the four overtime periods. He had two touchdown passes to DeMario Douglas in the fourth quarter, helped the Flames get a field goal in the second overtime and then found Jerome Jackson in the back of the end zone for the game-winning two-point conversion in the fourth overtime.

The Flames had 224 yards of total offense in the fourth quarter with Salter leading the charge. Brewer and Bennett combined for 194 yards of offense through the first three quarters.

“Going out there fourth quarter and being down, I just knew that I had to go out there and make some plays for us, for the team, as a whole,” Salter said. “I couldn’t do it without DeMario Douglas and the rest of the receivers, the O-line giving me time to scramble and find a receiver open downfield. It has sunk in to me a lot, but it’s just a blessing.”

Salter had a limited selection of the playbook to use against the Golden Eagles since his reps in the two weeks leading up to the season opener were significantly cut down in favor of Brewer and Bennett. Freeze and quarterbacks coach Kent Austin made sure Salter and Hampton had portions of the playbook that suited their games available to use, and that is what the two redshirt freshmen worked on during practices.

Freeze said Monday the plan is to play one of the three scholarship quarterbacks while Brewer is out five to eight weeks after suffering a fracture in his right hand, and Salter would seem like the logical choice after his fourth-quarter performance Saturday.

That means Freeze wants to see Salter approach it like a starter.

“Does he seize this opportunity to study and plan and prepare? Even in the success that we had, he called some wrong protections. He got out of trouble a couple of times, but we’ve got to set those protections right, and we’ve got to go the right way on a called run play, and those are the things,” Freeze said. “He’s very capable of doing it. We’ve just got to lock him in and make sure that we feel very good about the entire game plan with him, should he be the guy.”

Salter said the key to his improvement will be continuing to take the mental reps when he is not in for either the 11-on-11 walkthroughs at the beginning of practices or the live portions with the defense flying around the field.

He added he needs to get into the film room to make sure he is fully prepared for UAB. The Blazers (1-0) are coming off a 59-0 rout of Alabama A&M in which they allowed 235 yards of offense and had their way against the overmatched FCS program.

“I know UAB had a big win against Alabama A&M, just got to learn from the film, see how their defense [played], see their fronts, see their D-line, stuff like that, watch how their corners play,” Salter said, “and just be prepared for the preparation and the plays Coach Freeze is going to put in this week and stay mentally prepared and focused.”

There was one throw Salter wanted to have back from Saturday’s game that led to his lone turnover. He saw Caleb Snead get lost behind the defense and left wide open in the back-right corner. But by the time he finally delivered the ball, the window closed and the underthrown ball was easily picked off.

Salter could have thrown it to the back pylon where only Snead could have caught it, or he could have run and easily picked up the first down with a wide swath of green turf in front of him.

That type of decision-making will come with more experience, which could begin as early as this week.

“I got to get better on some reads. I did miss some reads, but my legs helped me. My legs helped me get out of that situation, so Coach Freeze was telling me, ‘Use my legs when I got to use them,’ so that’s what I started to do,” Salter said. “I threw an interception when I could have ran. Just got to pick up stuff like that, pick up them yards and get those easy yards instead of trying to force the ball downfield.”