Freeze views BYU's visit to Liberty as 'fulfillment of a vision'

Hugh Freeze spent his first few months employed as Liberty’s football coach living at Montview Mansion. It served as temporary quarters while he worked on his first recruiting class and his family looked for a home in Lynchburg.

The living situation provided Freeze an opportunity to learn about Liberty’s founder, Jerry Falwell Sr., and the vision he had for football at the university. Falwell wanted Liberty to be for evangelicals what Notre Dame is for Catholics and BYU is for Mormons.

Freeze, in his fourth season with the program, isn’t downplaying the significance of Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game at Williams Stadium. His Flames are hosting BYU in football for the first time, a moment Freeze said has “some significance” because of Falwell’s vision for the university he founded in 1971.

“We are walking in the fulfillment of a vision that started from nothing really, other than a belief,” Freeze said Monday. “To be able to walk in that, and I know that Dr. Falwell would be just ecstatic to see the crowd, the atmosphere and everything that’s going to be on Saturday afternoon here playing a team that he had such high regard for, as do I, in BYU. Hopefully we embrace that part of it also.”

Liberty (6-1) and BYU (4-3) are each entering their final season as FBS independents, with the Flames heading to Conference USA and the Cougars slated to join the Big 12 Conference.

The programs agreed to a home-and-home series in 2017, and BYU won the initial meeting 31-24 on Nov. 9, 2019, in Provo, Utah.

“This opportunity should be exciting. It should be one that’s welcomed,” Freeze said. “It is a great, great challenge, but yet one that we should be excited and embrace with faith and belief that we’ve done something well to make a game that has some significance in a lot of people’s minds by playing such a great program in BYU at our home being in this position.”

The finale of the series has been used in Liberty’s season-long promotion of this being the Flames’ best home schedule. Liberty hosts BYU on Saturday and then welcomes Virginia Tech to Williams Stadium on Nov. 19.

“It’s a big thing, especially for us and here in Lynchburg and at this school,” cornerback and Heritage High grad Chris Megginson said. “Just having the community be able to come to the game, it’s going to be a great atmosphere, it’s going to be a game everybody wants to watch. It’s a big thing, especially just for us to be able to play at this high level of stage and play the teams we’re playing. … It’s very special.”

Is Brewer close to being back?

Charlie Brewer faced BYU for the first time in the second game of the 2021 season. Brewer, then with Utah, threw for 147 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 26-17 road loss.

Will he get a second chance against the Cougars this Saturday? Only if his surgically repaired right hand can fully grip the ball and help the offense score points.

Brewer was in street clothes this past weekend against Gardner-Webb and his status is still up in the air for the showdown with BYU.

“He wasn’t near close enough for Saturday,” Freeze said of Brewer’s condition. “I do think there was drastic improvement over the weekend. Obviously Mondays for us is a very light day. We do red zone work. He looked fine doing that. That’s throwing from here to that wall there. He hadn’t had to turn it loose and throw a 40-yard, 50-yard ball yet. I really don’t know. We’ll have to see if the week progresses.”

Brewer suffered a fracture below the thumb in his right (throwing) hand during the second series against Southern Miss on Sept. 3. He had the cast and pins removed on Nov. 5.

Johnathan Bennett has started two straight games at quarterback. Kaidon Salter underwent surgery for a groin injury Nov. 7, and there is no timetable for his return.

Wide receiver corps dealing with injuries

Liberty has been relatively healthy throughout the season at wide receiver. Sure, Caleb Snead has missed four straight games with a right-foot injury and Brody Brumm hasn’t suited up since Week 1, but the core has mostly stayed intact.

Snead could be back Saturday. Two of his teammates enter the week as questionable.

CJ Yarbrough is in concussion protocol after getting hit in the helmet by the knee of a Gardner-Webb defender and Jaivian Lofton is the latest wide receiver sporting a walking boot.

Snead’s return would bolster the unit. He suffered the injury in Week 3 at Wake Forest and has worn a walking boot ever since.

“He went through red zone work today and looked fine there,” Freeze said of Snead. “Hadn’t seen him strain yet, but hopeful.”

Another option could be playing CJ Daniels in his third game this season. Freeze said last week he intended on playing Daniels in up to four games to preserve his year of eligibility as the wide receiver recovers from an ACL tear he suffered in the spring.