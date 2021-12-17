Freeze wants Liberty to reach its potential in LendingTree Bowl against Eastern Michigan

MOBILE, Ala. — There was a feeling gnawing at Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze in the week after the regular season concluded. He couldn’t shake it, even when he was in the university’s jet flying from state to state doing in-home visits with the commitments in the upcoming signing class.

Yes, the Flames became bowl eligible for a third consecutive season and were comfortably confident of making another postseason appearance. But getting to that point, on the other hand, felt different for Freeze.

He didn’t feel like he got the best out of this season’s seven-win team. The coach wasn’t comparing the 10-win 2020 team to this squad. He simply looked back over the course of the season and saw instances where things didn’t work out the way he envisioned, and that has only fueled his motivation to get the best out of the Flames in Saturday’s LendingTree Bowl against Eastern Michigan.

The game kicks off at 5:45 p.m. from South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. It will be broadcast on ESPN.

“We’re a good team and we won games and we’re bowl eligible and we should celebrate that always, don’t get me wrong, but I don’t feel like I pulled the right switches or found the right button to hit to get us to click on all cylinders.” Freeze said. “That’s not something that sits extremely well with me. That is motivating for me.”

The Flames (7-5) have a chance to join Appalachian State as the only teams to win bowl games in their first three seasons of bowl eligibility after transitioning from the FCS to the FBS. Liberty has already joined App State and Marshall as the only teams to advance to bowl games in their first three seasons as full FBS members.

“It will get us back on track for next year going through spring ball and stuff like that,” rover JaVon Scruggs said of what a win over Eastern Michigan (7-5) would do for the Flames after ending the regular season with three consecutive losses.

“It will mean a lot to this university, too, for recruiting-wise and stuff like that. … It would mean a lot to us to go out there and get a third one.”

In order to join App State with three bowl wins in three chances, Liberty will need to correct the flaws exposed during a season-ending three-game losing streak. Those setbacks came against bowl teams Ole Miss (Sugar Bowl), Louisiana (New Orleans Bowl) and Army (Armed Forces Bowl) in what was a daunting conclusion for the 2021 season.

The offense failed to find the end zone in the opening 15 minutes in each of those games, which allowed two of those opponents (Ole Miss and Army) to take double-digit leads. Quarterback Malik Willis was constantly under duress and sacked a whopping 21 times. The defense kept the Flames in the game, but injuries on that side of the ball took their best players off the field.

“Unfortunately, I don’t think we’ve always reached our potential. That’s again frustrating, so I want to reach it in this bowl game,” Freeze said. “That will make us all feel a little better heading into spring practice for sure.

“Really didn’t like the way our season ended,” he revealed, “felt like it’s my fault and I’m responsible and I want to have a different feeling going into the offseason.”

Liberty only played one bowl team in 2020 (North Carolina State) and faced seven teams in 2021 that are playing in bowl games. The others are Old Dominion, UAB, Middle Tennessee and North Texas.

The Flames went 4-0 against those teams. The wins over ODU, UAB and MTSU were convincing triumphs. The victory at UNT featured Willis returning from a left-foot injury and leading a second-half comeback.

"I think those were really good learning experiences in all those games,” left guard Jacob Bodden said.

Bodden and the rest of the offensive linemen want to end a topsy-turvy season on a high note. While Willis has been sacked 50 times, not all of the sacks have been the offensive linemen’s fault. Willis, at times, has held onto the ball too long trying to extend a play. Missed assignments from tight ends and running backs, like failing on a chip block or not working in unison with the linemen, have led to sloppy protection.

Freeze has mentioned several times this season he has abandoned the run too early in games, and he has an opportunity to be committed to the run against an EMU team that has struggled stopping the run. Eastern Michigan is allowing 197.2 rushing yards per game, with seven opponents cracking the 200-yard mark. Liberty has rushed for more than 200 yards five times and only once over the past five games.

“So much of it for them is RPO and obviously the offensive line knows that, so when you’re an RPO team, you always wonder if that slows down the offensive line just a little bit just by rule not being able to get downfield,” Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton said. “We know that they can do it, and we know that with the quarterback, the rush yards aren’t an issue for them at all. They’re going to get their yards on the ground.”

Willis leads the Flames with 820 rushing yards. No other running back has more than 460 yards on the ground.

“We’ve got to have a plan for that,” Freeze said. “Then their big inside guys are really, really strong and hard to move. I think we’ve got a good plan and excited again by the opportunity to go out and do it. They’re a really good team and you might have to play really well to beat them. That’s what you want in a bowl game.”

