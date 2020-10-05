Freeze: Willis "ready to go" as Liberty's quarterback against Louisiana-Monroe

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis was a full participant in last weekend’s pregame warmups. He was one of the first players on the field with the skill position groups, and he suited up in uniform to run through the traditional pregame routines with the first-team offense.
Willis wanted to play. However, Flames coach Hugh Freeze elected to sit the dual-threat quarterback against North Alabama and allow his injured left elbow an extra week to heal.
Freeze announced Monday that Willis is “ready to go” for the Flames’ home matchup Saturday with Louisiana-Monroe.
Willis was injured on a third-down run in the fourth quarter during Liberty’s Sept. 26 victory over FIU. He was fitted for a brace the following Monday and wore it during the pregame warmups and throughout the game on the sidelines against North Alabama.
“He’s ready to go. He could have played Saturday,” Freeze said. “It’s just a fact that if you have two weeks without him getting hit on it, the swelling has more time to go down and it’s not near as sore.
“I don’t think, according to the doctors, he’s in danger of structurally anything happening with that brace that he has on it. It’s just a matter of how do we get it to where it’s not as sore as it could be. We thought that the best way is to make sure he doesn’t get hit on it for two straight weeks.”
Freeze added Willis will wear the brace as he recovers from the injury. The coach has not specified the type of injury Willis suffered.
Willis was electric in Liberty’s victories over Western Kentucky and FIU. He accounted for 671 yards of total offense and five touchdowns, and his 253 rushing yards were the most by a quarterback in the season’s opening month.
Liberty averaged 32 points and more than 500 yards of total offense per game with Willis at quarterback.
The Flames (3-0) were not as efficient in a 28-7 win over North Alabama. They finished with 357 yards of total offense, and their three punts against the Lions nearly matched the number of punts attempted in the first two games combined (four).
“It’s a little disappointing to me — and I take it personally, it falls on me — that we have not improved a whole lot since Game 1 thus far, in my opinion, on offense,” Freeze said.
Chris Ferguson, a graduate transfer from Maine, got the start at quarterback against UNA and completed 12 of 21 passes for 64 yards and three touchdowns. Redshirt freshman Johnathan Bennett played the final three series and completed 3 of 4 passes for 43 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
The touchdown pass was the first of Bennett’s career, though the interception was the first turnover committed by Liberty this season.
The two quarterbacks combined to run the ball twice against the Lions, whereas Willis ran the ball 34 times in the first two weeks.
“Obviously Malik not being there maybe caused us … to approach the game a little differently. I called it a little different,” Freeze said. “Chris and JB both did some good things. They were inconsistent at times. We’re going to need those guys. Malik, as much as he runs around, we’re one play from them being in the game.”
Note: The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that Liberty’s Oct. 17 game at Syracuse will kick off at noon and be broadcast regionally on MASN as part of the ACC Regional Sports Networks.
