Freeze: Willis "ready to go" as Liberty's quarterback against Louisiana-Monroe

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis was a full participant in last weekend’s pregame warmups. He was one of the first players on the field with the skill position groups, and he suited up in uniform to run through the traditional pregame routines with the first-team offense.

Willis wanted to play. However, Flames coach Hugh Freeze elected to sit the dual-threat quarterback against North Alabama and allow his injured left elbow an extra week to heal.

Freeze announced Monday that Willis is “ready to go” for the Flames’ home matchup Saturday with Louisiana-Monroe.

Willis was injured on a third-down run in the fourth quarter during Liberty’s Sept. 26 victory over FIU. He was fitted for a brace the following Monday and wore it during the pregame warmups and throughout the game on the sidelines against North Alabama.

“He’s ready to go. He could have played Saturday,” Freeze said. “It’s just a fact that if you have two weeks without him getting hit on it, the swelling has more time to go down and it’s not near as sore.