Freshmen making immediate impact for Liberty softball heading into Durham Regional

Paige Bachman was recruited solely to be a pitcher at Liberty. Every conversation she had with the Flames’ coaching staff during her senior season at Fredericksburg Christian School revolved around her joining the pitching rotation.

The 6-foot-2 freshman dreamt of standing in the circle and delivering pitches in regionals for Liberty. She never envisioned patrolling first base and being one of the more consistent hitters at the bottom of the lineup heading into postseason play.

“It’s kind of really cool to be out there supporting my team as a first baseman,” she said.

Bachman’s role, which has developed from seldom-used pitcher at the beginning of the season to currently being the everyday first baseman, encompasses a freshman class that has found ways to help the Flames reach NCAA regional play for the second consecutive season.

Bachman is one of four freshmen who started in the ASUN Conference tournament, a fifth serves as the top pinch hitter, and two are the primary pinch runners utilized. The group has flourished throughout the season as Liberty (43-16) heads into the Durham Regional and faces Georgia (40-16) at noon Friday inside Duke Softball Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

The matchup will be broadcast on ESPNU.

“As a freshman, this is going to be your first regional, especially for people who may not have played at a lot of these Power Five schools,” senior designated player Lou Allan said. “The crowd is going to be louder, there’s going to be more people in those stands than you know what to do with, and you’re going to have to be laser-focused into the game, into what’s going on, the communication has to be better, your loudness on the field needs to be better, energy needs to be top-notch at all times.”

Bachman, right fielder Rachel Roupe and second baseman Raigan Barrett have been mainstays in the lineup over the last month, with Roupe serving as the starting right fielder in 57 of the 59 games.

Barrett, a transfer from Washington, never played in 2021 and has settled in at second base after starting the season at shortstop.

Her positional move was one of several coach Dot Richardson and her staff made throughout the season to get the best players on the field.

That included shifting Bachman from the circle to the first base bag to get a consistent bat in the bottom of the order, and utilizing Alexis Soto off the bench.

Soto has 26 starts and has driven in 21 runs this season. She served as the primary pinch hitter during the ASUN tournament.

“Alexis Soto is one of the best off-the-bench hitters I’ve ever seen in my life,” Bachman said. “She just always gets the job done, whether it’s bunting, moving the runners, scoring someone. She’s just crazy to watch.”

Bachman and Roupe were all-ASUN second-team selections. Bachman started only 17 games and hit .366 with 10 RBIs, while Roupe is tied for second on the team with eight homers and is second with 45 RBIs. Roupe claimed ASUN all-tournament honors with six RBIs in the three games.

Those three have done their best to replace the production of Amber Bishop-Riley, Autumn Bishop and Madison Via, three stalwarts who were integral in the Flames’ success in recent seasons.

“We had big shoes to fill, but I was confident that we could do it. I knew that it was going to come around,” Roupe said. “ … We kind of put our head down and started going to work, and everything started falling into place for us.”

The Flames have veteran presences in the lineup with catcher Caroline Hudson, shortstop Devyn Howard and left fielder Kara Canetto. Those three are the only starters from the 2021 team that graduated four starters (Emily Sweat, Bishop-Riley, Bishop and Via) and lost another (shortstop Savannah Channell) to the transfer portal.

The expectation was for transfers with college experience, like first baseman Allan and outfielder Janessa Plummer, to immediately step in and fill at least two of those voids.

Roupe won the job to replace Via in right field. Another freshman, Rachel Craine, claimed the starting job at second base, but inconsistencies at the plate and in the field necessitated moving players around in the infield to get more production.

Howard moved from third base to shortstop, Barrett shifted to second base, and freshman KC Machado is splitting time at third base with Denay Griffin.

Two more freshmen, Lilly Heidorn and Courtney Poulich, have primarily been used as pinch runners. They have combined for 27 runs scored.

“We’re very young this year, for sure, but I’m so proud of all of our freshmen the way they’ve stepped up,” right-handed pitcher Karlie Keeney said. “They’re just competitors and you can see it through the way they play. I’m just really proud of them and excited to see what they can do this weekend.”

Machado also saw time at second base while Barrett was recovering from an undisclosed injury midway through the season, and she has driven in 13 runs.

Bachman’s defense has been a big reason why she is playing at first base instead of Allan. Allan has the offensive numbers to remain in the lineup (.352 batting average, eight homers and 34 RBIs), but six errors were enough to make a change at the position.

Bachman sports a .985 fielding percentage and has steadily improved with her bat. The staff actually approached her in the fall about potentially playing at first base since she played the position in travel ball.

It has worked out, with Bachman settling into a role she never thought was possible entering this season.

“I was neither recruited for hitting or first base, but here I am doing what my team needs,” Bachman said.

