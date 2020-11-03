From walk-on to four-year starter: Sargeant has flourished in journey at Liberty

The magnitude wasn’t lost on Thomas Sargeant in Liberty’s 2017 season opener at Baylor. When he trotted onto the McLane Stadium turf for the game’s first offensive play, he was lining up at center and snapping the ball to Buckshot Calvert for the first time.
There were no previous experiences that could prepare the walk-on for the rush of a Big 12 defensive line or the sound made by 45,000-plus roaring fans. It was the redshirt freshman’s first collegiate game, and he was trusted with calling out blitzes and keeping Calvert’s jersey clean.
Sargeant didn’t come off the field during the Flames’ 103 snaps. He was in for every play and helped Liberty score its first victory over a Power Five program.
The Mechanicsville native, who has been on scholarship since the end of the 2017 campaign, hasn’t come out of the starting lineup since he took over the reins at center. Sargeant has been the constant on an offensive line that has gone through plenty of changes the past three-plus seasons, and has matured into the unquestioned leader on the offensive line.
“It’s definitely been a journey,” Sargeant said of his time at Liberty. “That first year we went into Baylor, I would say I was a little nervous, but that was a good game, a big confidence boost for us and for me. After there, just each game progressing, just building on confidence, momentum, just being able to see things game by game, just technique-wise and then alignment by the defense.
“As years go by, you get to see things that some of the younger guys don’t, and then now with my role as being one of the guys who’s been there and started for the three past years, you get to pick up on those things and show the younger guys, 'Hey on this play, the linebacker’s blitzing', and then for them to see that, they get to catch on to that.”
Sargeant is projected to start his 43rd straight game when the 25th-ranked Flames (6-0) visit Virginia Tech (4-2, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) for a noon kickoff Saturday. He was named to the Rimington Trophy watch list for the first time Oct. 16, an annual award that goes to the most outstanding center in FBS football.
Liberty ranks sixth in the nation in rushing yards per game (255.5) with Sargeant leading the way.
“He’s a good player. It’s great to have him. He’s solid. It’s a lot like having another coach out on the field. He’s able to make calls,” offensive line coach Sam Gregg said. “We made some changes [in Monday’s practice] up front, he saw it, he made it. He’s just good to have. He’s had a lot of reps. A lot of things don’t trick him. As soon as he understands what we want from him that week, he’s pretty good.”
Gregg has utilized a deep rotation on the offensive line this season, often getting nine players in as the game progresses. The exception is Sargeant, who rarely comes out because of his experience and veteran presence.
That has meant backup center John Kourtis getting reps on special teams and late in games when the outcome is decided.
“Just knowing that the competition here is great, knowing that you have someone behind you, pushing you, it definitely pushes you, even on those days you don’t feel like working hard,” Sargeant said. “You’ve got to work as hard as you can to secure that spot and be the person that someone can count on.”
Sargeant’s final three college choices out of Atlee High School were Liberty, VMI and Campbell. He didn’t have scholarship offers from any of the programs (Campbell was a member of the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League until 2018), and felt at home at Liberty when he was recruited by then-defensive coordinator Robert Wimberly.
“Even though I was a preferred walk-on, I just [knew] this would be the best place for me,” he said.
Sargeant blossomed during his redshirt freshman season and became a solidifying force at center. It was a position that needed a strong presence after Lucas Holder elected to transfer following the 2016 season, and Sargeant’s play in 2017 allowed then-coach Turner Gill to put him on scholarship entering his redshirt sophomore campaign.
“It was a good feeling. My dreams came to fruition just seeing that and I wouldn’t have to worry about [paying for tuition and other college expenses],” Sargeant said. “I’d have some debt for college, but I wouldn’t have as much as some people, and that was a huge factor and it was really nice.”
Sargeant rewarded Gill and then-offensive line coach Aaron Stamn with strong play in the Flames’ inaugural FBS campaign in 2018, and he proved he belonged in the starting lineup when Hugh Freeze and his staff arrived for the 2019 season.
Gregg admitted this preseason that he tried to find a player who could beat Sargeant out for the starting job in the 2019 and 2020 training camps, but no player emerged who brought the same work ethic and tenacity to each practice and game like Sargeant.
Sargeant also transformed his body following Freeze’s arrival. He was at 270 pounds during his early days on campus, and he’s added 25 pounds of muscle during his time at Liberty. Most of the added weight has come working with strength and conditioning coordinator Dominic Studzinski.
“His maturity level, his toughness; he’s limited athletically and he knows that, but man, he gets the absolute maximum out of him because he plays with passion and he cares, and he cares about Liberty, and Liberty football,” Freeze said. “He takes pride in the fact that the O-line is a cohesive unit. He’s just been a really great leader.”
Those leadership qualities were reasons Sargeant was named one of the four team captains this season. Dontae Duff, who lined up next to Sargeant at right guard for three straight seasons (2017 to 2019), emerged as the offensive line’s leader in 2018 and 2019.
Sargeant has taken up that mantle this season.
“Tom’s one of our captains — that says it all for me, for him to be a kid our players consider to be one of the leaders,” Freeze said. “I would bounce things off of Tom if there were any issues that I needed to discuss with a player in regards to our football team. He would be one of the first I would go to.”
