From walk-on to four-year starter: Sargeant has flourished in journey at Liberty

The magnitude wasn’t lost on Thomas Sargeant in Liberty’s 2017 season opener at Baylor. When he trotted onto the McLane Stadium turf for the game’s first offensive play, he was lining up at center and snapping the ball to Buckshot Calvert for the first time.

There were no previous experiences that could prepare the walk-on for the rush of a Big 12 defensive line or the sound made by 45,000-plus roaring fans. It was the redshirt freshman’s first collegiate game, and he was trusted with calling out blitzes and keeping Calvert’s jersey clean.

Sargeant didn’t come off the field during the Flames’ 103 snaps. He was in for every play and helped Liberty score its first victory over a Power Five program.

The Mechanicsville native, who has been on scholarship since the end of the 2017 campaign, hasn’t come out of the starting lineup since he took over the reins at center. Sargeant has been the constant on an offensive line that has gone through plenty of changes the past three-plus seasons, and has matured into the unquestioned leader on the offensive line.