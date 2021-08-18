Get to know a Liberty 2021 opponent: Army

Liberty closes the regular season at home for the fourth consecutive season in the FBS era. Instead of New Mexico State and UMass, the Flames welcome arguably its most attractive Thanksgiving weekend matchup in Army. The Black Knights are expected to again be one of the top Group of Five programs, and both teams should be vying for the best bowl possibilities.
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
COACH: Jeff Monken, 49-39, eighth season at Army
2020 RECORD: 9-3
POSTSEASON: lost to West Virginia 24-21 in Liberty Bowl
A LOOK BACK
Army’s original 12-game schedule for 2020 didn’t look anything like the finished product. The Black Knights only had three opponents (Air Force, Tulane and Navy) remain on the schedule, but were able to piece together an attractive 11-game slate that featured eight games at Michie Stadium.
While the new schedule lost its luster without Oklahoma making a visit to West Point, Army was able to face off against Cincinnati, The Citadel, Georgia Southern, Navy and Air Force. The lone losses in the regular season came against Cincinnati and Tulane — two teams that advanced to bowl games.
Army had accepted an invitation to the Independence Bowl, which was canceled because of opt outs and no remaining teams available. The Black Knights were given a reprieve when Tennessee opted out of the Liberty Bowl, and, on short notice, nearly defeated West Virginia in a wildly entertaining matchup.
Army was ranked for a good portion of the season thanks to a stout running game, a stellar defense that ranked second in the nation in points allowed per game (14.8) and an FBS-best seven blocked kicks.
LOOKING AHEAD
Army gets its chance to get plenty of national exposure this season with back-to-back games against Power Five opponents. The Black Knights play at Wisconsin and then host Wake Forest to close out October, which leads into a somewhat challenging final five-game stretch.
Neutral site matchups with Air Force and Navy, plus a road game at Liberty, will test the Black Knights.
Luckily, those first seven games will help a relatively green offensive line mesh. Center Connor Bishop is the only returning lineman, and the unit’s play up front is critical to the triple option attack.
Quarterbacks Tyhier Tyler and Christian Anderson are back, along with running back Brandon Walters, slotback Tyrell Robinson and fullbacks Jakobi Buchanan and Anthony Adkins.
That group scored 19 rushing touchdowns last season, with Buchanan and Adkins combining for 10 of those scores.
The defense returns eight starters, including six of the top eight tacklers from last season’s team. Inside linebacker Arik Smith and outside linebacker Malkeim Morrison will have two new starters lined up alongside them in the 3-4 defense, but the first and third levels of the defense return plenty of experience.
All three defensive linemen are back, and safeties Cedrick Cunningham Jr. and Marquel Broughton are expected to take another step in their development.
WHO’S BACK?
SKILL PLAYERS
» QB Tyhier Tyler (2-5 passing, 53 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT; 139 carries, 578 yards, 4.2 average, 5 TD)
» QB Christian Anderson (20-47 passing, 215 yards, 1 TD, 4 INT; 94 carries, 419 yards, 4.5 average, 4 TD)
» QB Jemel Jones (9-19 passing, 156 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT; 42 carries, 238 yards, 5.7 average, 3 TD)
» FB Jakobi Buchanan (111 carries, 474 yards, 4.3 average, 6 TD)
» SB Tyrell Robinson (60 carries, 424 yards, 7.1 average; 6 catches, 117 yards, 19.5 average, 2 TD)
» FB Anthony Adkins (51 carries, 302 yards, 5.9 average, 4 TD)
» WR Michael Roberts (7 catches, 106 yards, 15.1 average, 1 TD)
» RB Brandon Walters (5 carries, 22 yards, 4.4 average; 5 catches, 33 yards, 6.6 average)
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
» C Connor Bishop
DEFENSIVE LEADERS
» ILB Arik Smith (78 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 QBH)
» S Cedrick Cunningham Jr. (70 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 1 FF)
» S Marquel Broughton (67 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2 INT, 3 PBU, 1 FR, 1 FF)
» CB Jabari Moore (36 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 3 INT, 1 PBU, 1 FR, 1 FF)
» OLB Malkeim Morrison (33 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 QBH, 2 FF)
» NT Nolan Cockrill (28 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 2 PBU, 4 QBH)
» CB Julian McDuffie (26 tackles, 7 PBU)
» DE Ryan Duran III (16 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 QBH, 1 FR, 3 blocked kicks)
SPECIAL TEAMS
» PK Quinn Maretzki (4-6 FG, 40 long, 0 blocked; 15-15 PAT)
» P Zach Harding (41 punt, 43.3 average, 60 long, 2 TB, 11 FC, 17 I20, 12 50+, 1 blocked)
» KR/PR Tyrell Robinson (12 kick returns, 248 yards, 20.7 average, 39 long; 15 punt returns, 115 yards, 7.7 average, 20 long)
WHO’S GONE?
SKILL PLAYERS
» FB Sandon McCoy (86 carries, 268 yards, 3.1 average, 10 TD; 1 catch, minus-4 yards)
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
» LT Lucas McCleery
» LG Mike Johnson
» RG Peyton Reeder
» RT JB Hunter
DEFENSIVE LEADERS
» LB Jon Rhattigan (78 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 2 INT, 2 PBU, 2 FR)
» LB Amadeo West (28 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 2 PBU, 1 QBH)
SPECIAL TEAMS
» PK Landon Salyers (3-4 FG, 43 long, 0 blocked; 23-26 PAT)
WHOM TO FOLLOW
Ken McMillan, Times Herald-Record: @KenMcMillanTHR
Army Football: @ArmyWP_Football
SCHEDULE
Sept. 4: at Georgia State, noon
Sept. 11: Western Kentucky, 11:30 a.m.
Sept. 18: UConn, noon
Sept. 25: Miami (Ohio), noon
Oct. 2: at Ball State
Oct. 9: off
Oct. 16: at Wisconsin, TBA
Oct. 23: Wake Forest, noon
Nov. 6: at Air Force, 11:30 a.m.
Nov. 13: Bucknell, noon
Nov. 20: UMass, noon
Nov. 27: at Liberty, TBA
Dec. 11: vs. Navy in East Rutherford, N.J., 3 p.m.
THE SERIES (home team in CAPS)
Army leads 1-0
Sept. 8, 2018: ARMY 38, Liberty 14