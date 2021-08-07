Get to know a Liberty 2021 opponent: Campbell

Quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams took a step forward with 662 passing yards, 216 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns (three passing, four rushing). He did all of that without the services of wide receiver Caleb Snead (Heritage High), who did not play in 2020.

Williams did have the No. 2 play on SportsCenter’s Top 10 the night of the game against Wake Forest when the Camels completed a double pass that led to Williams scoring an easy touchdown. It was one of the several gadget plays Campbell uses with Williams to get him in the open space.

LOOKING AHEAD

Campbell, despite the daunting four-game slate in 2020 and not having to play through the spring, was picked to finish fifth in the nine-team Big South Conference preseason poll. (North Alabama is not eligible for a preseason ranking because, as a transitioning program to Division I, it cannot win the Big South regular-season title or advance to the FCS playoffs.)

The low preseason expectations, however, didn’t deter Minter when he was looking ahead to the campaign.