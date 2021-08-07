Get to know a Liberty 2021 opponent: Campbell

Liberty has played two FCS programs in each of its first three seasons as an FBS member, a trend that was expected to end last season before the pandemic-altered slated allowed the Flames the chance to play two lower-tier programs for bowl eligibility. Liberty, however, kicks off the 2021 season against its lone FCS opponent, Campbell, as the teams face off for the first time on the gridiron. The Camels were members of the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League and didn’t begin adding scholarships until Liberty began its ascension into the FBS ranks.
CAMPBELL CAMELS
COACH: Mike Minter, 36-46, ninth season at Campbell
2020 RECORD: 0-4
POSTSEASON: None, played an abbreviated fall schedule
A LOOK BACK
The Camels opted to play an abbreviated four-game schedule in the fall of 2020, and all four contests were against FBS competition. Campbell faced off against Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and Wake Forest in a 21-day span, an experience Minter called a “whirlwind.”
While Campbell lost all four games, Minter was ecstatic to get his players the experience of playing FBS competition. The Camels had never stepped onto the same field as a Power Five opponent, which they did against the Demon Deacons, and the regional Group of Five opponents allowed Minter to help accelerate the growth of a team still in the infant stages of being a scholarship program.
Quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams took a step forward with 662 passing yards, 216 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns (three passing, four rushing). He did all of that without the services of wide receiver Caleb Snead (Heritage High), who did not play in 2020.
Williams did have the No. 2 play on SportsCenter’s Top 10 the night of the game against Wake Forest when the Camels completed a double pass that led to Williams scoring an easy touchdown. It was one of the several gadget plays Campbell uses with Williams to get him in the open space.
LOOKING AHEAD
Campbell, despite the daunting four-game slate in 2020 and not having to play through the spring, was picked to finish fifth in the nine-team Big South Conference preseason poll. (North Alabama is not eligible for a preseason ranking because, as a transitioning program to Division I, it cannot win the Big South regular-season title or advance to the FCS playoffs.)
The low preseason expectations, however, didn’t deter Minter when he was looking ahead to the campaign.
“I think it built confidence. Anytime you can go as a football team and compete on a high level with really good FBS programs, … that builds confidence,” Minter said at Big South media day. “ … You start to believe that you can compete with anybody.”
Everything will start with Williams this season. He is a quarterback Minter, a former Nebraska Cornhusker, compares to former Heisman Trophy runner-up Tommie Frazier with his athletic ability.
“He’s going to make everybody better,” Minter said. “He has that magnetism about him.”
The Camels, thanks to having an entire spring to practice and prepare for the upcoming season, have high expectations with 20 starters returning.
“The conversation is, OK guys, let’s not make anything distract us from winning a championship,” Minter said.
WHO’S BACK?
SKILL PLAYERS
» QB Hajj-Malik Williams (53-100 passing, 662 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT; 53 carries, 216 yards, 4.1 average, 4 TD)
» RB Bryant Barr (44 carries, 164 yards, 3.7 average, 2 TD)
» WR Jalen Kelsey (18 catches, 221 yards, 12.3 average, 1 TD)
» WR Caleb Snead (2019 stats: 29 catches, 554 yards, 19.1 average, 6 TD)
» WR Jai Williams (8 catches, 119 yards, 14.9 average, 1 TD)
» TE Julian Hill (6 catches, 102 yards, 17.0 average, 0 TD)
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
» LT Mike Edwards
» LG Danny Corbett
» C Juan Claros
» RT Tyler McLellan
DEFENSIVE LEADERS
» Rover Darion Slade (38 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1 PBU, 1 QBH)
» WLB Tywun Rivens (25 tackles)
» DE Brevin Allen (17 tackles)
» DT Chris Cromartie (15 tackles)
» DT Gabe Holmes (13 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack)
» FC Levi Wiggins (11 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 3 PBU)
» DE Joshua Johnson (11 tackles, 1.5 TFL)
» BC Malik Grate (9 tackles, 4 PBU)
SPECIAL TEAMS
» P McKay Taylor (17 punts, 43.65 average, 56 long, 1 TB, 3 FC, 4 I20, 3 50+, 0 blocked)
» KR Malik Grate (8 returns, 124 yards, 15.5 average, 27 long)
WHO’S GONE?
SKILL PLAYERS
» WR Cedric Frazier (6 catches, 52 yards, 8.7 average, 0 TD)
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
None
DEFENSIVE LEADERS
» LB Ray Miller (24 tackles)
SPECIAL TEAMS
» PK Robert Brown (1-2 FG, 45 long, 0 blocked, 2-4 PAT)
WHOM TO FOLLOW
Rodd Baxley, The Fayetteville Observer: @RoddBaxley
Campbell Football: @GoCamelsFB
SCHEDULE
Sept. 4: at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Sept. 11: Elon, 6 p.m.
Sept. 18: Presbyterian, 6 p.m.
Sept. 25: off
Oct. 2: at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9: at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
Oct. 16: Monmouth, 1 p.m.