Get to know a Liberty 2021 opponent: Louisiana-Monroe

Liberty travels to the state of Louisiana for the second time in program history as the Flames complete a home-and-home series with Louisiana-Monroe at Malone Stadium. The teams met last season, with the Flames easily dispatching the Warhawks.
LOUISIANA-MONROE WARHAWKS
COACH: Terry Bowden, 0-0, first season at ULM
2020 RECORD: 0-10, 0-7 Sun Belt Conference
POSTSEASON: None
A LOOK BACK
The Warhawks were a weekly fixture in a Top 10 poll in 2020 -- the Bottom 10 produced by ESPN’s Ryan McGee. The calamity that was ULM’s 10-game season featured train wrecks on both sides of the ball. The offense scored more than 20 points two times and the defense surrendered more than 30 points in every game.
Oh, it should be mentioned ULM had five punts blocked last season (including two at the hands of Liberty), and that was easily the most in the FBS.
The inept performances ultimately cost Matt Viator his job after five seasons at the helm.
LOOKING AHEAD
Viator was replaced by Terry Bowden, who brings a coaching resume spanning 40 years, to help turn the Warhawks around. He inherited a roster that returns a plethora of players who contributed in one way or another last season.
“I think this team went through so much,” Bowden said at Sun Belt media days. “They want to do whatever it takes to be successful.”
Bowden, though, took a leave of absence from the program right before preseason camp started to tend to his father, Bobby Bowden, who was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer. The elder Bowden died Sunday at the age of 91.
Offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez, the former coach at West Virginia and Arizona, will guide the program until Bowden’s return.
Rodriguez’s son, Rhett, will likely have the inside track to becoming the ULM quarterback. He transferred from Arizona and has an intimate knowledge of the offense compared to returning signal callers Colby Suits and Jeremy Hunt. Both Suits and Hunt struggled at times last season, even with Suits starting off the season strong.
ULM returns eight starters on defense, but new coordinator Zac Alley may have to start fresh with a mix of transfers and freshmen to give the unit a jolt.
Bowden, at SBC media days, said the new blood in the program is blending well with the group of returners.
“I think we’ve got to build,” Bowden said. “ … It’s going to take some time.”
WHO’S BACK?
SKILL PLAYERS
» QB Colby Suits (152-249 passing, 1,541 yards, 8 TD, 7 INT; 35 carries, 57 yards, 1.6 average)
» QB Jeremy Hunt (70-129 passing, 742 yards, 6 TD, 4 INT; 35 carries, 18 yards, 0.5 average, 1 TD)
» RB Isaiah Phillips (34 carries, 112 yards, 3.3 average, 0 TD)
» RB Kadyn Roach (18 carries, 112 yards, 6.2 average, 1 TD)
» WR Jahquan Bloomfield (16 catches, 312 yards, 19.5 average, 1 TD)
» WR Perry Carter (22 catches, 312 yards, 14.18 average, 2 TD)
» WR Malik Jackson (23 catches, 189 yards, 8.22 average, 4 TD)
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
» LT Blake Lodes
» LG Dakota Torbert
» C Zach Breaux
» C Garrett Hirsch
» RG Evan Henry
DEFENSIVE LEADERS
» WLB Traveion Webster (79 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 1 PBU, 5 QBH, 1 FR)
» FS Austin Hawley (77 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 QBH)
» WS Jabari Johnson (67 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 PBU, 1 safety)
» WS Tyler Glass (43 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1 PBU)
» DT Kevin Pointer (38 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 2 QBH)
» DE Ty Shelby (36 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 2 QBH)
» MLB KeyShawn Johnson (34 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2 QBH)
» NB Keilos Swinney (30 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 3 PBU, 1 QBH, 2 FR, 2 FF)
SPECIAL TEAMS
» KR Isaiah Phillips (19 returns, 362 yards, 19.05 average, 35 long)
» PR Perry Carter (5 returns, 31 yards, 6.2 average, 13 long)
WHO’S GONE?
SKILL PLAYERS
» RB Josh Johnson (88 carries, 321 yards, 3.6 average, 4 TD)
» WR Josh Pederson (32 catches, 367 yards, 11.47 average, 0 TD)
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
» LG/RG T.J. Fiailoa
» RT Samuel Williams
DEFENSIVE LEADERS
» MLB Hunter Smith (38 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 1 INT)
SPECIAL TEAMS
» PK Davis Hughes (2-5 FG, 34 long, 1 blocked; 13-16 PAT)
» P Daniel Sparks (30 punts, 44.57 average, 63 long, 2 TB, 10 FC, 5 I10, 6 50+, 2 blocked)
WHOM TO FOLLOW
Adam Hunsucker, Monroe News Star: @Adam_Hunsucker
Louisiana-Monroe Football: @ULM_FB
SCHEDULE
Sept. 4: at Kentucky, noon
Sept. 11: off
Sept. 18: Jackson State, 8 p.m.
Sept. 25: Troy, TBA
Oct. 2: at Coastal Carolina, TBA
Oct. 9: Georgia State, TBA
Oct. 16: Liberty, TBA
Oct. 23: South Alabama, TBA
Oct. 30: at Appalachian State, TBA
Nov. 6: at Texas State, TBA
Nov. 13: Arkansas State, TBA
Nov. 20: at LSU, TBA