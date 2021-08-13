Get to know a Liberty 2021 opponent: Louisiana-Monroe

“I think this team went through so much,” Bowden said at Sun Belt media days. “They want to do whatever it takes to be successful.”

Bowden, though, took a leave of absence from the program right before preseason camp started to tend to his father, Bobby Bowden, who was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer. The elder Bowden died Sunday at the age of 91.

Offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez, the former coach at West Virginia and Arizona, will guide the program until Bowden’s return.

Rodriguez’s son, Rhett, will likely have the inside track to becoming the ULM quarterback. He transferred from Arizona and has an intimate knowledge of the offense compared to returning signal callers Colby Suits and Jeremy Hunt. Both Suits and Hunt struggled at times last season, even with Suits starting off the season strong.

ULM returns eight starters on defense, but new coordinator Zac Alley may have to start fresh with a mix of transfers and freshmen to give the unit a jolt.

Bowden, at SBC media days, said the new blood in the program is blending well with the group of returners.