Get to know a Liberty 2021 opponent: Louisiana

This mid-November matchup has the potential to be one of the best among the Group of Five this season. Louisiana has proven to be one of the top G5 programs, while Liberty is coming off a campaign in which it finished 17th in The Associated Press Top 25 and could be ranked when the two teams meet.
LOUISIANA RAGIN’ CAJUNS
COACH: Billy Napier, 28-11, fourth season at Louisiana
2020 RECORD: 10-1, 7-1 Sun Belt Conference
POSTSEASON: beat UTSA 31-24 in First Responder Bowl
A LOOK BACK
Louisiana proved it was in store for a special season in its season opener when the Ragin’ Cajuns went into Ames, Iowa, and defeated Iowa State by 17 points.
Led by quarterback Levi Lewis, ULL enjoyed a stellar campaign that came within three points of being undefeated. The lone loss came at the hands of another Sun Belt darling, Coastal Carolina, and the season was capped off with a triumph in the First Responder Bowl.
The Ragin’ Cajuns had to deal with the near weekly rumors of Napier being snatched away by a Power Five program, but Napier showed he wanted to stay in Lafayette and has routinely spoken of wanting to build the program into a yearly Top 25 contender.
The success under Napier has come with a stellar running game. Lewis led the charge, and Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas were not far behind.
The offense averaged 33.6 points per game, and the defense wasn’t far behind in terms of production.
The defense ranked sixth nationally in passing yards allowed at 170.6 per game.
LOOKING AHEAD
Louisiana returns a plethora of talent on both sides of the ball, and that continuity will be needed in the season opener at Texas.
“We certainly are going to need every bit of preparation,” Napier said at Sun Belt media days. “We’ve got a very difficult and challenging schedule.”
On offense, Lewis returns as one of 10 starters who are back for what could be another special campaign. All five offensive linemen, plus tight end Johnny Lumpkin, are back.
The glaring hole is at running back following the graduations of Mitchell and Ragas, but Chris Smith enjoyed success in limited touches over the past two seasons and is primed to take over. Texas A&M transfer Jacob Kibodi has the potential to give ULL a potent 1-2 punch, much like what Mitchell and Ragas provided.
TCU transfer wide receiver John Stephens Jr. joins a group that features leaders Jalen Williams and Errol Rogers Jr..
The offensive line, while returning five starters, is deeper thanks to the addition of transfers Matthew Anderson (Nebraska) and T.J. Fiailoa (Louisiana-Monroe).
On defense, the only loss is at outside linebacker with Joe Dillon’s graduation, but former Georgia transfer Chauncey Manac is expected to step right in and produce.
The vital pieces of a secondary that was stellar a year ago are back. Safeties Percy Butler and Bralen Trahan anchor a unit that ranked second nationally in pass efficiency defense and held seven of 11 opponents to less than 200 passing yards last season.
“We’re excited about what we’re building with the Ragin’ Cajuns in the future,” Napier said.
The schedule makers, though, didn’t do Louisiana any favors.
The Ragin’ Cajuns play two Thursday night home contests following Saturday contests, meaning there will be a pair of quick turnarounds.
“It’s going to be about creating habits for our team,” Napier said.
WHO’S BACK?
SKILL PLAYERS
» QB Levi Lewis (177-297 passing, 2.274 yards, 19 TD, 7 INT; 55 carries, 335 yards, 6.1 average, 5 TD)
» RB Chris Smith (62 carries, 350 yards, 5.6 average, 1 TD; 16 catches, 170 yards, 10.63 average, 1 TD)
» WR Kyren Lacy (28 catches, 364 yards, 13.0 average, 4 TD)
» WR Jalen Williams (20 catches, 360 yards, 18.0 average, 4 TD)
» WR Peter LeBlanc (23 catches, 334 yards, 14.5 average, 1 TD)
» WR Dontae Fleming (12 catches, 190 yards, 15.8 average, 1 TD)
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
» LT Carlos Rubio
» LG Ken Marks
» C Shane Vallot
» RG O’Cyrus Torrence
» RT Max Mitchell
DEFENSIVE LEADERS
» MLB Lorenzo McCaskill (83 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 3 QBH, 1 FR, 1 FF)
» WLB Ferrod Gardner (74 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 3 QBH, 1 FR)
» DT Zi’Yon Hill (49 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 4.0 sacks, 2 QBH, 2 FR)
» FS Bralen Trahan (48 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 4 INT, 9 PBU, 1 QBH)
» SS Percy Butler (44 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 2 INT, 6 PBU, 2 FR, 2 FF)
» DE Andre Jones (43 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 1 PBU, 3 QBH)
» NB Kam Pedescleaux (38 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 FF)
» JACK Chauncy Manac (31 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 1 INT, 2 QBH)
SPECIAL TEAMS
» PK Nate Snyder (5-10 FG, 53 long, 0 blocked; 21-23 PAT)
» PK Kenneth Almendares (5-5 FG, 43 long, 0 blocked; 23-23 PAT)
» P Rhys Byrns (36 punts, 43.53 average, 74 long, 2 TB, 8 FC, 14 I20, 4 50+, 0 blocked)
» KR Chris Smith (23 returns, 617 yards, 26.8 average, 2 TD, 100 long)
» PR Eric Garror (20 returns, 156 yards, 7.8 average, 1 TD, 83 long)
WHO’S GONE?
SKILL PLAYERS
» RB Elijah Mitchell (141 carries, 878 yards, 6.2 average, 8 TD; 16 catches, 153 yards, 9.56 average)
» RB Trey Ragas (131 carries, 758 yards, 5.8 average, 10 TD; 9 catches, 106 yards, 11.78 average, 2 TD)
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
None
DEFENSIVE LEADERS
» JACK Joe Dillon (25 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 PBU, 6 QBH)
SPECIAL TEAMS
None
SCHEDULE
Sept. 4: at Texas, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 11: Nicholls, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 (Thursday): Ohio, 8 p.m.
Sept. 25: at Georgia Southern, TBA
Oct. 2: at South Alabama, TBA
Oct. 12 (Tuesday): Appalachian State, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 (Thursday): at Arkansas State, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 30: Texas State, TBA
Nov. 4 (Thursday): Georgia State, 7:30 p.m.