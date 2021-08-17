Get to know a Liberty 2021 opponent: Louisiana

This mid-November matchup has the potential to be one of the best among the Group of Five this season. Louisiana has proven to be one of the top G5 programs, while Liberty is coming off a campaign in which it finished 17th in The Associated Press Top 25 and could be ranked when the two teams meet.

LOUISIANA RAGIN’ CAJUNS

COACH: Billy Napier, 28-11, fourth season at Louisiana

2020 RECORD: 10-1, 7-1 Sun Belt Conference

POSTSEASON: beat UTSA 31-24 in First Responder Bowl

A LOOK BACK

Louisiana proved it was in store for a special season in its season opener when the Ragin’ Cajuns went into Ames, Iowa, and defeated Iowa State by 17 points.

Led by quarterback Levi Lewis, ULL enjoyed a stellar campaign that came within three points of being undefeated. The lone loss came at the hands of another Sun Belt darling, Coastal Carolina, and the season was capped off with a triumph in the First Responder Bowl.