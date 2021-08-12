Get to know a Liberty 2021 opponent: Middle Tennessee

His play, though, was overshadowed by a defense that took a step back for the second straight season. The Blue Raiders ranked 100th in total defense and allowed a whopping 35.4 points per game.

LOOKING AHEAD

For all of the Blue Raiders’ struggles on defense, the unit returns nine starters for coordinator Scott Shafer’s fifth season at the helm.

Safeties Reed Blankenship and Gregory Grate headline a defense that was one of the best in the nation in first-down defense, but struggled immensely on third down. The Blue Raiders ranked next to last in the nation in third-down percentage.

“We’ve got to do better there,” Stockstill said at C-USA media days.

Stockstill laid out three areas of improvement needed on defense. Third down was the top priority, followed closely by red zone and run.

MTSU allowed 27 touchdowns on opponents’ 34 trips into the red zone in 2020, and the Blue Raiders surrendered nearly 222 rushing yards per game.

Both numbers, understandably, were atrocious.

“We can improve our defense drastically,” Stockstill said. “I feel really good about defense going into this fall camp.”