Get to know a Liberty 2021 opponent: Middle Tennessee

Liberty and Middle Tennessee are playing for the first time since 1982, when the Blue Raiders were members of the Ohio Valley Conference in Division I-AA and the Flames were beginning the transition process from NAIA to Division II. Both teams have since grown into Football Bowl Subdivision members.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE BLUE RAIDERS
COACH: Rick Stockstill, 94-92, 16th season at MTSU
2020 RECORD: 3-6, 2-4 Conference USA
POSTSEASON: None
A LOOK BACK
Inconsistency is the word Stockstill has frequently used to describe the 2020 campaign. MTSU dealt with issues throughout preseason camp, and then waded through a schedule that was stitched together on the fly.
A Conference-USA matchup at UTSA was added to the schedule in late September so the Blue Raiders weren’t going multiple weeks without playing. MTSU played four straight games without interruption until November, when three of the final five games were canceled.
The scheduled matchups with Charlotte and Florida Atlantic were canned, and then an impromptu addition against UAB was ultimately canceled as well.
Quarterback Asher O’Hara shined during the uneven schedule. He threw for 1,960 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for team bests of 601 yards and seven touchdowns.
His play, though, was overshadowed by a defense that took a step back for the second straight season. The Blue Raiders ranked 100th in total defense and allowed a whopping 35.4 points per game.
LOOKING AHEAD
For all of the Blue Raiders’ struggles on defense, the unit returns nine starters for coordinator Scott Shafer’s fifth season at the helm.
Safeties Reed Blankenship and Gregory Grate headline a defense that was one of the best in the nation in first-down defense, but struggled immensely on third down. The Blue Raiders ranked next to last in the nation in third-down percentage.
“We’ve got to do better there,” Stockstill said at C-USA media days.
Stockstill laid out three areas of improvement needed on defense. Third down was the top priority, followed closely by red zone and run.
MTSU allowed 27 touchdowns on opponents’ 34 trips into the red zone in 2020, and the Blue Raiders surrendered nearly 222 rushing yards per game.
Both numbers, understandably, were atrocious.
“We can improve our defense drastically,” Stockstill said. “I feel really good about defense going into this fall camp.”
O’Hara has graduated, which has opened up a quarterback competition between Chase Cunningham and N.C. State transfer Bailey Hockman.
Hockman should be a familiar name to Liberty fans. He completed 14 of 27 passes for 154 yards and one interception as the Wolfpack handed the Flames their lone loss of 2020.
Stockstill hasn’t tipped his hand on which quarterback will get the nod, but Hockman has plenty of experience compared to Cunningham. Cunningham threw for 73 yards and tossed two interceptions to zero touchdowns in spot duty last season.
“I got a good idea, got a great feel for our quarterback situation,” Stockstill said. “I like where we’re at at the quarterback position.”
Hockman and Cunningham are not viable running options, and Stockstill said his offense needs more balance.
That balance he spoke of is getting more rushing yards from the running backs, not from the signal callers.
“I want to get back to where we’re more productive throwing the football and more productive running the football with the running backs,” Stockstill said.
WHO’S BACK?
SKILL PLAYERS
» RB Chaton Mobley (80 carries, 366 yards, 4.6 average, 4 TD)
» WR Jarrin Pierce (59 catches, 584 yards, 9.9 average, 3 TD)
» WR Yusuf Ali (37 catches, 457 yards, 12.4 average, 2 TD)
» WR CJ Windham (31 catches, 331 yards, 10.7 average, 3 TD)
» WR DJ England-Chisolm (14 catches, 172 yards, 12.3 average, 2 TD)
» WR Jaylin Lane (13 catches, 122 yards, 9.4 average, 1 TD)
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
» LG Jahlil Ryles
» LG/RG Dorian Hinton
» C Jordan Palmer
» RG/C Marcus Greer
DEFENSIVE LEADERS
» FS Reed Blankenship (76 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1 PBU)
» SS Gregory Grate (74 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.0 sack, 4 INT, 3 PBU, 1 FR, 3 FF)
» WLB DQ Thomas (67 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 3 QBH, 2 FF)
» MLB Johnathan Butler (45 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 INT, 2 QBH, 1 FR)
» DE Jordan Ferguson (43 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 6 QBH, 1 FR)
» CB Decorian Patterson (43 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT, 5 PBU, 2 QBH, 1 FR, 1 FF)
» MLB Cody Smith (35 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks, 1 QBH, 2 FF)
SPECIAL TEAMS
» P Kyle Ulbrich (43 punts, 43.8 average, 75 long, 5 TB, 12 FC, 12 I20, 13 50+, 0 blocked)
» KR Jaylin Lane (13 returns, 274 yards, 21.1 average, 28 long)
» PR Quincy Riley (3 returns, 6 yards, 2.0 average, 6 long)
WHO’S GONE?
SKILL PLAYERS
» QB Asher O’Hara (192-287 passing, 1,960 yards, 12 TD, 8 INT; 175 carries, 601 yards, 3.4 average, 7 TD)
» RB Jayy McDonald (37 carries, 153 yards, 4.1 average; 9 catches, 55 yards, 6.1 average)
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
» RT Robert Jones
DEFENSIVE LEADERS
» DT Rakavian Poydras (36 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 0.5 sack, 2 QBH)
SPECIAL TEAMS
» PK Crews Holt (7-13, FG, 49 long, 2 blocked; 23-23 PAT)
WHOM TO FOLLOW
Cecil Joyce, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: @cecil_joyce
Monte Hale Jr., Murfreesboro Post: @HaleMonte
Middle Tennessee Football: @MT_FB
SCHEDULE
Sept. 4: Monmouth, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11: at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.
Sept. 18: at UTSA, 6 p.m.
Sept. 24 (Friday): at Charlotte, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 2: Marshall, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9: at Liberty, TBA
Oct. 16: off
Oct. 22 (Friday): at UConn, 6 p.m.
Oct. 30: Southern Miss, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 6: at Western Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 13: FIU, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 20: Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 27: at Florida Atlantic, 7 p.m.