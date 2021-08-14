Get to know a Liberty 2021 opponent: North Texas

Despite the uneven play, the Mean Green nabbed the conference’s seventh and final bowl bid by heading to the Myrtle Beach Bowl, where they were blown out by Appalachian State.

LOOKING AHEAD

Replacing Darden’s production was arguably the top priority for Littrell and his staff heading into this season. The staff is high on Deonte Simpson, Jyaire SHorten and Loronzo Thompson.

The offense may look totally different with the strengths on the offensive line and running game.

Four of five starters on the line return, along with tight end Jason Pirtle. The top two running backs, DeAndre Torrey and Oscar Adaway III, are back after combining for more than 1,200 yards.

“A lot of young guys got to play in games and get that live experience,” Littrell said at C-USA media days.

Austin Aune has the inside track to become the starting quarterback, but will be challenged by North Carolina graduate transfer Jace Ruder.

Aune threw for 1,650 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions last season.

“He’s worked extremely hard at it,” Littrell said of Aune. “I think it’s going to really help him moving forward into the season.”