Get to know a Liberty 2021 opponent: North Texas

Liberty makes its fourth trip to the Lone Star State to complete a home-and-home series with North Texas. The Flames previously played at Southwest Texas State (now known as Texas State), SMU and Baylor. The Mean Green obliterated the Flames 47-7 in a 2018 matchup in Lynchburg that featured a lengthy lightning delay during the game.
NORTH TEXAS MEAN GREEN
COACH: Seth Littrell, 31-31, sixth season at North Texas
2020 RECORD: 4-6, 3-4 Conference USA
POSTSEASON: Lost 56-28 to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl
A LOOK BACK
North Texas navigated the pandemic-altered 2020 season by playing nine games and losing two contests to cancellations. The unusual slate also featured the Mean Green hosting UTEP in a postponed regular-season finale, but the Miners were considered the home team because of COVID-19 issues in El Paso.
The offense finished eighth nationally in total yards per game (513.2) thanks to the play of All-American wide receiver Jaelon Darden. The Conference USA player of the year garnered three first-team All-America selections and fourth second-team nods after finishing with 1,190 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.
The offense needed to bail out a defense that surrendered 42.8 points and 522.1 yards per game. All seven losses featured the opponents scoring more than 40 points.
Despite the uneven play, the Mean Green nabbed the conference’s seventh and final bowl bid by heading to the Myrtle Beach Bowl, where they were blown out by Appalachian State.
LOOKING AHEAD
Replacing Darden’s production was arguably the top priority for Littrell and his staff heading into this season. The staff is high on Deonte Simpson, Jyaire SHorten and Loronzo Thompson.
The offense may look totally different with the strengths on the offensive line and running game.
Four of five starters on the line return, along with tight end Jason Pirtle. The top two running backs, DeAndre Torrey and Oscar Adaway III, are back after combining for more than 1,200 yards.
“A lot of young guys got to play in games and get that live experience,” Littrell said at C-USA media days.
Austin Aune has the inside track to become the starting quarterback, but will be challenged by North Carolina graduate transfer Jace Ruder.
Aune threw for 1,650 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions last season.
“He’s worked extremely hard at it,” Littrell said of Aune. “I think it’s going to really help him moving forward into the season.”
Littrell hired Phil Bennett as defensive coordinator to help a unit that returns nine starters. The Mean Green will transition from a 3-3-5 to a 4-3 under Bennett, which plays into the defense’s strength with depth at linebacker.
Tyreke Davis, KD Davis and Larry Nixon III are expected to be the starters. They combined for 162 tackles a year ago.
“We have talent. I think it’s our job as coaches to put them in the right situations to be successful,” Littrell said. “I know our defensive guys, along with the entire team, have a chip on their shoulder.”
WHO’S BACK?
SKILL PLAYERS
» QB Austin Aune (101-185 passing, 1,650 yards, 13 TD, 4 INT; 27 carries, 29 yards, 1.1 average, 2 TD)
» RB DeAndre Torrey (113 carries, 656 yards, 5.8 average, 6 TD; 4 catches, 20 yards, 5.0 average)
» RB Oscar Adaway III (99 carries, 572 yards, 5.8 average, 3 TD; 2 catches, 8 yards, 4.0 average)
» WR Deonte Simpson (25 catches, 517 yards, 20.7 average, 4 TD)
» TE Jason Pirtle (16 catches, 154 yards, 9.6 average, 1 TD)
» WR Roderic Burns (12 catches, 161 yards, 13.4 average)
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
» LT Cole Brown
» C Manase Mose
» RG Daizion Carroll
» RT Jacob Brammer
DEFENSIVE LEADERS
» MLB KD Davis (75 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 3.0 sacks, 3 QBH)
» FS Makyle Sanders (68 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 2 INT, 1 PBU, 1 QBH, 1 FR
» WLB Larry Nixon III (53 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 3.0 sacks, 1 QBH, 1 FF)
» LB Kevin Wood (48 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 0.5 sack, 1 INT, 2 QBH)
» DT Dion Novil (37 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 QBH, 2 FF)
» SLB Tyreke Davis (34 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 PBU, 4 QBH)
» CB Quinn Whitlock (33 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 6 PBU)
» SS DeShawn Gabbie (27 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 2 INT, 2 PBU, 1 FF, 1 blocked kick)
SPECIAL TEAMS
» PK Ethan Mooney (7-14 FG, 49 long, 1 blocked; 38-38 PAT)
» P Bernardo Rodriguez (37 punts, 43.4 average, 58 long, 4 TB, 6 FC, 9 I20, 8 50+, 0 blocked)
» PR Deonte Simpson (7 returns, 13 yards, 1.9 average, 9 long)
WHO’S GONE?
SKILL PLAYERS
» WR Jaelon Darden (74 catches, 1,190 yards, 16.1 average, 19 TD)
» WR Austin Ogunmakin (23 catches, 349 yards, 15.2 average, 1 TD)
» WR Greg White (8 catches, 179 yards, 22.4 average, 1 TD)
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
» LG Anterrious Gray
DEFENSIVE LEADERS
» DB Cam Johnson (49 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 1 FF)
SPECIAL TEAMS
» KR Deion Hair-Griffin (16 returns, 366 yards, 22.9 average, 56 long)
WHOM TO FOLLOW
Brett Vito, Denton Record-Chronicle: @brettvito
North Texas Football: @meangreenfb
SCHEDULE
Sept. 4: Northwestern State, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11: at SMU, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18: UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 25: at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2: off
Oct. 9: at Missouri, TBA
Oct. 15 (Friday): Marshall, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23: Liberty, 4 p.m.
Oct. 30: at Rice, 2 p.m.
Nov. 6: at Southern Miss, 3 p.m.
Nov. 13: UTEP, 4 p.m.
Nov. 20: at FIU, 7 p.m.
Nov. 27: UTSA, 2 p.m.
THE SERIES (home team in CAPS)
North Texas leads 1-0
Sept. 22, 2018: North Texas 47, LIBERTY 7