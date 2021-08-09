Get to know a Liberty 2021 opponent: Old Dominion

Liberty plays its second home game of 2021 against the commonwealth’s second Group of Five program, Old Dominion. The teams haven’t met since 2018 (a 52-10 Liberty triumph), and this matchup kicks off a three-season stretch in which they will play through 2023.

OLD DOMINION MONARCHS

COACH: Ricky Rahne, 0-0, first season at Old Dominion

2020 RECORD: 0-0, 0-0 Conference USA

POSTSEASON: Did not play because of the coronavirus pandemic

A LOOK BACK

Old Dominion was one of two teams to not play at all in 2020 or in the abbreviated 2021 spring season (UConn was the other). That delayed the debut of Ricky Rahne as the Monarchs’ coach, who was hired shortly after the conclusion of the 2019 campaign, and there are plenty of unknowns heading into the team’s season opener.

Rahne and his staff have spent the better part of the past 21 months working on development and installing the offensive and defensive schemes. The Monarchs ended the 2019 campaign on an 11-game losing streak after opening that season with a win over FCS Norfolk State.