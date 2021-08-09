Get to know a Liberty 2021 opponent: Old Dominion

Liberty plays its second home game of 2021 against the commonwealth’s second Group of Five program, Old Dominion. The teams haven’t met since 2018 (a 52-10 Liberty triumph), and this matchup kicks off a three-season stretch in which they will play through 2023.
OLD DOMINION MONARCHS
COACH: Ricky Rahne, 0-0, first season at Old Dominion
2020 RECORD: 0-0, 0-0 Conference USA
POSTSEASON: Did not play because of the coronavirus pandemic
A LOOK BACK
Old Dominion was one of two teams to not play at all in 2020 or in the abbreviated 2021 spring season (UConn was the other). That delayed the debut of Ricky Rahne as the Monarchs’ coach, who was hired shortly after the conclusion of the 2019 campaign, and there are plenty of unknowns heading into the team’s season opener.
Rahne and his staff have spent the better part of the past 21 months working on development and installing the offensive and defensive schemes. The Monarchs ended the 2019 campaign on an 11-game losing streak after opening that season with a win over FCS Norfolk State.
“I think it was a really good lesson for our guys,” Rahne said during C-USA media days. “The silver lining was we really got to concentrate on fundamentals.”
LOOKING AHEAD
The Monarchs were picked to finish last in the seven-team C-USA East Division media preseason poll.
Two factors led into the low preseason projections — not playing in the 2020 season and very few returners from the 2019 campaign.
The offensive line will need to be rebuilt with only center Isaac Weaver and right tackle Nick Saldiveri back, and the line will need to hold up in order for Elijah Davis (Heritage High) to find running lanes and whichever quarterback gets the start.
The quarterback battle will come down to senior Stone Smartt or redshirt freshman Hayden Wolff.
“I feel really confident in the guys we have battling for that job,” Rahne said, adding the offense will feature a no-huddle, spread attack in which the quarterback will never be under center.
Defensively, linebacker Jordan Young leads a group that is still green in terms of playing together. Ryan Henry and Steven Williams, a pair of C-USA all-freshmen performers in 2019, also are slated to get playing time at linebacker.
“You’ve got to tackle, and that’s the No. 1 thing we work on,” Rahne said. “ … Our guys are ready to play football. They’ve had a long offseason.”
WHO’S BACK? (all stats from 2019)
SKILL PLAYERS
» QB Stone Smartt (101-177 passing, 1,006 yards, 1 TD, 6 INT; 104 carries, 181 yards, 1.7 average, 5 TD)
» QB Hayden Wolff (75-129 passing, 737 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT)
» RB Elijah Davis (79 carries, 337 yards, 4.3 average, 4 TD)
» WR Aaron Moore (26 catches, 389 yards, 14.9 average, 3 TD)
» WR Nigel Fitzgerald (14 catches, 219 yards, 15.6 average, 0 TD)
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
» C Isaac Weaver
» RT Nick Saldiveri
DEFENSIVE LEADERS
» LB Jordan Young (86 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 2 QBH)
» S Harrell Blackmon (42 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 FR, 1 FF)
» S Joe Joe Headen (30 tackles, 1 PBU)
SPECIAL TEAMS
» PK Nick Rice (15-20 FG, 40 long, 0 blocked, 18-18 PAT)
» KR Blake Watson (24 returns, 633 yards, 26.38 average, 75 long)
WHO’S GONE?
SKILL PLAYERS
» RB Kesean Strong (84 carries, 353 yards, 4.2 average, 4 TD; 27 catches, 200 yards, 7.4 average, 0 TD)
» WR Eric Kumah (18 catches, 192 yards, 10.7 average, 0 TD)
» WR Marcus Joyner (17 catches, 167 yards, 9.8 average, 0 TD)
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
» LT James Fagan
» LG Tony Barnett
» RG Cameron Muller
DEFENSIVE LEADERS
» LB Lawrence Garner (111 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 2 PBU, 3 QBH, 1 FR, 1 FF)
» CB Geronda Hall (69 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 2 INT, 4 PBU, 1 QBH, 2 FR, 1 FF)
» DE Keion White (62 tackles, 19.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 4 QBH, 2 FR, 1 FF, 1 blocked kick)
» S Calvin Brewton (59 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 2 PBU, 1 QBH)
SPECIAL TEAMS
» P Bailey Cate (66 punts, 39.86 average, 59 long, 2 TB, 18 FC, 23 I20, 7 50+, 1 blocked)
» PR Darrell Brown (10 returns, 96 yards, 9.6 average, 48 long)
WHOM TO FOLLOW
David Hall, The Virginian-Pilot: @DavidHallVP
Old Dominion Football: @ODUFootball
SCHEDULE
Sept. 3 (Friday): at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11: Hampton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18: Liberty, 6 p.m.
Sept. 25: Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Oct. 2: at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Oct. 9: at Marshall, 2 p.m.
Oct. 16: Western Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 23: off
Oct. 30: Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 6: at FIU, 7 p.m.
Nov. 13: Florida Atlantic, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 20: at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 27: Charlotte, 2 p.m.