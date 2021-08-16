Get to know a Liberty 2021 opponent: Ole Miss

Kiffin’s reputation is as an offensive guru, and the Rebels took flight both in the air and on the ground. In addition to Corral, Jerrion Ealy claimed All-SEC honors by rushing for 745 yards and nine scores. Big-play threats Elijah Moore at receiver and Kenny Yeboah at tight end were Corral’s main targets by combining for 113 catches, 1,717 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The defense, however, struggled. The Rebels ranked 126th in total defense and 117th in scoring defense. Ole Miss surrendered 63 points in a 15-point setback to eventual national champion Alabama and gave up 53 in a five-point loss to LSU.

LOOKING AHEAD

The success of the Rebels this upcoming season will be determined with Corral’s development. He showed he can lead an SEC offense, but the 14 interceptions were too many for a team that needed to score in order to win games.

“He's done a great job from a leadership standpoint. He's a very confident kid,” Kiffin said of Corral at SEC media days. “So we've got to get him to play more consistent because, like we said, he played great at times, and then he played really poorly at times.

“I think a lot of people forget with that too that it was his first year as a starter. So we know what to build off, and we know what it should look like.”