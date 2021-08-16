Get to know a Liberty 2021 opponent: Ole Miss

The first Saturday in October represents a pair of seconds for the Liberty football program. It will be the second time the Flames are playing in Mississippi (only other time came on Oct. 10, 1981 against Delta State), and the second time Liberty is matched up against a team from the powerhouse Southeastern Conference. It will be a game that features two high-profile quarterbacks in Malik Willis and Matt Corral, and Hugh Freeze returns to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium after spending six seasons guiding the Rebels.
MISSISSIPPI REBELS
COACH: Lane Kiffin, 5-5, second season at Ole Miss
2020 RECORD: 5-5, 4-5 Southeastern Conference
POSTSEASON: beat Indiana 26-20 in the Outback Bowl
A LOOK BACK
Kiffin’s first season at Ole Miss featured five high-scoring losses to SEC foes Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and LSU, but also included an upset victory over then-No. 7 ranked Indiana in the Outback Bowl.
The coach turned Matt Corral into a star at quarterback. It was Corral’s first season as a starter at the college level, and he didn’t disappoint. He threw for 3,337 yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and added 506 yards and four more scores on the ground.
Kiffin’s reputation is as an offensive guru, and the Rebels took flight both in the air and on the ground. In addition to Corral, Jerrion Ealy claimed All-SEC honors by rushing for 745 yards and nine scores. Big-play threats Elijah Moore at receiver and Kenny Yeboah at tight end were Corral’s main targets by combining for 113 catches, 1,717 yards and 14 touchdowns.
The defense, however, struggled. The Rebels ranked 126th in total defense and 117th in scoring defense. Ole Miss surrendered 63 points in a 15-point setback to eventual national champion Alabama and gave up 53 in a five-point loss to LSU.
LOOKING AHEAD
The success of the Rebels this upcoming season will be determined with Corral’s development. He showed he can lead an SEC offense, but the 14 interceptions were too many for a team that needed to score in order to win games.
“He's done a great job from a leadership standpoint. He's a very confident kid,” Kiffin said of Corral at SEC media days. “So we've got to get him to play more consistent because, like we said, he played great at times, and then he played really poorly at times.
“I think a lot of people forget with that too that it was his first year as a starter. So we know what to build off, and we know what it should look like.”
Moore, the deep threat, and Yeboah, the reliable target over the middle, are both gone. That means Corral will need to rely on the likes of Dontario Drummond, Jonathan Mingo and Braylon Sanders in the passing attack.
Ealy is back, along with Jarod Conner, to give the Rebels a running attack to complement the passing game.
Defensively, seven starters return from a unit that needs to show considerable improvement.
A key to that improvement will be safety Otis Reese, the Georgia transfer who was cleared to play over the final three games of the 2020 campaign. The secondary will be a strength with cornerback Keidron Smith and free safety A.J. Finley.
Most of the 14 players signed by Ole Miss during the offseason were on the defensive side.
“I do think signing a lot of kids in the offseason that were mid-years and really having our first spring. I think, if you look around the country, first-year staffs really struggled, especially on defense,” Kiffin said. “So we'll look to improve there.”
WHO’S BACK?
SKILL PLAYERS
» QB Matt Corral (231-326 passing, 3,337 yards, 29 touchdowns, 14 INT; 112 carries, 506 yards, 4.5 average, 4 TD)
» RB Jerrion Ealy (147 carries, 745 yards, 5.1 average, 9 TD; 15 catches, 155 yards, 10.3 average, 1 TD)
» RB Jared Conner (93 carries, 421 yards, 4.5 average, 8 TD; 12 catches, 83 yards, 6.9 average)
» WR Jonathan Mingo (27 catches, 379 yards, 14.0 average, 3 TD)
» WR Dontario Drummond (25 catches, 417 yards, 16.7 average, 7 TD
» WR Braylon Sanders (15 catches, 376 yards, 25.1 average, 4 TD)
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
» LT Nick Broeker
» LG Caleb Warren
» C Ben Brown
» RG Jeremy James
DEFENSIVE LEADERS
» CB Keidron Smith (64 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1 INT, 6 PBU)
» MLB Lakia Henry (62 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 PBU, 3 QBH, 2 FF)
» FS A.J. Finley (62 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 3 INT, 7 PBU, 2 QBH, 1 FR)
» SLB MoMo Sanogo (60 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 3 PBU, 3 QBH)
» BUCK Sam Williams (40 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 4.0 sacks, 3 QBH, 1 FF)
SPECIAL TEAMS
» P Mac Brown (27 punts, 46.6 average, 59 long, 7 TB, 10 FC, 8 I20, 11 50+, 0 blocked)
» KR Jerrion Ealy (10 returns, 289 yards, 28.9 average, 1 TD, 100 long)
» PR Dontario Drummond (3 returns, 27 yards, 9.0 average, 18 long)
WHO’S GONE?
SKILL PLAYERS
» WR Elijah Moore (86 catches, 1,193 yards, 13.9 average, 8 TD)
» TE Kenny Yeboah (27 catches, 524 yards, 19.4 average, 6 TD)
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
» RT Royce Newman
DEFENSIVE LEADERS
» LB Jacquez Jones (75 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 3 QBH)
» DE Ryder Anderson (43 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 PBU, 6 QBH, 1 FR)
SPECIAL TEAMS
» PK Luke Logan (6-10 FG, 39 long, 1 blocked; 45-48 FG)
WHOM TO FOLLOW
Parrish Alford, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal: @parrishalford
Nick Suss, Jackson Clarion-Ledger: @nicksuss
Ole Miss Football: @OleMissFB
SCHEDULE
Sept. 6 (Monday): vs. Louisville in Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Sept. 11: Austin Peay, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18: Tulane, 8 p.m.
Oct. 2: at Alabama, TBA
Oct. 9: Arkansas, TBA
Oct. 16: at Tennessee, TBA
Oct. 23: LSU, TBA
Oct. 30: at Auburn, TBA
Nov. 6: Liberty, TBA
Nov. 13: Texas A&M, TBA
Nov. 20: Vanderbilt, TBA
Nov. 25 (Thursday): at Mississippi State, 7:30 p.m.
THE SERIES (home team in CAPS)
First meeting