Get to know a Liberty 2021 opponent: Syracuse

LOOKING AHEAD

Rex Culpepper guided the offense for much of the season, and now it will be up to 2019 starter Tommy DeVito or Mississippi State transfer Garrett Shrader to get the offense back on track.

Babers has publicly stated the quarterback battle will last most of preseason camp. Though, a major priority is on rebuilding an offensive line that allowed 38 sacks in 11 games.

“I think the main difference is going to be that those guys are healthy, and we're not going to be having a rotation of a bunch of young guys in there with some older guys,” Babers said at ACC media days. “We'll have an older group. … It always starts with the O-line and it always starts with the defensive line. You can't be good in football if you're not good at those two positions.”

If the offensive line can block and generate running lanes, that ought to help the Orange get the running game going. Sean Tucker and Cooper Lutz were the leading rushers last season, and the group gets Abdul Adams and Jarveon Howard back after they opted out.