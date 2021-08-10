 Skip to main content
Get to know a Liberty 2021 opponent: Syracuse
Syracuse wide receiver Trebor Pena (29) runs back a kickoff for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the in Syracuse, N.Y. (Scott Schild /The Post-Standard via AP)

 Scott Schild

Liberty returns to the site of its first triumph over a program from the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Carrier Dome, when the Flames meet Syracuse in a Friday night showdown. This matchup ends the three-game series between the programs. It also serves as the Flames’ first Friday night regular-season game in the FBS era.

SYRACUSE ORANGE

COACH: Dino Babers, 24-36, sixth season at Syracuse

2020 RECORD: 1-10, 1-9 Atlantic Coast Conference

POSTSEASON: None

A LOOK BACK

Syracuse was hit hard with attrition during the 2020 season. The Orange had several players opt out prior to the start of the season and then key pieces on both sides of the ball were lost to injury throughout the 11-game slate.

That led to the uneven play on the field as Syracuse struggled. The Orange only scored more than 30 points once, which came in their lone victory over Georgia Tech. The Orange finished 125th in total offense, most of which was linked to a depleted offensive line and vital skill position players opting out of the season.

Defensively, the unit lost arguably its most important piece during the win against Georgia Tech when All-American safety Andre Cisco suffered a freak ACL injury and was unable to play the remainder of the season. Syracuse allowed more than 30 points in seven of its final eight games, and teams averaged nearly 210 rushing yards per outing.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rex Culpepper guided the offense for much of the season, and now it will be up to 2019 starter Tommy DeVito or Mississippi State transfer Garrett Shrader to get the offense back on track.

Babers has publicly stated the quarterback battle will last most of preseason camp. Though, a major priority is on rebuilding an offensive line that allowed 38 sacks in 11 games.

“I think the main difference is going to be that those guys are healthy, and we're not going to be having a rotation of a bunch of young guys in there with some older guys,” Babers said at ACC media days. “We'll have an older group. … It always starts with the O-line and it always starts with the defensive line. You can't be good in football if you're not good at those two positions.”

If the offensive line can block and generate running lanes, that ought to help the Orange get the running game going. Sean Tucker and Cooper Lutz were the leading rushers last season, and the group gets Abdul Adams and Jarveon Howard back after they opted out.

“They're very, very deep,” Babers said. “The coolest thing about having that type of depth, and we do not have it everywhere, we just don't, is to see the way they compete in practice, the maturity that their position handles their business. It's rare.”

The defensive line will need to produce following the departures of secondary stars Cisco, Trill Williams and Ifeatu Melifonwu to the NFL. The D-line features three seniors (Josh Black, McKinley Williams and Kingsley Jonathan), and that trio is instrumental in the 3-3-5 scheme working.

WHO’S BACK?

SKILL PLAYERS

» QB Tommy DeVito (48-96 passing, 593 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT; 43 carries, 23 yards, 0.5 average, 0 TD)

» QB JaCobian Morgan (31-49 passing, 285 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT)

» RB Sean Tucker (137 carries, 626 yards, 4.6 average, 4 TD; 8 catches, 113 yards, 14.1 average)

» WR Taj Harris (58 catches, 733 yards, 12.6 average, 5 TD)

» WR Anthony Queeley (37 catches, 378 yards, 10.2 average, 2 TD)

» WR Courtney Jackson (10 catches, 69 yards, 6.9 average)

» TE Luke Benson (6 catches, 63 yards, 10.5 average, 2 TD)

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

» LT Matthew Bergeron

» LG Dakota Davis

» C Carlos Vettorello

» RG Darius Tisdale

» RT Airon Servais

DEFENSIVE LEADERS

» MLB Mikel Jones (69 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 4 INT, 1 PBU, 5 QBH, 2 FR, 3 FF)

» BS Ja’Had Carter (67 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2 INT, 3 PBU, 1 FR, 1 FF)

» CB Garrett Williams (64 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 2 INT, 10 PBU)

» LB Geoff Cantin-Arku (63 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 4.0 sacks, 1 PBU, 4 QBH, 1 FR, 2 FF)

» Rover Rob Hanna (55 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1 INT, 1 FR)

» DE Josh Black (38 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 1 INT)

» SLB Stefon Thompson (35 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 3.0 sacks, 2 QBH, 1 FF)

» DT McKinley Williams (35 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 1.0 sack)

SPECIAL TEAMS

» PK Andre Szmyt (9-11 FG, 48 long, 0 blocked; 23-24 PAT)

WHO’S GONE?

SKILL PLAYERS

» QB Rex Culepper (94-190 passing, 1.028 yards, 9 TD, 8 INT; 26 carries, minus-64 yards, minus-2.5 average, 0 TD)

» WR Nykeim Johnson (20 catches, 323 yards, 16.15 average, 4 TD)

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

None

DEFENSIVE LEADERS

» CB Ifeatu Melifonwu (55 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 INT, 9 PBU)

» LB Lee Kpogba (43 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack)

SPECIAL TEAMS

» KR/PR Nykeim Johnson (17 kick returns, 395 yards, 23.24 average; 12 punt returns, 169 yards, 14.08 average)

» P Nolan Cooney (74 punts, 44.78 average, 64 long, 3 TB, 22 FC, 24 I20, 25 50+, 1 blocked)

WHOM TO FOLLOW

Chris Carlson, Syracuse Post-Standard: @ccarlsononSU

Stephen Bailey, 247Sports Cuse Nation: @Stephen_Bailey1

Syracuse Football: @CuseFootball

SCHEDULE

Sept. 4: at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11: Rutgers, 2 p.m.

Sept. 18: Albany, noon

Sept. 24 (Friday): Liberty, 8 p.m.

Oct. 2: at Florida State, TBA

Oct. 9: Wake Forest, TBA

Oct. 15 (Friday): Clemson, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23: at Virginia Tech, TBA

Oct. 30: Boston College, TBA

Nov. 6: off

Nov. 13: at Louisville, TBA

Nov. 20: at N.C. State, TBA

Nov. 27: Pittsburgh, TBA

THE SERIES (home team in CAPS)

Series tied 1-1

Aug. 31, 2019: Syracuse 24, LIBERTY 0

Oct., 17, 2020: Liberty 38, SYRACUSE 21

