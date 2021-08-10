Get to know a Liberty 2021 opponent: Syracuse

Liberty returns to the site of its first triumph over a program from the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Carrier Dome, when the Flames meet Syracuse in a Friday night showdown. This matchup ends the three-game series between the programs. It also serves as the Flames’ first Friday night regular-season game in the FBS era.
SYRACUSE ORANGE
COACH: Dino Babers, 24-36, sixth season at Syracuse
2020 RECORD: 1-10, 1-9 Atlantic Coast Conference
POSTSEASON: None
A LOOK BACK
Syracuse was hit hard with attrition during the 2020 season. The Orange had several players opt out prior to the start of the season and then key pieces on both sides of the ball were lost to injury throughout the 11-game slate.
That led to the uneven play on the field as Syracuse struggled. The Orange only scored more than 30 points once, which came in their lone victory over Georgia Tech. The Orange finished 125th in total offense, most of which was linked to a depleted offensive line and vital skill position players opting out of the season.
Defensively, the unit lost arguably its most important piece during the win against Georgia Tech when All-American safety Andre Cisco suffered a freak ACL injury and was unable to play the remainder of the season. Syracuse allowed more than 30 points in seven of its final eight games, and teams averaged nearly 210 rushing yards per outing.
LOOKING AHEAD
Rex Culpepper guided the offense for much of the season, and now it will be up to 2019 starter Tommy DeVito or Mississippi State transfer Garrett Shrader to get the offense back on track.
Babers has publicly stated the quarterback battle will last most of preseason camp. Though, a major priority is on rebuilding an offensive line that allowed 38 sacks in 11 games.
“I think the main difference is going to be that those guys are healthy, and we're not going to be having a rotation of a bunch of young guys in there with some older guys,” Babers said at ACC media days. “We'll have an older group. … It always starts with the O-line and it always starts with the defensive line. You can't be good in football if you're not good at those two positions.”
If the offensive line can block and generate running lanes, that ought to help the Orange get the running game going. Sean Tucker and Cooper Lutz were the leading rushers last season, and the group gets Abdul Adams and Jarveon Howard back after they opted out.
“They're very, very deep,” Babers said. “The coolest thing about having that type of depth, and we do not have it everywhere, we just don't, is to see the way they compete in practice, the maturity that their position handles their business. It's rare.”
The defensive line will need to produce following the departures of secondary stars Cisco, Trill Williams and Ifeatu Melifonwu to the NFL. The D-line features three seniors (Josh Black, McKinley Williams and Kingsley Jonathan), and that trio is instrumental in the 3-3-5 scheme working.
WHO’S BACK?
SKILL PLAYERS
» QB Tommy DeVito (48-96 passing, 593 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT; 43 carries, 23 yards, 0.5 average, 0 TD)
» QB JaCobian Morgan (31-49 passing, 285 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT)
» RB Sean Tucker (137 carries, 626 yards, 4.6 average, 4 TD; 8 catches, 113 yards, 14.1 average)
» WR Taj Harris (58 catches, 733 yards, 12.6 average, 5 TD)
» WR Anthony Queeley (37 catches, 378 yards, 10.2 average, 2 TD)
» WR Courtney Jackson (10 catches, 69 yards, 6.9 average)
» TE Luke Benson (6 catches, 63 yards, 10.5 average, 2 TD)
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
» LT Matthew Bergeron
» LG Dakota Davis
» C Carlos Vettorello
» RG Darius Tisdale
» RT Airon Servais
DEFENSIVE LEADERS
» MLB Mikel Jones (69 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 4 INT, 1 PBU, 5 QBH, 2 FR, 3 FF)
» BS Ja’Had Carter (67 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2 INT, 3 PBU, 1 FR, 1 FF)
» CB Garrett Williams (64 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 2 INT, 10 PBU)
» LB Geoff Cantin-Arku (63 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 4.0 sacks, 1 PBU, 4 QBH, 1 FR, 2 FF)
» Rover Rob Hanna (55 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1 INT, 1 FR)
» DE Josh Black (38 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 1 INT)
» SLB Stefon Thompson (35 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 3.0 sacks, 2 QBH, 1 FF)
» DT McKinley Williams (35 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 1.0 sack)
SPECIAL TEAMS
» PK Andre Szmyt (9-11 FG, 48 long, 0 blocked; 23-24 PAT)
WHO’S GONE?
SKILL PLAYERS
» QB Rex Culepper (94-190 passing, 1.028 yards, 9 TD, 8 INT; 26 carries, minus-64 yards, minus-2.5 average, 0 TD)
» WR Nykeim Johnson (20 catches, 323 yards, 16.15 average, 4 TD)
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
None
DEFENSIVE LEADERS
» CB Ifeatu Melifonwu (55 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 INT, 9 PBU)
» LB Lee Kpogba (43 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack)
SPECIAL TEAMS
» KR/PR Nykeim Johnson (17 kick returns, 395 yards, 23.24 average; 12 punt returns, 169 yards, 14.08 average)
» P Nolan Cooney (74 punts, 44.78 average, 64 long, 3 TB, 22 FC, 24 I20, 25 50+, 1 blocked)
WHOM TO FOLLOW
Chris Carlson, Syracuse Post-Standard: @ccarlsononSU
Stephen Bailey, 247Sports Cuse Nation: @Stephen_Bailey1
Syracuse Football: @CuseFootball
SCHEDULE
Sept. 4: at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11: Rutgers, 2 p.m.
Sept. 18: Albany, noon
Sept. 24 (Friday): Liberty, 8 p.m.
Oct. 2: at Florida State, TBA
Oct. 9: Wake Forest, TBA
Oct. 15 (Friday): Clemson, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23: at Virginia Tech, TBA
Oct. 30: Boston College, TBA
Nov. 6: off
Nov. 13: at Louisville, TBA
Nov. 20: at N.C. State, TBA
Nov. 27: Pittsburgh, TBA
THE SERIES (home team in CAPS)
Series tied 1-1
Aug. 31, 2019: Syracuse 24, LIBERTY 0
Oct., 17, 2020: Liberty 38, SYRACUSE 21