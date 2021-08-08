Get to know a Liberty 2021 opponent: Troy

The offense, on the other hand, struggled in 2020. The unit’s production dropped by a touchdown to an average of 27 points per game. While Gunnar Watson completed more than 70% of his passes, the explosive plays were lacking and led to more punts than scoring opportunities.

LOOKING AHEAD

Troy returns 19 starters from 2020, including all 11 on offense. That type of continuity could lead to more success in 2021, despite the Trojans being picked to finish fifth in the Sun Belt East Division preseason poll.

The defense will again be a strength. Middle linebacker Carlton Martial was tied for the national lead with 113 tackles last season, and the unit has added ACC transfers Jamarcus Chatham (defensive lineman from Florida State), Kevon Glenn (linebacker from Florida State) and Taiyon Palmer (cornerback from N.C. State).

“You really like your chances to have a good season,” Lindsey said at Sun Belt media days. “Better depth than we’ve ever had.”

Watson could be unseated at quarterback by Missouri transfer Taylor Powell, who gives the Trojans a big-play ability from the pocket.