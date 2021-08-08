Get to know a Liberty 2021 opponent: Troy

One of Liberty’s marquee victories in its inaugural FBS season in 2018 came at home against Troy. The triumph proved the Flames weren’t a fluke in the top-tier subdivision. Liberty and Troy conclude their home-and-home series in the second week of the 2021 season, with the Flames making the lengthy trip to southeast Alabama for their first of three games against Sun Belt Conference opponents this season.
TROY TROJANS
COACH: Chip Lindsey, 10-13, third season at Troy
2020 RECORD: 5-6, 3-4 Sun Belt Conference
POSTSEASON: None
A LOOK BACK
Troy, like many programs across the nation, were not immune to the coronavirus pandemic. The Trojans were forced to postpone and reschedule games, and Lindsey tested positive for the virus prior to the postponement of a matchup with Coastal Carolina (that was eventually rescheduled one month later).
The uneven 11-game schedule did provide an opportunity for the defense to take a step forward.
The Trojans were abysmal on that side of the ball in 2019, and the unit took a big leap under defensive coordinator Brandon Hall. Troy’s scoring defense improved from 116th to 41st despite surrendering points a plenty against BYU, Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina.
The offense, on the other hand, struggled in 2020. The unit’s production dropped by a touchdown to an average of 27 points per game. While Gunnar Watson completed more than 70% of his passes, the explosive plays were lacking and led to more punts than scoring opportunities.
LOOKING AHEAD
Troy returns 19 starters from 2020, including all 11 on offense. That type of continuity could lead to more success in 2021, despite the Trojans being picked to finish fifth in the Sun Belt East Division preseason poll.
The defense will again be a strength. Middle linebacker Carlton Martial was tied for the national lead with 113 tackles last season, and the unit has added ACC transfers Jamarcus Chatham (defensive lineman from Florida State), Kevon Glenn (linebacker from Florida State) and Taiyon Palmer (cornerback from N.C. State).
“You really like your chances to have a good season,” Lindsey said at Sun Belt media days. “Better depth than we’ve ever had.”
Watson could be unseated at quarterback by Missouri transfer Taylor Powell, who gives the Trojans a big-play ability from the pocket.
Wide receivers Kaylon Geiger, Reggie Todd and Tray Eafford are back as senior leaders, and provide plenty of reliable options for either Watson or Powell.
Lindsey said one of the team’s Achilles' heel last season was turnovers, which contributed to the drop in scoring production.
“We’ve got to do a better job of protecting the football, especially in the red zone,” he said.
WHO’S BACK?
SKILL PLAYERS
» QB Gunnar Watson (211-307 passing, 2,141 yards, 16 TD, 7 INT; 30 carries, minus-66 yards, minus-2.2 average, 0 TD)
» RB Kimani Vidal (101 carries, 516 yards, 5.1 average, 4 TD)
» WR Kaylon Geiger (64 catches, 752 yards, 11.8 average, 3 TD)
» WR Reggie Todd (43 catches, 530 yards, 12.3 average, 6 TD)
» WR Tray Eafford (34 catches, 394 yards, 11.6 average, 3 TD)
» TE A.J. Lewis (2 catches, 18 yards, 9.0 average, 2 TD)
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
» LT Austin Stidham
» LG Grant Betts
» C Dylan Bradshaw
» RG Jake Andrews
» RT Derrick Graham
DEFENSIVE LEADERS
» LB Carlton Martial (113 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 4 PD, 2 QBH)
» LB Jayden McDonald (67 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1 PBU, 1 PD, 2 QBH)
» LB KJ Robertson (60 tackles, 4 PBU, 4 PD)
» SS Dell Pettus (58 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1 INT, 5 PBU, 6 PD)
» NB TJ Harris (50 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 1 INT, 2 PBU, 3 PD, 3 QBH)
» FS Craig Slocum (45 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 1 INT, 2 PBU, 2 PD)
» DT Will Choloh (39 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 3 QBH, 1 FF, 2 blocked kicks, 1 safety)
» Bandit Richard Jibunor (33 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 5 QBH, 2 FF)
SPECIAL TEAMS
» K/P Kyle Coale (22 punts, 36.8 average, 53 long, 1 TB, 5 FC, 6 I20, 1 50+, 0 blocked)
» KR Reggie Todd (19 returns, 368 yards, 19.4 average, 35 long)
» PR Tez Johnson (9 returns, 42 yards, 4.7 average, 18 long)
WHO’S GONE?
SKILL PLAYERS
» WR Khalil McClain (32 catches, 383 yards, 12.0 average, 6 TD)
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
None
DEFENSIVE LEADERS
None
SPECIAL TEAMS
» PK Evan Legassey (13-21 FG, 47 long, 1 blocked, 34-35 PAT)
» P Jack Martin (25 punts, 46.1 average, 66 long, 0 TB, 13 FC, 13 I20, 8 50+, 0 blocked)
WHOM TO FOLLOW
Mike Hensley, Troy Messenger: @MessengerMikeH
Jon Johnson, Dothan Eagle: @eaglesportsed
Troy Football: @TroyTrojansFB
SCHEDULE
Sept. 4: Southern, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11: Liberty, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18: at Southern Miss, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25: at Louisiana-Monroe, TBA
Oct. 2: at South Carolina, TBA
Oct. 9: Georgia Southern, TBA
Oct. 16: at Texas State, TBA
Oct. 28 (Thursday): at Coastal Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 6: South Alabama, TBA
Nov. 13: Louisiana, TBA
Nov. 20: Appalachian State, TBA
Nov. 27: at Georgia State
THE SERIES (home team in CAPS)
Liberty leads series 2-1
Nov. 17, 1992: LIBERTY 9, Troy 7
Nov. 9, 1993: TROY 35, Liberty 13
Nov. 13, 2018: LIBERTY 22, Troy 16