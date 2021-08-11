Get to know a Liberty 2021 opponent: UAB

The defense, led by a strong line, relied on the dependable play of linebacker Kristopher Moll to hold five of its nine opponents to less than 20 points.

LOOKING AHEAD

UAB returns eight starters on offense and nine starters on defense, and the Blazers were picked to win the C-USA West Division title by the league’s media members. The route to get there, however, will be challenging.

The Blazers don’t play at home until Oct. 2 against Liberty in their fifth game of the season. The one neutral site contest against Jacksonville State in Montgomery and three road tilts against Georgia, North Texas and Tulane give Protective Stadium more time to be completed.

“We’re going to have to be great early,” Clark said at C-USA media days.

Whoever wins the quarterback battle between Tyler Johnston III and Bryson Lucero will have plenty of weapons at his disposal.

DeWayne McBride and Mississippi State transfer Lee Witherspoon will be the main options at running back (a position UAB is very deep at), and Trea Shropshire leads a relatively young wide receiver corps that will be asked to have greater roles this season.