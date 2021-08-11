Get to know a Liberty 2021 opponent: UAB

Liberty makes its second trip to Alabama this season, and this road trip takes the Flames to Birmingham to face defending Conference USA champion UAB. The primetime matchup will mark the first game played in the $175 million Protective Stadium. The new stadium replaces the outdated Legion Field Stadium.
UAB BLAZERS
COACH: Bill Clark, 40-22, sixth season at UAB
2020 RECORD: 6-3, 3-1 Conference USA
POSTSEASON: Defeated Marshall 22-13 in C-USA championship game
A LOOK BACK
The Blazers’ season was supposed to feature a matchup with South Carolina in the Gasparilla Bowl, but with the Gamecocks dealing with COVID-19 issues and no replacement available, the bowl game was canceled.
It ended a campaign in which UAB boasted the nation’s No. 7-ranked defense and had a rushing attack that finished 29th nationally at 200 yards per game.
UAB’s strengths came with veteran-laden offensive and defensive lines. On offense, Bryson Lucero threw for nearly 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns, while DeWayne McBride picked up nearly 440 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. The balanced production resulted in averages of 28 points and 401 yards per game.
The defense, led by a strong line, relied on the dependable play of linebacker Kristopher Moll to hold five of its nine opponents to less than 20 points.
LOOKING AHEAD
UAB returns eight starters on offense and nine starters on defense, and the Blazers were picked to win the C-USA West Division title by the league’s media members. The route to get there, however, will be challenging.
The Blazers don’t play at home until Oct. 2 against Liberty in their fifth game of the season. The one neutral site contest against Jacksonville State in Montgomery and three road tilts against Georgia, North Texas and Tulane give Protective Stadium more time to be completed.
“We’re going to have to be great early,” Clark said at C-USA media days.
Whoever wins the quarterback battle between Tyler Johnston III and Bryson Lucero will have plenty of weapons at his disposal.
DeWayne McBride and Mississippi State transfer Lee Witherspoon will be the main options at running back (a position UAB is very deep at), and Trea Shropshire leads a relatively young wide receiver corps that will be asked to have greater roles this season.
The defense will likely be what carries the Blazers during the daunting early season stretch.
Moll is the team’s leader, and he is joined by transfers Justin Thomas (LSU) at the edge, Charlie Benton (West Virginia) at linebacker and Troy Young (Arizona) at safety.
“I think we’ve been very selective in guys we’ve added on both sides of the ball,” Clark said of the transfers. “They’ve really come in and fit real well with our team.”
WHO’S BACK?
SKILL PLAYERS
» QB Tyler Johnston III (57-97 passing, 843 yards, 7 TD, 1 INT; 14 carries, 34 yards, 2.4 average)
» QB Byrson Lucero (79-146 passing, 969 yards, 7 TD, 8 INT; 8 carries, minus-5 yards, minus-1.9 average)
» RB DeWayne McBride (47 carries, 439 yards, 9.3 average, 4 TD)
» RB Jermaine Brown Jr. (63 carries, 250 yards, 4.0 average, 1 TD)
» TE Hayden Pittman (19 catches, 227 yards, 11.9 average, 1 TD)
» WR Trea Shropshire (14 catches, 310 yards, 22.1 average, 2 TD)
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
» LT Kadeem Telfort
» LG Colby Ragland
» C Andrew Smith Jr.
» RG Matthew Trehern
» RT Sidney Wells
DEFENSIVE LEADERS
» SS Kristopher Moll (59 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 2 PBU, 6 QBH)
» LB Noah Wilder (50 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 QBH)
» FS Will Boler (35 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1 FF)
» DT Antonio Moultrie (33 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1 INT, 2 PBU)
» STAR Dy’Jonn Turner (27 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 2 PBU, 2 QBH)
» NT Tyree Turner (23 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 2 QBH, 1 FR, 1 FF)
SPECIAL TEAMS
» PK Matt Quinn (11-12 FG, 48 long, 0 blocked; 31-32 PAT)
» P Kyle Greenwell (46 punts, 42.6 average, 61 long, 1 TB, 23 FC, 15 I20, 8 50+, 0 blocked)
» KR Jermaine Brown Jr. (6 returns, 153 yards, 25.5 average, 47 long)
WHO’S GONE?
SKILL PLAYERS
» RB Spencer Brown (186 carries, 889 yards, 4.8 average, 10 TD; 5 catches, 35 yards, 7.0 average)
» WR Austin Watkins Jr. (34 catches, 468 yards, 13.8 average, 3 TD)
» WR Myron Mitchell (29 catches, 436 yards, 15.0 average, 3 TD)
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
None
DEFENSIVE LEADERS
» SAM Jordan Smith (43 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 8 QBH)
» CB Brontae Harris (27 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 INT, 4 PBU)
» SS Damon Miller (26 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 7 PBU, 1 QBH)
SPECIAL TEAMS
» PR Myron Mitchell (7 returns, 38 yards, 5.4 average, 16 long)
WHOM TO FOLLOW
Evan Dudley, AL.com: @DudleyDoWriteAL
UAB Football: UAB_FB
SCHEDULE
Sept. 1 (Wednesday): vs. Jacksonville State in Montgomery, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 11: at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 18: at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 25: at Tulane, TBA
Oct. 2: Liberty, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9: Florida Atlantic, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 16: at Southern Miss, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 23: Rice, TBA
Oct. 30: off
Nov. 6: Louisiana Tech, noon
Nov. 13: at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 20: at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 27: UTEP, TBA
THE SERIES (home team in CAPS)
First meeting