Get to know a Liberty 2021 opponent: UMass

Liberty plays the first of two FBS independents this season when UMass visits Williams Stadium. It marks the fourth straight season in which the programs have faced each other on the gridiron.

MASSACHUSETTS MINUTEMEN

COACH: Walt Bell, 1-15, third season at UMass

2020 RECORD: 0-4

POSTSEASON: None

A LOOK BACK

UMass was the last team to join the 2020 fall party. The Minutemen originally elected to not play because of the coronavirus pandemic, but joined the fray in the middle of October when teams became desperate to find opponents to fill a schedule.

The Minutemen didn’t have a spring practice to get the new cast of players up to speed on the playbooks and schemes, and they were thrust into a four-game schedule against Georgia Southern, Marshall, Florida Atlantic and Liberty. The results, from a truncated preseason camp, were abysmal to say the least. UMass surrendered 161 points, scored only one offensive touchdown, and lost all four games.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Minutemen will have a distinctly different feel in 2021, Bell’s third season at the helm.