Get to know a Liberty 2021 opponent: UMass
UMass Liberty Football

Massachusetts wide receiver Jermaine "OC" Johnson, Jr. (10) makes a catch as he is defended by Liberty cornerback Quinton Reese (16) during the second half of a NCAA college football game on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va. (AP Photo/Shaban Athuman)

 Shaban Athuman

Liberty plays the first of two FBS independents this season when UMass visits Williams Stadium. It marks the fourth straight season in which the programs have faced each other on the gridiron.

MASSACHUSETTS MINUTEMEN

COACH: Walt Bell, 1-15, third season at UMass

2020 RECORD: 0-4

POSTSEASON: None

A LOOK BACK

UMass was the last team to join the 2020 fall party. The Minutemen originally elected to not play because of the coronavirus pandemic, but joined the fray in the middle of October when teams became desperate to find opponents to fill a schedule.

The Minutemen didn’t have a spring practice to get the new cast of players up to speed on the playbooks and schemes, and they were thrust into a four-game schedule against Georgia Southern, Marshall, Florida Atlantic and Liberty. The results, from a truncated preseason camp, were abysmal to say the least. UMass surrendered 161 points, scored only one offensive touchdown, and lost all four games.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Minutemen will have a distinctly different feel in 2021, Bell’s third season at the helm.

UMass, thanks to a full spring practice schedule and a near 100% vaccination rate on the roster, enters with much more confidence than last season’s hastily put-together schedule.

Plus, there are new faces aplenty Bell can add to the lineup to compete in a rather stingy schedule that features Pittsburgh, Boston College and Florida State.

Colorado transfer quarterback Tyler Lytle is expected to take over the reins of the offense. Rutgers transfer running back Kay’Ron Adams and Ellis Merriweather give the Minutemen a potent one-two punch at tailback, while Charlotte transfer wide receiver Rico Arnold should pair well opposite of Jermaine Johnson.

North Texas transfer offensive lineman Brian Parish should fill the void left at tackle by Larnel Coleman.

Two UNC transfers should help in the secondary.

Bryce Watts, who began his college career at Virginia Tech, is expected to start at one cornerback, and returner Noah Boykin will line up at the other.

Bryson Richarson, the second UNC transfer, gives the Minutemen strength at nickleback.

Three defensive linemen return, and Donte Lindsey and Te’Rai Powell have a year under their belts at safety.

WHO’S BACK?

SKILL PLAYERS

» QB Garrett Dzuro (15-36 passing, 220 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT)

» RB Ellis Merriweather (42 carries, 115 yards, 2.7 average, 0 TD)

» WR Jermaine Johnson (14 catches, 96 yards, 6.9 average)

» WR Melvin Hill (4 catches, 36 yards, 9.0 average)

» TE/QB Josiah Johnson (6-9 passing, 39 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT; 12 carries, 32 yards, 2.7 average; 3 catches, 48 yards, 16.0 average)

» TE Taylor Edwards (3 catches, 42 yards, 14.0 average)

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

» LG Reggie Marks III

» C Dalton Tomlison

» RG Max Longman

DEFENSIVE LEADERS

» FS Tanner Davis (24 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 1.0 sack, 3 QBH, 1 blocked kick)

» DE Avien Peah (19 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 1.0 sack)

» FS Te’Rai Powell (19 tackles, 1.0 TFL)

» DE Viczaril Alobwede (17 tackles, 0.5 TFL)

» CB Noah Boykin (15 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 3 PBU, 1 FF)

» BUCK Uchenna Ezewike (13 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 FF)

SPECIAL TEAMS

» P George Georgopoulos (29 punts, 41.9 average, 73 long, 2 TB, 2 FC, 5 I20, 6 50+, 0 blocked)

» KR Te’Rai Powell (4 returns, 46 yards, 11.5 average, 26 long)

WHO’S GONE?

SKILL PLAYERS

» QB Will Koch (24-40 passing, 166 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 21 carries, 62 yards, 3.0 average)

» WR Samuel Emilus (17 catches, 168 yards, 9.9 average, 1 TD)

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

» LT Lamel Coleman

» RT Brian Abosi

DEFENSIVE LEADERS

» MLB Cole McCubrey (33 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1.0 sack)

» WLB Mike Ruane (31 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1.5 sack, 1 PBU)

» BUCK Jake Byczko (15 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 PBU, 1 QBH, 1 FF)

SPECIAL TEAMS

» PK Jeremy Martin (1-2 FG, 46 long, 0 blocked; 1-1 PAT)

» PR Samuel Emilus (3 returns, 46 yards, 15.3 average, 33 long)

WHOM TO FOLLOW

Matt Vautour, MassLive.com: @MattVautour424

UMass Football: @UMassFootball

SCHEDULE

Sept. 4: at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Sept. 11: Boston College, TBA

Sept. 18: Eastern Michigan, TBA

Sept. 25: at Coastal Carolina, TBA

Oct. 2: Toledo, TBA

Oct. 9: UConn, TBA

Oct. 16: off

Oct. 23: at Florida State, TBA

Oct. 30: at Liberty, TBA

Nov. 6: Rhode Island, TBA

Nov. 13: Maine, TBA

Nov. 20: at Army, noon

Nov. 27: at New Mexico State, TBA

THE SERIES (home team in CAPS)

Liberty leads 2-1

Nov. 3, 2018: UMASS 62, Liberty 59

Nov. 2, 2019: Liberty 63, UMASS 21

Nov. 27, 2020: LIBERTY 45, UMass 0

