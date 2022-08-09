Get to know the Flames' 2022 foes: Akron

Liberty and Akron haven’t played in 20 seasons. This game came about as Liberty’s status as an FBS independent allowed it to fill a void the Zips had in their 2022 schedule and bring Akron to Lynchburg for the first time. Akron is the third MAC team to face Liberty in the Flames’ FBS tenure, and Liberty is 2-0 in those games with a 2019 regular-season win over Buffalo and a LendingTree Bowl triumph over Eastern Michigan this past December.

AKRON ZIPS

COACH: Joe Moorhead, 0-0, first season at Akron

2021 RECORD: 2-10, 1-7 MAC

POSTSEASON: None

A LOOK BACK

The Zips’ struggles under Tom Arth continued well into 2021. They were 2-7 when Arth was replaced by Oscar Rodriguez Jr., and Akron finished with losses to Western Michigan, Kent State and Toledo.

The offense shined in wins over Bryant and Bowling Green, and even found some traction in a 45-40 loss at WMU. However, the offense was hit or miss in the other nine games, and the defense allowed 34 or more points in all 10 losses.

That meant Joe Moorhead had plenty to fix when the Oregon offensive coordinator was hired to take over the program.

LOOKING AHEAD

Moorhead isn’t unfamiliar with Akron. He coached there from 2004 through 2008, and he had successful stints at Penn State and Mississippi State before a two-year run as Oregon’s OC and quarterbacks coach.

“We’ve averaged one win a season for the past three years, so the expectation level, I don’t know that it’s necessarily tangible in terms of wins and losses. We’ve got to find a way to be competitive and eventually find a way to win some games,” Moorhead said at MAC media day. “I would imagine we’ll be underdogs in every game but one, and I think our kids are excited about that challenge. They’ve been working incredibly hard to earn the right to win.”

The offense returns one of two quarterbacks who split reps in 2021 (DJ Irons) and leading rusher Jonzel Norrils, and five offensive linemen from the rotation are back.

The defense is actually relatively deep despite the lackluster numbers posted in 2021.

The top five leading tacklers are back. The unit also added three transfers who are expected to immediately contend for playing time in linemen Curtis Harper (Syracuse) and Victor Jones (Wyoming) and linebacker Tim Terry (Buffalo).

WHO’S BACK?

SKILL PLAYERS

» QB DJ Irons (78-120 passing, 892 yards, 8 TD, 4 INT; 92 carries, 309 yards, 3.4 average, 2 TD)

» RB Jonzel Norrils (117 carries, 571 yards, 4.9 average, 3 TD; 17 catches, 153 yards, 9.0 average, 3 TD)

» RB Blake Hester (65 carries, 274 yards, 4.2 average, 2 TD)

» RB Anthony Williams Jr. (56 carries, 207 yards, 3.7 average, 1 TD)

» WR Tony Grimes Jr. (14 catches, 133 yards, 9.5 average, 1 TD)

» TE Tristian Brank (25 catches, 269 yards, 10.8 average, 3 TD)

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

» LT Xavior Gray

» LT Ronan Chambers

» LG Ryan Beckman

» C Tony Georges

» RG Alex Robarge

DEFENSIVE LEADERS

» ILB Jeslord Boateng (80 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 QBH)

» SS Jaylen Kelly-Powell (73 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 FR)

» ILB Andrew Behm (63 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QBH, 1 FR, 1 FF)

» CB Charles Amankwaa (48 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 3 INT, 9 PBU, 1 FF)

» ILB Bubba Arslanian (43 tackles, 1 TFL)

» FS Ronald Jackson Jr. (33 tackles, 1 TFL)

» DL Zach Morton (33 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT, 2 QBH, 2 blocked kicks)

» OLB Corey Thomas Jr. (29 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack, 2 PBU)

» DL Ryan McClain (23 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU, 1 QBH)

SPECIAL TEAMS

» PK Corey Smigel (7-11 FG, 40 long, 1 blocked; 29-30 PAT)

WHO’S GONE?

SKILL PLAYERS

» QB Zach Gibson (109-157 passing, 1,262 yards, 10 TD, 0 INT; 43 carries, 49 yards, 1.1 average)

» WR Konata Mumpfield (63 catches, 751 yards, 11.9 average, 8 TD)

» WR Michael Mathison (56 catches, 706 yards, 12.6 average, 3 TD)

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

None

DEFENSIVE LEADERS

» OLB Michael Scott (33 tackles, 3 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 FR)

» CB A.J. Watts (32 tackles, 1 PBU)

SPECIAL TEAMS

» P Ethan Slike (50 punts, 42.2 average, 60 long, 1 TB, 14 FC, 12 I20, 9 50+, 1 blocked)

» KR/PR Michael Mathison (19 kick returns, 459 yards, 24.2 average, 1 TD, 94 long; 3 punt returners, 18 yards, 6.0 average, 14 long)

WHO TRANSFERRED IN

» CB Cameron Threatt (did not play in two seasons at Mississippi State)

» LB Tim Terry (2021 stats at Buffalo: 23 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 FR)

» DL Curtis Harper (2021 stats at Syracuse: 15 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF)

» DT Victor Jones (2021 stats at Wyoming: 24 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 1 QBH, 1 INT, 2 PBU, 1 FF)

» TE TJ Banks (did not play in 2021 at West Virginia)

» WR Alex Adams (2021 stats at LSU: 2 catches, 11 yards, 5.5 average)

» OT Max Banes (did not play in 2021 at Houston)

» WR Shocky Jacques-Louis (2021 stats at Pittsburgh: 25 catches, 259 yards, 10.4 average, 1 TD)

» DL Devon Robinson (Memphis)

» RB Cameron Wiley (2021 stats at Minnesota: 6 carries, 4 yards, 0.7 average)

WHOM TO FOLLOW

» George Thomas, Akron Beacon Journal: @ByGeorgeThomas

» Michael Beaven, Akron Beacon Journal: @MBeavenABJ

» Akron Football: @ZipsFB

SCHEDULE

Sept. 1: St. Francis (Pa.), 6 p.m.

Sept. 10: at Michigan State, 4 p.m.

Sept. 17: at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Sept. 24: at Liberty

Oct. 1: Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 8: at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Oct. 15: Central Michigan

Oct. 22: at Kent State

Oct. 29: Miami (Ohio)

Nov. 8: Eastern Michigan

Nov. 19: at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 26: at Northern Illinois

THE SERIES (home team in CAPS)

Akron leads 1-0

Oct. 12, 2002: AKRON 49, Liberty 21