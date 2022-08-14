Get to know the Flames' 2022 foes: Arkansas

Liberty is playing an SEC team for the third time since moving to the FBS when it makes the trek to face Arkansas. The Flames previously played Auburn in 2018 and Ole Miss in 2021, and the contest against the Rebels was considerably more competitive than the shutout loss to the Tigers. This matchup with the Razorbacks comes in a daunting stretch for Liberty, which plays three Power Five programs (BYU, Arkansas and Virginia Tech) in a five-week stretch. The off week and UConn break up the gauntlet.

ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS

COACH: Sam Pittman, 12-11, third season at Arkansas

2021 RECORD: 9-4, 4-4 SEC

POSTSEASON: Defeated Penn State 24-10 in the Outback Bowl

A LOOK BACK

The Razorbacks played one of the nation’s most daunting schedules in 2021. Sure, contests against Rice, Georgia Southern and Arkansas Pine Bluff don’t move the needle, but an eight-game SEC slate and an early matchup with Texas certainly caught the attention of everyone.

Take away the lopsided loss to Georgia (who didn’t lose to the Bulldogs in spectacular fashion in 2021?), and the Razorbacks were incredibly competitive. They lost by one in a high-scoring thriller at Ole Miss, then fell by one touchdown to eventual SEC champion Alabama.

Arkansas enjoyed a breakout campaign from quarterback K.J. Jefferson, who accounted for more than 3,300 yards of total offense and 27 touchdowns.

Treylon Burks thrived at wide receiver with a 1,000-yard season, and that dynamic opened up the running attack.

The Razorbacks ranked seventh in the nation with 227.8 yards per game on the ground. That number was the best among Power Five programs.

“We led the Power Five in rushing. I think what that does, it tells us what we're trying to do with our program,” coach Sam Pittman said at SEC media days. “We want to be a physical team on both sides of the line of scrimmage. We want to win the line of scrimmage. We want to be physical and tough. To do that, it's hard to do. I was an O-line coach for a long, long time, never was able to lead a Power Five in rushing, but we were able to do that last year.”

LOOKING AHEAD

Arkansas’ defense got overlooked a bit with all of the production coming from the offense. The Razorbacks ranked 39th nationally in scoring defense and 50th in total defense.

That side of the ball lost the most during the offseason. The team’s second- and third-leading tacklers, Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry, are gone. Same with do-everything safety Joe Foucha (7.5 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups).

The offense will be able to move the ball at will with Jefferson playing behind four returning offensive linemen.

It will be up to the defense to make stops. The return of Zach Williams, plus the additions of Jordan Domineck (Georgia Tech) and Landon Jackson (LSU), should give the Razorbacks the ability to get to the quarterback on a more frequent basis.

“We think we can get to the quarterback a little bit more,” Pittman said. “We also feel a little better with our corner situation where we can play a little man coverage. We've got to get behind them, chains on first down. We did better last year. We have to continue getting better. Having man-to-man corners is going to help you do that.”

WHO’S BACK?

SKILL PLAYERS

» QB K.J. Jefferson (198-294 passing, 2,676 yards, 21 TD, 4 INT; 146 carries, 664 yards, 4.5 average, 6 TD)

» RB Raheim Sanders (114 carries, 578 yards, 5.1 average, 5 TD; 11 catches, 109 yards, 9.9 average, 1 TD)

» RB Dominique Johnson (97 carries, 575 yards, 5.9 average, 7 TD; 7 catches, 71 yards, 10.1 average, 1 TD)

» WR Warren Thompson (19 catches, 304 yards, 16.0 average, 2 TD)

» TE Trey Knox (20 catches, 141 yards, 7.1 average, 1 TD)

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

» LG Brady Latham

» C Ricky Stromberg

» RG Beaux Limmer

» RT Dalton Wagner

DEFENSIVE LEADERS

» LB Bumper Pool (125 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 2 PBU, 2 QBH)

» S Myles Slusher (50 tackles, 3 TFL, 0.5 sack, 2 INT, 4 PBU, 2 QBH)

» DB Jalen Catalon (46 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 2 INT, 4 PBU, 1 QBH)

» DE Zach Williams (23 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 QB, 1 FF)

SPECIAL TEAMS

» PK Cam Little (20-24 FG, 51 long, 0 blocked; 46-46 PAT)

» P Reid Bauer (58 punts, 43.3 average, 61 long, 3 TB, 23 FC, 16 I20, 14 50+, 0 blocked)

» KR AJ Green (9 returns, 147 yards, 16.3 average, 31 long)

WHO’S GONE?

SKILL PLAYERS

» RB Treion Smith (119 carries, 598 yards, 5.0 average, 5 TD)

» WR Treylon Burks (66 catches, 1,104 yards, 16.7 average, 11 TD)

» WR Tyson Morris (24 catches, 337 yards, 14.0 average, 2 TD)

» TE Blake Kern (15 catches, 183 yards, 12.2 average, 2 TD)

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

» LT Myron Cunningham

DEFENSIVE LEADERS

» LB Grant Morgan (101 tackles, 7 TFL, 0.5 sacks, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 6 QBH)

» LB Hayden Henry (100 tackles, 12 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 PBU, 7 QBH)

» S Joe Foucha (73 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 2 INT, 5 PBU, 3 QBH, 1 FF)

» CB Montaric Brown (54 tackles, 1 TFL, 5 INT, 6 PBU, 1 FR, 1 FF)

» NB Greg Brooks Jr. (48 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 INT, 4 PBU, 2 QBH, 2 FR)

» DT John Ridgeway (39 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 QBH)

» DE Tre Williams (28 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 6 sacks, 6 QBH)

SPECIAL TEAMS

» PR Nathan Parodi (18 returns, 205 yards, 11.4 average, 1 TD, 80 long)

WHO TRANSFERRED IN

» WR Matt Landers (2021 stats at Toledo: 20 catches, 514 yards, 25.7 average, 5 TD)

» DL Terry Hampton (2021 stats at Arkansas State: 11 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 PBU)

» DE Jordan Domineck (2021 stats at Georgia Tech: 38 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 1 PBU, 3 FF)

» S Latavious Brini (2021 stats at Georgia: 38 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 8 PBU)

» QB Cade Fortin (2021 stats at South Florida: 25-48 passing, 183 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT; 9 carries, 37 yards, 1 TD)

» CB Dwight McGlothern (2021 stats at LSU: 32 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 6 PBU, 1 FF)

» LB Drew Sanders (2021 stats at Alabama: 24 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack, 2 PBU)

» DE Landon Jackson (2021 stats at LSU: no stats in five games)

» WR Jadon Haselwood (2021 stats at Oklahoma: 39 catches, 399 yards, 10.2 average, 6 TD)

WHOM TO FOLLOW

» Bob Holt, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette: @BobHoltADG

» Thomas Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette: @TomMurphyADG

» Arkansas Football: @RazorbackFB

SCHEDULE

Sept. 3: Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 10: South Carolina, noon

Sept. 17: Missouri State, 7 p.m.

Sept. 24: at Texas A&M

Oct. 1: Alabama

Oct. 8: at Mississippi State

Oct. 15: at BYU

Oct. 22: off

Oct. 29: at Auburn

Nov. 5: Liberty

Nov. 12: LSU

Nov. 19: Ole Miss

Nov. 25: at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

THE SERIES (home team in CAPS)

First meeting