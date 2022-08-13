Get to know the Flames' 2022 foes: BYU

Two FBS independents clash in their final season before moving to conferences. BYU is headed to the Big 12 Conference, and Liberty is bound for Conference USA. The 2019 contest in Provo was big for the Flames in playing on the same stage as BYU, but this matchup could arguably be even bigger. Liberty gets to welcome one of the nation’s most prestigious universities to Lynchburg and showcase the growth of the still new FBS program on a national level.

BYU COUGARS

COACH: Kalani Sitake, 48-29, seventh season at BYU

2021 RECORD: 10-3

POSTSEASON: Lost to UAB, 31-28, in Independence Bowl

A LOOK BACK

The Cougars followed up a Top 25 campaign in 2020 with another one in 2021. Jalen Hall took off at quarterback, Tyler Allgeier thrived in the running game, and there was balance in the passing attack.

BYU opened the season with wins over Arizona, Utah, Arizona State, USF and Utah State to rocket up the polls. Setbacks to Boise State and Baylor hurt, but the Cougars bounced right back with triumphs over Washington State, Virginia, Idaho State, Georgia Southern and USC to close the season.

The Cougars haven’t shied away from playing difficult schedules as independents. That will be the same again in 2022. Outside of playing at Liberty, BYU plays Power Five programs Baylor, Oregon, Notre Dame, Arkansas and Stanford.

“There are a lot of great games that we will play this year,” offensive guard Clark Barrington said at BYU’s media day, “but right now our focus is on Game 1.”

LOOKING AHEAD

BYU returns Hall to lead an offense that is expected to continue to thrive. While he loses backfield mate and 1,000-yard rusher Allgeier, Hall has top targets Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney on the outside.

The top six offensive linemen are back in the fold to give Hall plenty of time in the pocket.

“Last year, we had the least amount of returning production in college football and so the chip on our shoulder last year was just a bunch of unknown guys, who had to go out and prove something. And so this year, people expect us to be good so we have to learn how to handle success,” offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick said at BYU’s media day. “And so we're trying to prove now that we're not just a one-year or two-year good offense, that we're going to be a team that's good every year. And that we're not going to look past anybody. And so now the challenge this year is to live up to expectations. That's a different role than we've been in, but I embrace it and I expect this to be good too. So you've got to learn to handle it.”

The defense returns more than 90% of its production from 2021. Ben Bywater is the lead at linebacker, and the secondary features rover Max Tooley, cornerback D’Angelo Mandell and ball hawk Malik Moore.

Tyler Batty and Pepe Tanuvasa will need to create pressure off the edge to take advantage of the strength in the secondary.

“They know the expectations are higher,” defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki said at BYU’s media day. “They know they can do better, they should do better. Going into the offseason, the players put it on themselves to be better and do more.”

WHO’S BACK?

SKILL PLAYERS

» QB Jaren Hall (189-296 passing, 2,583 yards, 20 TD, 5 INT; 62 carries, 307 yards, 5.0 average, 3 TD)

» RB Lopini Katoa (61 carries, 242 yards, 4.0 average, 2 TD; 9 catches, 28 yards, 3.1 average, 1 TD)

» WR Puka Nacua (43 catches, 805 yards, 18.7 average, 6 TD)

» WR Gunner Romney (34 catches, 594 yards, 17.5 average, 3 TD)

» WR Keanu Hill (18 catches, 343 yards, 19.1 average, 2 TD)

» TE Isaac Rex (18 catches, 191 yards, 10.6 average, 3 TD)

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

» LT Blake Freeland

» LG Clark Barrington

» C Connor Pay

» RG Joe Tukuafu

» RT Campbell Barrington

» RT Brayden Keim

DEFENSIVE LEADERS

» LB Ben Bywater (102 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QBH)

» Rover Max Tooley (68 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT, 3 PBU)

» LB Payton Wilgar (56 tackles, 6 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 2 INT, 4 PBU, 1 QBH, 1 FF)

» DE Tyler Batty (43 tackles, 5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 2 QBH, 1 FF)

» OE Pepe Tanuvasa (42 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 INT, 3 QBH)

» DB/LB Chaz Ah You (39 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 1 INT, 2 PBU, 1 QBH, 1 FF)

» CB D’Angelo Mandell (36 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 PBU)

» SS Malik Moore (33 tackles, 3 INT, 3 PBU)

» LB Keenan Pili (31 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 QBH)

» NG Atunaisa Mahe (26 tackles, 5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 QBH)

SPECIAL TEAMS

» PK Jacob Oldroyd (9-13 FG, 49 long, 0 blocked; 42-43 PAT)

» PK Justen Smith (2-3 FG, 40 long, 1 blocked; 11-11 PAT)

» P Ryan Rehkow (40 punts, 48.6 average, 83 long, 6 TB, 10 FC, 16 I20, 19 50+, 0 blocked)

» KR Lopini Katoa (4 returns, 80 yards, 20.0 average, 22 long)

» PR Hobbs Nyberg (23 returns, 221 yards, 9.6 average, 42 long)

WHO’S GONE?

SKILL PLAYERS

» RB Tyler Allgeier (276 carries, 1,601 yards, 5.8 average, 23 TD; 28 catches, 199 yards, 7.1 average)

» WR Neil Pau’u (46 catches, 526 yards, 11.4 average, 6 TD)

» WR Samson Nacua (21 catches, 329 yards, 15.7 average, 3 TD)

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

None

DEFENSIVE LEADERS

» OE Uriah Leiataua (26 tackles, 4 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 QBH, 1 FR, 1 FF)

SPECIAL TEAMS

None

WHO TRANSFERRED IN

» CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally (2021 stats at Vanderbilt: 50 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 2 PBU)

» FB Houston Heimuli (2021 stats at Stanford: none)

» RB Christopher Brooks (2021 stats at California: 116 carries, 607 yards, 5.2 average, 4 TD; 19 catches, 131 yards, 6.9 average, 3 TD)

» OT Kingsley Suamataia (2021 stats at Oregon: appeared in one game)

» OL Sione Veikoso (2021 stats at Arizona State: appeared in one game)

SCHEDULE

Sept. 3: at USF, 4 p.m.

Sept. 10: Baylor, 10:15 p.m.

Sept. 17: at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 24: Wyoming

Sept. 29: Utah State, 8 p.m.

Oct. 8: vs. Notre Dame in Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 15: Arkansas

Oct. 22: at Liberty

Oct. 28: East Carolina, 8 p.m.

Nov. 5: at Boise State

Nov. 12: off

Nov. 19: Utah Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 26: at Stanford

THE SERIES (home team in CAPS)

BYU leads 1-0

Nov. 9, 2019: BYU 31, Liberty 24