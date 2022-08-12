Get to know the Flames' 2022 foes: Gardner-Webb

Liberty has played three Big South Conference opponents since moving to the FBS ranks. Hampton, North Alabama and Campbell have visited Williams Stadium since the 2019 season. Those three programs joined the league after the Flames left following the 2017 campaign, so there wasn’t that history that came from the year-in and year-out meetings. Liberty renews one of its rivalries from its FCS days when Gardner-Webb makes the familiar trek from Boiling Springs, North Carolina, to Lynchburg. It has been six seasons since the teams last met in the commonwealth, and the Flames won on a blocked field goal in overtime.

GARDNER-WEBB RUNNIN’ BULLDOGS

COACH: Tre Lamb, 6-9, third season at Gardner-Webb

2021 RECORD: 4-7, 2-5 Big South Conference

POSTSEASON: None

A LOOK BACK

Gardner-Webb, like many FCS programs, played both spring and fall schedules in 2021. Tre Lamb, who replaced Carroll McCray in mid December 2019, had to wait 15 months to coach his first game at GWU.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs went 2-2 in the spring and then had a 4-7 mark in the fall.

The fall season could have fared much better if GWU was on the other end of one-score games. The Bulldogs went 1-4 in those contests, including an 0-2 mark in overtime.

That included a five-point loss in the season opener at Georgia Southern, a four-point setback at then-No. 10 Kennesaw State, and overtime losses to Hampton and Charleston Southern.

“We were very close last year,” Lamb said at Big South media day.

LOOKING AHEAD

Lamb’s offense returns its leading passer (Bailey Fisher), rusher (Naril Gaither) and receiver (Justin Franklin) from the fall campaign. That trio will be bolstered by an offensive line that returns four starters from a season ago.

“We feel like we’ve got a lot coming back,” Lamb said. “ … We’re excited about what we have coming back.”

Gardner-Webb is playing three FBS teams this season in Coastal Carolina, Marshall and Liberty, and the defense will be tested. The team’s leading tackler, linebacker William McRainey, is back, but two of the top defensive linemen and two key safeties are gone.

Ty French will be asked to replicate his 8.5-sack season, and Jamari Brown will be tasked to be more productive at safety.

“Our messages have been clear this year. We’ve been diagnosing how we can get better on a day-by-day basis,” Lamb said.

WHO’S BACK?

SKILL PLAYERS

» QB Bailey Fisher (207-346 passing, 2,332 yards, 18 TD, 5 INT)

» RB Naril Gaither (177 carries, 966 yards, 5.5 average, 7 TD; 43 catches, 375 yards, 8.7 average, 5 TD)

» WR Justin Franklin (37 catches, 562 yards, 15.2 average, 4 TD)

» WR T.J. Luther (23 catches, 384 yards, 16.7 average, 4 TD)

» TE Deland Thomas (28 catches, 207 yards, 7.4 average, 3 TD)

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

» LT Travis Polson

» C Gabe Thompson

» RG Mike Brooks

» RT Clayton Frady

DEFENSIVE LEADERS

» LB William McRainey (109 tackles, 13.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks, 3 PBU, 1 FR, 2 FF)

» DE Ty French (61 tackles, 13.5 TFL, 8.5 sacks, 14 QBH, 2 FR, 2 FF)

» S Jamari Brown (59 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1 INT, 4 PBU, 1 FR)

» DT Janathian Turner (38 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 3 QBH)

» CB AJ Thomas (28 tackles, 1 INT, 7 PBU)

SPECIAL TEAMS

None

WHO’S GONE?

SKILL PLAYERS

» WR Justin Jordan (26 catches, 398 yards, 15.3 average, 3 TD

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

» LG Will Webster

DEFENSIVE LEADERS

» DE Shai Thomas (59 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 4.0 sacks, 8 QBH)

» NB TJ Comstock (56 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 1 QBH, 1 FR, 1 blocked kick)

» FS Malachi Buckner (41 tackles, 1 TFL, 5 INT, 4 PBU, 2 QBH)

» SS Dameon Williams (29 tackles, 2 INT, 3 PBU)

SPECIAL TEAMS

» PK Austin McKay (4-6 FG, 36 long, 2 blocked; 36-38 PAT)

» P Jack Pawloski (47 punts, 40.8 average, 61 long, 1 TB, 16 FC, 12 I20, 7 50+, 1 blocked)

» KR Dexter Brown (11 returns, 228 yards, 20.7 average, 39 long)

» PR Quayvon Skanes (6 returns, 41 yards, 6.8 average, 25 long)

WHO TRANSFERRED IN

» WR Cutrell Haywood (2021 stats at Idaho: 4 catches, 26 yards, 6.5 average)

» DL Brendan Jackson (2021 stats at Savannah State: 37 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1 sack, 2 PBU, 2 FF, 1 FR)

» OL Larry Dowdy (did not play in 2021 at Appalachian State)

WHOM TO FOLLOW

» Gardner-Webb Football: @GWUFootball

SCHEDULE

Sept. 1: Limestone, 7 p.m.

Sept. 10: at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

Sept. 17: at Elon, 6 p.m.

Sept. 24: Mercer, 6 p.m.

Oct. 1: at Marshall

Oct. 8: at Robert Morris

Oct. 15: at Liberty

Oct. 22: at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

Oct. 29: Bryant, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 5: off

Nov. 12: at Campbell

Nov. 19: North Carolina A&T, 1:30 p.m.

THE SERIES (home team in CAPS)

Liberty leads 14-9-1

Oct. 2, 1976: GARDNER-WEBB 54, Liberty 16

Oct. 1, 1977: Gardner-Webb 22, LIBERTY 7

Sept. 30, 1978: GARDNER-WEBB 20, Liberty 20

Sept. 29, 1979: (Roanoke) Gardner-Webb 32, Liberty 29 (GWU forfeits)

Oct. 18, 1980: Liberty 15, GARDNER-WEBB 14

Oct. 3, 1981: Gardner-Webb 14, LIBERTY 9

Sept. 19, 2000: LIBERTY 19, Gardner-Webb 8

Oct. 20, 2001: GARDNER-WEBB 29, Liberty 25

Oct. 5, 2002: Gardner-Webb 31, LIBERTY 21

Oct. 11, 2003: GARDNER-WEBB 27, Liberty 17

Oct. 2, 2004: LIBERTY 17, Gardner-Webb 9

Oct. 29, 2005: GARDNER-WEBB 21, Liberty 16

Oct. 21, 2006: Gardner-Webb 27, LIBERTY 24

Nov. 17, 2007: Liberty 31, GARDNER-WEBB 0

Nov. 15, 2008: LIBERTY 30, Gardner-Webb 10

Nov. 14, 2009: Liberty 51, GARDNER-WEBB 28

Nov. 6, 2010: LIBERTY 40, Gardner-Webb 14

Nov. 8, 2011: Liberty 35, GARDNER-WEBB 3

Nov. 6, 2012: LIBERTY 42, Gardner-Webb 35

Oct. 26, 2013: Liberty 24, GARDNER-WEBB 0

Oct. 25, 2014: LIBERTY 34, Gardner-Webb 0

Oct. 10, 2015: GARDNER-WEBB 34, Liberty 20

Oct. 29, 2016: LIBERTY 23, Gardner-Webb 20, OT

Oct. 28, 2017: Liberty 33, GARDNER-WEBB 17