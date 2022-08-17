Get to know the Flames' 2022 foes: New Mexico State

Liberty and New Mexico State finally renew a rivalry — can it really be called a rivalry? — after a two-year hiatus. The Flames and Aggies played in-season home-and-home series in 2018 and 2019 as creative ways to fill their schedules. Liberty just joined the FBS ranks as an independent, while NMSU was booted from the Sun Belt Conference as an affiliate member and sent to the land of independence. The two programs will meet on a yearly basis moving forward as both found homes in Conference USA beginning in 2023.

NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES

COACH: Jerry Kill, 0-0, first season at New Mexico State

2021 RECORD: 2-10

POSTSEASON: None

A LOOK BACK

Doug Martin’s nine-year tenure ended much in the same way it began. He had four straight losing seasons before leading the Aggies to a win in the Arizona Bowl. Then, NMSU had four consecutive losing seasons to end his stay in Las Cruces.

The Aggies struggled in 2021, and those issues primarily came on the defensive side. NMSU allowed more than 40 points and nearly 490 yards per game. Now, there were losses to Alabama and Kentucky that were incredibly lopsided, but getting swept by Hawai’i in a home-and-home series certainly hurt.

Martin’s dismissal led to bringing Jerry Kill back to the head coaching ranks in a full-time role since 2015 when health scares added up to him needing to take a step back.

LOOKING AHEAD

Kill had to replenish the pantry when he inherited the roster for the 2022 season.

Starting quarterback Jonah Johnson, running back Juwaun Price and receivers Jared Wyatt and Isaiah Garcia-Castandeda are gone. Two offensive linemen also have left.

There are plenty of returners on the defensive side, led by strongside linebacker Chris Ojoh and cornerbacks D.J. McCullough and Syrus Dumas, and the transfer portal yielded lineman Izaiah Reed from Murray State and cornerbacks Andre Seldon from Michigan and Mekhi Miller from Miami (Ohio).

The Aggies’ final season in the independent ranks features three buy games in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Missouri, matchups with future Conference USA opponents UTEP, FIU and Liberty, and traditional matchups with Mountain West programs such as Nevada, Hawai’i, New Mexico and San Jose State.

WHO’S BACK?

SKILL PLAYERS

» RB O’Maury Samuels (65 carries, 202 yards, 3.1 average, 1 TD)

» WR Terrell Warner (38 catches, 334 yards, 8.8 average, 1 TD)

» TE Thomaz Whitford (19 catches, 206 yards, 10.8 average, 2 TD)

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

» LG Gabriel Preciado

» RG Carson Pharris

» RT Isaiah Mursalat

DEFENSIVE LEADERS

» SLB Chris Ojoh (72 tackles, 16.0 TFL, 6.0 sacks, 2 PBU, 5 QBH, 3 FF)

» MLB Trevor Brohard (71 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 QBH, 1 FR, 1 FF)

» WLB Nick Giacolone (54 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 4 QBH, 1 FR, 1 FF)

» WLB Josh Ferguson (46 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1.0 sack, 2 PBU, 1 QBH)

» CB D.J. McCullough (42 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 3 INT, 3 PBU, 1 FF)

» CB Syrus Dumas (39 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2 INT, 8 PBU, 1 FR)

» RE Donavan King (22 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 2 PBU, 1 QBH, 1 FF)

» RE Lazarus Williams (18 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks)

SPECIAL TEAMS

» PK Ethan Albertson (17-22 FG, 50 long, 1 blocked; 28-30 PAT; 58 kickoffs, 60.8 average, 29 TB, 1 OB)

» P Josh Carlson (71 punts, 40.96 average, 67 long, 3 TB, 25 FC, 16 I20, 9 50+, 0 blocked)

» PR Lawrence Dixon (6 returns, 25 yards, 4.2 average, 13 long)

WHO’S GONE?

SKILL PLAYERS

» QB Jonah Johnson (257-438 passing, 2,705 yards, 10 TD, 8 INT; 130 carries, 166 yards, 1.3 average, 4 TD)

» RB Juwaun Price (135 carries, 692 yards, 5.1 average, 10 TD; 26 catches, 181 yards, 6.96 average)

» WR Jared Wyatt (49 catches, 629 yards, 12.8 average, 3 TD)

» WR Isaiah Garcia-Castandeda (37 catches, 578 yards, 15.6 average, 4 TD)

» WR Andre Bodison (32 catches, 403 yards, 12.6 average)

» WR Cole Harrity (30 catches, 238 yards, 7.9 average, 1 TD)

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

» LT Sage Doxtater

» C Eli Johnson

DEFENSIVE LEADERS

» FS Caleb Mills (75 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 2 INT, 3 PBU, 1 FR)

» LB Michael Bowe (50 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, 1 PBU, 5 QBH, 2 FR)

SPECIAL TEAMS

» KR Juwaun Price (20 returns, 398 yards, 19.9 average, 58 long)

WHO TRANSFERRED IN

» TE JJ Jones (2021 stats at Dartmouth: 10 catches, 223 yards, 14.6 average, 1 TD)

» CB Andre Seldon (2021 stats at Michigan: none in 1 game)

» CB Mekhi Miller (2021 stats at Miami-Ohio: 6 tackles, 1.0 TFL)

» CB/RB Ahmonte Watkins (2021 stats at TCU: 12 carries, 49 yards, 4.1 average)

» DL Izaiah Reed (2021 stats at Murray State: 12 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack)

» C Canaan Yarro (2021 stats at Southern Utah: 11 starts at center)

WHOM TO FOLLOW

» Jason Groves, Las Cruces Sun-News: @JPGroves

» Ken Sickenger, Albuquerque Journal: @KenSickenger

» New Mexico State Football: @NMStateFootball

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27: Nevada

Sept. 1: at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Sept. 10: at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Sept. 17: at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 24: Hawaii

Oct. 1: FIU

Oct. 8: off

Oct. 15: New Mexico

Oct. 22: San Jose State

Oct. 29: at UMass

Nov. 5: off

Nov. 12: Lamar

Nov. 19: at Missouri

Nov. 26: at Liberty

THE SERIES (home team in CAPS)

Liberty leads 3-1

Oct. 6, 2018: NEW MEXICO STATE 49, Liberty 41

Nov. 24, 2018: LIBERTY 28, New Mexico State 21

Oct. 5, 2019: Liberty 20, NEW MEXICO STATE 13

Nov. 30, 2019: LIBERTY 49, New Mexico State 28