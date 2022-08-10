Get to know the Flames' 2022 foes: Old Dominion

Liberty and Old Dominion have only met in Lynchburg since the Flames joined the FBS ranks in 2018. Both games have resulted in lopsided victories for Liberty. The Flames make their first trip to Norfolk since 2013 to face the Monarchs at S.B. Ballard Stadium, which has been upgraded in the nine seasons between trips for Liberty. The contest brings a conclusion to ODU’s nonconference schedule, which also includes Virginia Tech, East Carolina and Virginia.

OLD DOMINION MONARCHS

COACH: Ricky Rahne, 6-7, second second at Old Dominion

2021 RECORD: 6-7, 5-3 Conference USA

POSTSEASON: Lost to Tulsa, 30-17, in Myrtle Beach Bowl

A LOOK BACK

The Ricky Rahne era did not get off to a great start. The Monarchs were 1-6 with lopsided losses to Wake Forest, Liberty and Western Kentucky, and one-possession setbacks to Buffalo, UTEP and Marshall.

“We had some close games in there and we just didn’t know how to close games,” Rahne said at Sun Belt media day, “and we didn’t know how to finish off those games and win those games.”

What followed was five straight triumphs to become bowl eligible. Two of those victories came in one-possession games (Louisiana Tech and Middle Tennessee), and the Monarchs accepted an invitation to play in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

It was ODU’s first bowl appearance since 2016 when the Monarchs edged Eastern Michigan in the Bahamas Bowl.

“The end of the season last year was awesome for us,” Rahne said

A 13-point loss to Tulsa in the Myrtle Beach Bowl wasn’t the end of the season Rahne wanted, but it provided an opportunity for the bulk of the returning roster to get valuable practices heading into a daunting 2022 schedule.

LOOKING AHEAD

Old Dominion is one of four new members in the Sun Belt Conference. (Southern Miss, which hosts Liberty in the season opener, is one of the others.) The league’s East Division is absolutely stacked, and ODU has to navigate a challenging nonconference schedule that features the other three instate FBS programs not in the Sun Belt (Virginia Tech, Virginia and Liberty) and nearby East Carolina.

“We have a challenging schedule,” Rahne said.

The Monarchs return 10 of 11 starters on offense (center Isaac Weaver is with the Los Angeles Chargers), and the defense lost only three significant contributors.

Three quarterbacks enter training camp battling for the starting job. Hayden Wolff and D.J. Mack Jr. both played last season, and Notre Dame transfer Brendon Clark is included in the mix.

Blake Watson and Elijah Davis (Heritage High) lead a running back corps that will run behind an offensive line that returns four primary starters and a fifth who saw significant playing time in 2021.

“I feel very confident that we can compete at a physical level at running the ball,” Rahne said.

The losses of linebacker Jordan Young and safety Joe Joe Headen are big, but the Monarchs have enough production back in linebackers Ryan Henry and Jason Henderson and safeties R’Tarriun Johnson and Terry Jones to make up for that.

“We’ve got to go out there and prove ourselves each and every game,” Rahne said. “ … I know we have higher expectations for ourselves, and that’s what matters.”

WHO’S BACK?

SKILL PLAYERS

» QB Hayden Wolff (159-253 passing, 1,933 yards, 10 TD, 7 INT; 14 carries, -92 yards)

» QB D.J. Mack Jr. (86-167 passing, 859 yards, 5 TD, 7 INT; 76 carries, 154 yards, 2.0 average, 6 TD)

» RB Blake Watson (215 carries, 1,112 yards, 5.2 average, 8 TD; 10 catches, 55 yards, 5.5 average, 1 TD)

» RB Elijah Davis (105 carries, 562 yards, 5.4 average, 6 TD; 7 catches, 27 yards, 3.9 average)

» TE Zack Kuntz (73 catches, 692 yards, 9.5 average, 5 TD)

» WR Ali Jennings III (62 catches, 1,066 yards, 17.2 average, 5 TD)

» WR Isiah Paige (23 catches, 174 yards, 7.6 average, 1 TD)

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

» LT Khadere Kounta

» LG Tyran Hunt

» RG Leroy Thomas

» RT Nick Saldiveri

DEFENSIVE LEADERS

» S R’Tarriun Johnson (91 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 INT, 6 PBU)

» LB Ryan Henry (80 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 FF)

» LB Jason Henderson (80 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QBH, 1 FR, 2 FF, 1 blocked kick)

» CB Tre Hawkins III (76 tackles, 4 TFL, 7 PBU, 1 FF)

» S Terry Jones (69 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 PBU, 1 blocked kick)

» DE Amorie Morrison (32 tackles, 5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 5 QBH)

» DE Marcus Haynes (27 tackles, 6 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 2 PBU, 3 QBH, 1 FF)

» DE Deeve Harris (24 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT, 8 QBH, 1 FR, 1 blocked kick)

SPECIAL TEAMS

» P Ethan Duane (58 punts, 39.7 average, 60 long, 2 TB, 14 FC, 13 I20, 8 50+, 0 blocked)

» KR LaMareon James (18 returns, 529 yards, 29.4 average, 2 TD, 100 long)

» PR Isiah Paige (14 returns, 153 yards, 10.9 average, 37 long)

WHO’S GONE?

SKILL PLAYERS

None

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

» C Isaac Weaver

DEFENSIVE LEADERS

» LB Jordan Young (104 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 4 QBH, 1 FR)

» S Joe Joe Headen (58 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INT, 7 PBU, 1 FR, 1 FF)

» S Harrell Blackmon (54 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2 PBU, 2 QBH)

» CB Roger Cray (39 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 12 PBU)

SPECIAL TEAMS

» PK Nick Rice (20-26 FG, 50 long, 2 blocked; 39-41 PAT)

WHO TRANSFERRED IN

» WR Marquez Bell (2021 stats at Cincinnati: no stats in 2 games)

» S Shawn Asbury II (did not play in 2021 at Boston College)

» QB Brendon Clark (2021 stats at Notre Dame: 1-3 passing, 7 yards; 1 carry, minus-4 yards)

WHOM TO FOLLOW

» David Hall, Virginian-Pilot: @DavidHallVP

» Old Dominion Football: @ODUFootball

SCHEDULE

Sept. 2: Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Sept. 10: at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Sept. 17: at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Sept. 24: Arkansas State

Oct. 1: Liberty

Oct. 8: off

Oct. 15: at Coastal Carolina

Oct. 22: Georgia Southern

Oct. 29: at Georgia State

Nov. 5: Marshall

Nov. 12: James Madison

Nov. 19: at Appalachian State

Nov. 26: at South Alabama

THE SERIES (home team in CAPS)

Liberty leads 2-1

Nov. 5, 2013: OLD DOMINION 21, Liberty 17

Sept. 1, 2018: LIBERTY 52, Old Dominion 10

Sept. 18, 2021: LIBERTY 45, Old Dominion 17