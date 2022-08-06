Get to know the Flames' 2022 foes: Southern Miss

Liberty has played its season opener on the road only once since joining the FBS ranks in the 2018 season. That came in 2020 at Western Kentucky as Malik Willis made his Flames debut and dazzled with three rushing touchdowns in the win over the Hilltoppers. Liberty, in its final season as an independent before joining Conference USA, opens the 2022 season at Southern Miss, and there will be a new signal caller for the Flames. This season marks the Golden Eagles’ first in the Sun Belt Conference after they left C-USA.

SOUTHERN MISS GOLDEN EAGLES

COACH: Will Hall, 3-9, second season at Southern Miss

2021 RECORD: 3-9, 2-6 Conference USA

POSTSEASON: None

A LOOK BACK

Hall’s first season guiding the Golden Eagles was certainly a rebuilding one. Southern Miss’ numbers were decimated by injuries. He had to go with a “superback” offense since there were no healthy quarterbacks, and that meant running backs rotated in and took direct snaps over the last three games.

The offense struggled at times, but Hall saw an improvement on the defensive side.

Take away surrendering seven touchdowns to Alabama, and the Golden Eagles allowed 23 touchdowns over 11 games. That isn’t a bad foundation to build on reestablishing the “nasty bunch” attitude that Hall wants to see out of the unit.

“We’re not there yet, but we’re building it day by day,” Hall said at Sun Belt media day. “We’re excited to go into Year 2 where we feel like we’re in much better footing and in a much better situation to play bonafide, real Division I football.”

LOOKING AHEAD

Hall made a change on offense in early December when he hired former Liberty offensive line coach Sam Gregg to the same position at Southern Miss. Gregg, who will also serve as the offensive coordinator, reunites with Hall after the two enjoyed successful stints together at West Alabama and West Georgia spanning nine seasons.

“We think we’ll be improved on the offensive line,” Hall said. “… We think we’ll play a lot better and a lot more fundamentally sound than we did last year.”

The offensive line will be tasked to protect Ty Keyes, who enters training camp as the starter. He appeared in limited action in 2021 and completed a little more than half his passes for 355 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.

“We want to get back to being a quarterback-driven program,” Hall said.

Keyes, or whoever starts in the season opener against Liberty, will have Frank Gore Jr. as the starting running back. Gore is coming off an 800-yard season, and will look to become more established in the run game.

Southern Miss is 5-1 over the last two seasons in which it rushes for more than 200 yards. The lone setback came in 2020 in a 56-35 loss at Liberty.

The defense will be without the services of linebacker Hayes Maples. Hall confirmed Maples is out for the season with an undisclosed injury.

Ole Miss transfer Daylan Gill should get an opportunity to contribute immediately, while safeties Malik Shorts and Jay Stanley return to provide stability in the back end.

“The silver lining in it, I guess if there is one, is that’s the one position on our team where we’ve got a lot of depth,” Hall said of his linebacker corps. “ … We feel like we can overcome that with the talent we’ve brought in.”

WHO’S BACK?

SKILL PLAYERS

» QB Jake Lange (79-137 passing, 843 yards, 5 TD, 6 INT)

» QB Ty Keyes (33-65 passing, 355 yards, 3 TD, 4 INT; 40 carries, 55 yards, 1.4 average)

» RB Frank Gore Jr. (179 carries, 801 yards, 4.5 average, 5 TD; 20 catches, 155 yards, 7.75 average)

» RB Dajon Richard (94 carries, 447 yards, 4.8 average, 2 TD; 7 catches, 61 yards, 8.7 average)

» WR Jason Brownlee (46 catches, 643 yards, 14.0 average, 8 TD)

» WR Jakarius Caston (13 catches, 201 yards, 15.5 average, 1 TD)

» WR Demarcus Jones (22 catches, 185 yards, 8.4 average, 2 TD)

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

» LT Paul Gainer Jr.

» LG Gerquan Scott

» C Briason Mays

» RG John Bolding

DEFENSIVE LEADERS

» WS Malik Shorts (89 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 2 INT, 7 PBU, 1 FR)

» MLB Hayes Maples (60 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 PBU, 3 QBH, 2 FF)

» FS Jay Stanley (56 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 1.0 sack, 2 INT, 1 PBU, 1 FR, 1 FF)

» OLB Josh Carr Jr. (55 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 3 QBH, 1 FF)

» WLB Santrell Latham (43 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 3 QBH, 3 FR, 3 FF)

» DE Josh Ratcliff (34 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 0.5 sack, 3 QBH, 1 FR)

» DE Averie Habas (33 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 2 QBH)

» STAR Camron Harrell (33 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 4 PBU, 1 QBH, 1 FF)

» FS Lakevias Daniel (32 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 2 INT, 3 PBU)

» MLB TQ Newsome (30 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 2 QBH, 1 FF)

SPECIAL TEAMS

» PK Briggs Bourgeois (7-12 FG, 46 long, 0 blocked; 24-26 PAT; 36 kickoffs, 64.0 average, 21 TB)

» P Mason Hunt (71 punts, 43.63 average, 63 long, 6 TB, 40 FC, 18 I20, 15 50+, 0 blocked)

» KR Camron Harrell (24 returns, 620 yards, 25.83 average, 1 TD, 95 long)

» PR Natrone Brooks (7 returns, 128 yards, 18.3 average, 77 long)

WHO’S GONE?

SKILL PLAYERS

» TE Grayson Gunter (14 catches, 170 yards, 12.1 average, 1 TD)

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

» RG Bryce Foxworth

» RT Khalique Washington

DEFENSIVE LEADERS

» DE Eriq Kitchen (28 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 2 QBH, 1 FR)

SPECIAL TEAMS

None

WHO TRANSFERRED IN

» S Tylan Knight (2021 stats at Ole Miss: 37 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 PBU, 2 FR)

» DT Quentin Bivens (2021 stats at Ole Miss: 10 tackles, 1 PBU)

» LB Daylen Gill (2021 stats at Ole Miss: 5 tackles, 0.5 TFL)

» OL Bryce Ramsey (2021 stats at Ole Miss: 12 appearances)

» S Janari Dean (2021 stats at Mississippi State: 3 tackles) - slated to play RB

» Jack Jalil Clemons (2021 stats at Memphis: 2 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 2 QBH)

» CB Jay Hampton (Mississippi State)

» OL Calvin McMillian (Mississippi State)

» DL Jalen Williams (Arkansas)

» DT Armondous Cooley (Mississippi State)

WHOM TO FOLLOW

» David Eckert, Hattiesburg American: @davideckert98

» Southern Miss Football: @SouthernMissFB

SCHEDULE

Sept. 3: Liberty, 7 p.m.

Sept. 10: at Miami, noon

Sept. 17: Northwestern State, 7 p.m.

Sept. 24: at Tulane

Oct. 1: off

Oct. 8: at Troy, 7 p.m.

Oct. 15: Arkansas State

Oct. 22: at Texas State

Oct. 27: Louisiana

Nov. 5: Georgia State

Nov. 12: at Coastal Carolina

Nov. 19: South Alabama

Nov. 26: at Louisiana-Monroe

THE SERIES (home team in CAPS)

Liberty leads 1-0

Oct. 24, 2020: LIBERTY 56, Southern Miss 35