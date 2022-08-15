Get to know the Flames' 2022 foes: UConn

Liberty and UConn were originally scheduled to meet as FBS foes in 2020, the first of what many expected were to be several matchups as the programs navigated life as independents. The coronavirus pandemic canceled that matchup, opening the door for 2022 to serve as what could be a potential rivalry. With the Flames moving to Conference USA, that series likely won’t last past the return game in 2025 when the Huskies are slated to visit Lynchburg, if it is even played.

UCONN HUSKIES

COACH: Jim Mora, 0-0, first season at UConn

2021 RECORD: 1-11

POSTSEASON: None

A LOOK BACK

The Huskies’ 2021 schedule was daunting, to say the least, after opting out of the coronavirus pandemic-altered 2020 campaign. UConn played three teams from Power Five conferences (Purdue, Vanderbilt and Clemson), two teams from the American (UCF and Houston), five other Group of Five programs, and two FCS teams.

The results were disastrous. The defense was shredded and allowed 24 or more points in all 11 losses. UConn allowed seven opponents to top the 44-point mark, including the final four in Middle Tennessee, Clemson, UCF and Houston.

Randy Edsall, who was in his fifth season back at the helm, announced after the season’s second game he was stepping down following the 2021 campaign. One day later, he left immediately.

Lou Spanos served in an interim role and guided the Huskies to a 1-6 record.

LOOKING AHEAD

Mora, the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks in the NFL and UCLA from 2012 through 2017, was hired to rebuild the UConn program on Nov. 11, 2021.

He inherited an offense that returns leading rusher Nathan Carter. Carter rushed for 578 yards last season.

“Been very encouraged with Nate,” Mora said of Carter, adding the tailback is between 200 and 202 pounds. “I think he’s going to be a really, really fine football player for us.”

Steven Krajewski, last season’s starting quarterback, transferred, and that has led to a five-quarterback battle in training camp.

Penn State transfer Ta’Quan Roberson is one of those five battling for the job.

“He’s a guy that established himself through spring,” Mora said.

Mora told reporters after the team’s first training camp practice that he has a sneaky suspicion he will like the depth at offensive line. Four starters return to that unit, which was bolstered through the addition of transfers and signees in the signing period.

The defense has lost linemen Kevon Jones and Marquayveon Evans, while placekicker Joe McFadden is out of the season after tearing the ACL in his kicking leg.

Noe Ruelas will enter the season handling the placekicking duties.

WHO’S BACK?

SKILL PLAYERS

» RB Nathan Carter (125 carries, 578 yards, 4.6 average, 2 TD; 19 catches, 127 yards, 6.7 average)

» WR Keelan Marion (28 catches, 474 yards, 16.9 average, 5 TD)

» WR Kevens Clercius (20 catches, 260 yards, 13.0 average, 3 TD)

» WR Aaron Turner (33 catches, 232 yards, 7.0 average)

» TE Brandon Niemenski (12 catches, 122 yards, 10.1 average, 1 TD)

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

» LG Noel Ofori-Nyadu

» C Christopher Fortin

» LG Christian Haynes

» RT Chase Lundt

DEFENSIVE LEADERS

» LB Jackson Mitchell (120 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 2 PBU, 3 FF)

» LB Ian Swenson (73 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 2 PBU, 4 QBH)

» S Durante Jones (59 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 FF)

» LB Hunter Webb (59 tackles, 2.0 TFL)

» S Malik Dixon (58 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1 INT, 2 PBU)

» DE Eric Watts (39 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 0.5 sack, 8 QBH, 1 FR)

» CB Tre Wortham (36 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 2 INT, 4 PBU, 1 QBH)

SPECIAL TEAMS

» PK/P Joe McFadden (12-17 FG, 47 long, 2 blocked; 19-19 PAT; 61 punts, 39.77 average, 56 long, 1 TB, 23 FC, 14 I20, 6 50+, 0 blocked; 43 kickoffs, 56.4 average, 9 TB, 1 OB)

» KR Brian Brewton (24 returns, 717 yards, 29.9 average, 2 TD, 99 long)

» PR Keelan Marion (10 returns, 124 yards, 12.4 average, 45 long)

WHO’S GONE?

SKILL PLAYERS

» QB Steven Krajewski (122-231 passing, 1,217 yards, 7 TD, 10 INT; 61 carries, 173 yards, 2.8 average, 3 TD)

» RB Kevin Mensah (104 carries, 314 yards, 3.0 average)

» TE Jay Rose (27 catches, 283 yards, 10.5 average, 1 TD)

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

» LT Ryan Van Demark

» C Sidney Walker

DEFENSIVE LEADERS

» DE Kevon Jones (58 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 4 PBU, 11 QBH, 1 FF)

» LB Omar Fortt (47 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1.0 sack, 2 PBU, 3 QBH, 1 FR, 1 FF)

» DT Travis Jones (47 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 7 QBH)

» CB Jeremy Lucien (29 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 2 INT, 4 PBU)

SPECIAL TEAMS

None

WHO TRANSFERRED IN

» LB Marquez Bembry (2021 stats at Kentucky: 9 tackles, 1 TFL)

» WR Nigel Fitzgerald (2021 stats at Old Dominion: 1 catch, 9 yards)

» DL Sokoya McDuffie (2021 stats at Old Dominion: 27 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks, 2 QBH, ,1 PBU)

» OT Gamaliel Barboza (did not appear in any games in 2021 at UTEP)

» QB Ta’Quan Roberson (2021 stats at Penn State: 11-28 passing, 85 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT; 12 carries, 24 yards, 2.0 average)

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27: at Utah State, 4 p.m.

Sept. 3: Central Connecticut State, noon

Sept. 10: Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Sept. 17: at Michigan, noon

Sept. 24: at N.C. State

Oct. 1: Fresno State, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 8: at FIU, 7 p.m.

Oct. 15: at Ball State

Oct. 22: off

Oct. 29: Boston College, noon

Nov. 4: UMass, 7 p.m.

Nov. 12: Liberty, noon

Nov. 19: at Army, noon

Nov. 26: off

THE SERIES (home team in CAPS)

UConn leads 1-0

Sept. 10, 2005: UCONN 59, Liberty 0