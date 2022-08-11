Get to know the Flames' 2022 foes: UMass

Liberty and UMass have met every season since the Flames’ move to the FBS ranks in 2018. Aside from the Minutemen rallying to win a triple-overtime thriller in 2018, the Flames have dominated this series between independent programs. The series will continue into 2023 as the Flames move into Conference USA, but questions linger of how long these two programs will meet into the future.

UMASS MINUTEMEN

COACH: Don Brown, 43-19, sixth season at UMass (previously coached Minutemen from 2004 through 2008)

2021 RECORD: 1-11

POSTSEASON: None

A LOOK BACK

The Walt Bell era ended after three seasons and a 2-26 record. UMass’ offense scored in double figures in 18 of the 28 games, but the defense never could get off the field.

The Minutemen allowed more than 43 points and nearly 500 yards per game. It was a season that ended Bell’s time in Amherst, and UMass went back into its history with the hiring of Don Brown to revitalize a program that has struggled since moving up to the FBS ranks.

UMass has not posted a winning season since joining the FBS in 2012, and four wins in 2017 and 2018 are the most in a single season.

LOOKING AHEAD

Brown has some strong pieces to build with on offense. Starting quarterback Brady Olson and running back Ellis Merriweather are back, and the two are expected to be the catalysts for an offense that will look different. Actually, the defense will look different as well.

Sixteen players were added through the transfer portal, with seven offensive players and nine defensive players brought in to grow a roster that was desperately needed for depth and talent.

Experienced offensive linemen Cole Garcia (Rice), Connor Vasher (Savannah State) and Ben Bohnenberger (Colgate) join three starters from last season’s team, and three running backs were brought in to help take the load off Merriweather’s shoulders.

The defense got an influx of talent through the portal by bringing in seven players who were previously at Power Five programs. The secondary was a big focal point as two safeties (Michigan’s Sammy Faustin and Penn State’s Tyler Rudolph) and one cornerback (Rutgers’ Darius Gooden) joined the team.

The defensive line didn’t return much, but was replenished through Florida State’s Marcus Cushnie, Michigan State’s Tyson Watson and Vanderbilt’s Marcus Bradley.

WHO’S BACK?

SKILL PLAYERS

» QB Brady Olson (104-216 passing, 1,145 yards, 8 TD, 7 INT; 35 carries, 28 yards, 0.8 average)

» RB Ellis Merriweather (218 carries, 1,138 yards, 5.2 average, 5 TD; 22 catches, 165 yards, 7.5 average, 1 TD)

» WR Rico Arnold (27 catches, 461 yards, 17.1 average, 3 TD)

» WR Melvin Hill (12 catches, 171 yards, 14.3 average, 1 TD)

» TE Josiah Johnson (11 catches, 115 yards, 10.5 average, 3 TD)

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

» LT Max Longman

» RG Ethan Mottinger

» RT Jonny Hassard

DEFENSIVE LEADERS

» FS Donte Lindsey (56 tackles, 1 INT, 4 PBU, 1 FF)

» NB Te’Rai Powell (56 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU)

» CB Josh Wallace (53 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 2 ack, 12 PBU)

» FS Tanner Davis (44 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU)

» Dime Nahji Logan (34 tackles, 0.t TFL, 1 PBU)

» Buck Uchenna Ezewike (25 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 QBH, 1 FR)

SPECIAL TEAMS

» PK Cameron Carson (8-10 FG, 45 long, 0 blocked; 22-24 PAT)

» KR Jamir Roberts (7 returns, 156 yards, 22.29 average, 52 long)

WHO’S GONE?

SKILL PLAYERS

» WR Tray Pettway (17 catches, 217 yards, 12.8 average)

» WR Eric Collins (13 catches, 186 yards, 14.3 average, 1 TD)

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

» LG Helber Fagundes

» C Dalton Tomlinson

DEFENSIVE LEADERS

» Dime Garrett Johnson (80 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 2 FR, 3 FF)

» Mike Da’Shon Ross (76 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QBH)

» Buck Avien Peah (52 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1 PBU, 2 QBH)

» BS Cody Jones (43 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU, 1 FF)

» CB Bryce Watts (43 tackles, 1 INT, 4 PBU)

SPECIAL TEAMS

» P George Georgopoulos (64 punts, 44.75 average, 66 long, 1 TB, 7 FC, 21 I20, 19 50+, 0 blocked)

» PR Eric Collins (9 returns, 66 yards, 7.33 average, 33 long)

WHO TRANSFERRED IN

» S Sammy Faustin (did not play in 2021 at Michigan)

» OL Connor Vasher (appeared in six games in 2021 at Savannah State)

» S Jalon Ferrell (2021 stats at UConn: 32 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 2 PBU)

» ILB Jalen Mackie (2021 stats at Dartmouth: 86 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT, 3 PBU)

» RB Tim Baldwin Jr. (2021 stats at Indiana: 28 carries, 103 yards, 3.7 average)

» OL Cole Garcia (2021 stats at Rice: 11 starts, 777 snaps)

» DE Marcus Cushnie (2021 stats at Florida State: 3 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks)

» RB Greg Desrosiers Jr. (2021 stats at Louisville: no stats in 3 games)

» WR George Johnson III (2021 defensive stats at Michigan: 1 tackle)

» CB Darius Gooden (transferred from Rutgers prior to the 2021 season)

» RB/WR Isaiah Holiness (2021 stats at San Jose State: 1 carry, 54 yards; 5 catches, 35 yards)

» DL Tyson Watson (redshirted in 2021 at Michigan State)

» DL Marcus Bradley (2021 stats at Vanderbilt: 2 tackles, 1 TFL)

» OG Ben Bohnenberger (2021 stats at Colgate: 11 starts)

» LB Zukudo Igwenagu (2021 stats at Rutgers: no stats in two appearances)

» S Tyler Rudolph (2021 stats at Penn State: 6 tackles)

WHOM TO FOLLOW

» UMass Football: @UMassFootball

SCHEDULE

Sept. 3: at Tulane, 6 p.m.

Sept. 10: at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Sept. 17: Stony Brook

Sept. 24: at Temple

Oct. 1: at Eastern Michigan, 2 p.m.

Oct. 8: Liberty

Oct. 15: Buffalo

Oct. 22: off

Oct. 29: New Mexico State

Nov. 4: at UConn, 7 p.m.

Nov. 12: at Arkansas State

Nov. 19: at Texas A&M

Nov. 26: Army

THE SERIES (home team in CAPS)

Liberty leads 3-1

Nov. 3, 2018: UMASS 62, Liberty 59

Nov. 2, 2019: Liberty 63, UMASS 21

Nov. 27, 2020: LIBERTY 45, UMass 0

Oct. 30, 2021: LIBERTY 62, UMass 17