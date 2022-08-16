Get to know the Flames' 2022 foes: Virginia Tech

Liberty’s penultimate home game of the regular season is a monumental one for the program. A visit by Virginia Tech marks the first time one of the commonwealth’s two Power Five programs plays at Williams Stadium. A good portion of the stadium will likely feature Chicago maroon and burnt orange, but it is still a big deal to have the Hokies play in Lynchburg. This is the second of a six-game series that will see Tech return to Liberty in 2030.

VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES

COACH: Brent Pry, 0-0, first season at Virginia Tech

2021 RECORD: 6-7, 4-4 ACC

POSTSEASON: Lost to Maryland, 54-10, in Pinstripe Bowl

A LOOK BACK

Virginia Tech opened 2021 with a marquee win over ranked North Carolina and then throttled Middle Tennessee to jump up to 15th in the AP Top 25 poll. The Hokies lost five of their next seven games to put Justin Fuente squarely on the hot seat, and he then resigned after a 31-point win over Duke in the final regular-season home game.

Tech became bowl eligible with a win over Virginia in the Commonwealth Cup. J.C. Price, the interim coach, went 1-1 in the regular season (loss at Miami and win at UVa), but the Hokies were unable to get him a bowl win as Maryland rolled in the Pinstripe Bowl.

The defense, a staple when Bud Foster guided the unit, ranked in the top 80 in three of four major categories (total, passing and scoring), and that side of the ball got off the field nearly 65% of the time on third down.

The offense’s struggles did in Fuente and the Hokies. Tech ranked 112th in the nation in passing offense (176.4 yards per game) and averaged less than 24 points per contest.

“Obviously, as a coach you always — you love the strengths, but it's our job to identify weaknesses and improve on those,” new Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry said at ACC media days. “We've done a good job of that this winter and spring. The guys are working their tails off to eliminate weaknesses or improve them.”

LOOKING AHEAD

Pry, a former graduate assistant at Tech in the mid-1990s, was brought from Penn State to Blacksburg before the conclusion of the 2021 to revive a once-proud program that had fallen on hard times in recent seasons.

Defense is Pry’s focus and he has plenty to build around. Dax Hollifield, Alan Tisdale and Keson Artis provide a strong start at linebacker, and Nasir Peoples and Chamarri Conner lead the back end of a defense with their playmaking abilities. Tech did lose production up front in Amare Barno and Jordan Williams, though TyJuan Garbutt has the potential to have a breakout season.

“He came from GAing for Bud Foster, so he knew what it took to have success in Blacksburg and Virginia Tech,” Hollifield said of Pry. “It was really exciting to get that back. Everything he stands for I have learned from him over the past seven months stands true to that. He is an excellent man. He treats people right. It's going to be an exciting season with him.”

The Hokies will have a new signal caller. Marshall transfer Grant Wells appears poised to be the starter after throwing for more than 3,500 yards last season with the Thundering Herd. Don’t count out Jason Brown, a transfer who played in 2021 at South Carolina after starting in 2019 at St. Francis (Pa.)

“I'm excited about the quarterback position. Jason and Grant are both experienced play callers, signal callers. These guys, different kind of path, but what Jason did at the FCS level and then what he did at South Carolina, winning big games in big venues, that's what we would ask him to do here,” Pry said.

“Grant Wells was arguably, if not the best, one of the best quarterbacks in his conference two years in a row. Both of these guys bring a ton of experience, a lot of maturity. They're leaders. They're workers. They have different skill sets. I'm really excited about both of them. Whichever guy ends up No. 1, we're going to have a hell of a good No. 2 to go along with it.”

Wells or Brown will have company in the backfield with running backs Malachi Thomas, Jalen Holston and Keshawn King battling for playing time.

Tre Turner, the team’s leading receiver, graduated. Kaleb Smith hopes to replace that production, while transfers Stephen Gosnell (North Carolina) and Jadan Blue (Temple) could see playing time.

WHO’S BACK?

SKILL PLAYERS

» QB/TE Connor Blumrick (16-31 passing, 152 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT; 56 carries, 242 yards, 4.3 average, 3 TD)

» RB Malachi Thomas (93 carries, 440 yards, 4.7 average, 3 TD)

» RB Jalen Holston (52 carries, 199 yards, 3.8 average, 1 TD; 4 catches, 32 yards, 1 TD)

» RB Keshawn King (29 carries, 117 yards, 4.0 average, 1 TD; 2 catches, 52 yards, 1 TD)

» WR Kaleb Smith (20 catches, 260 yards, 13.0 average, 2 TD)

» TE Nick Gallo (14 catches, 130 yards, 9.3 average)

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

» LG Silas Dzansi

» RG Kaden Moore

» RT Parker Clements

DEFENSIVE LEADERS

» MLB Dax Hollifield (92 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 4 QBH)

» BS Nasir Peoples (88 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 1 FR)

» NB Chamarri Conner (85 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 1 INT, 5 PBU, 1 QBH, 2 FF, 1 blocked kick)

» OLB Alan Tisdale (84 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 2 PBU, 5 QBH, 1 FR)

» DE TyJuan Garbutt (25 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 3 QBH, 1 FR, 1 FF)

» OLB Keson Artis (21 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 PBU)

SPECIAL TEAMS

» P Peter Moore (65 punts, 44.5 average, 68 long, 7 TB, 26 FC, 23 I20, 24 50+, 0 blocked)

» KR Keshawn King (13 returns, 322 yards, 24.8 average, 56 long)

WHO’S GONE?

SKILL PLAYERS

» QB Braxton Burmeister (142-255 passing, 1,960 yards, 14 TD, 4 INT; 117 carries, 521 yards, 4.5 average, 2 TD)

» RB Raheem Blackshear (133 carries, 760 yards, 5.7 average, 6 TD; 25 catches, 249 yards, 9.9 average, 1 TD)

» WR Tre Turner (40 catches, 675 yards, 16.9 average, 3 TD)

» WR Tayvion Robinson (44 catches, 559 yards, 12.7 average, 5 TD)

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

» LT Luke Tenuta

» C Brock Hoffman

DEFENSIVE LEADERS

» FS Tae Daley (73 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 2 QBH, 1 FF)

» CB Jermaine Waller (45 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 4 INT, 5 PBU)

» DE Amare Barno (45 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 1 PBU, 10 QBH)

» DT Jordan Williams (33 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 2 QBH, 1 FF)

» CB Dorian Strong (23 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1 INT, 6 PBU)

SPECIAL TEAMS

» PK John Parker Romo (18-22 FG, 52 long, 0 blocked; 34-34 PAT; 64 kickoffs, 63.2 average, 30 TB, 2 OB)

» PR Tayvion Robinson (24 returns, 329 yards, 13.7 average, 1 TD, 60 long)

WHO TRANSFERRED IN

» DE Pheldarius Payne (2021 stats at Nebraska: 19 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks)

» WR Stephen Gosnell (2021 stats at North Carolina: 2 catches, 11 yards)

» WR Jadan Blue (2021 stats at Temple: 30 catches, 185 yards, 1 TD)

» QB Grant Wells (2021 stats at Marshall: 295-444 passing, 3,535 yards, 16 TD, 13 INT; 60 carries, 56 yards, 7 TD)

» QB Jason Brown (2021 stats at South Carolina: 60-108 passing, 721 yards, 8 TD, 6 INT)

SCHEDULE

Sept. 2: at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Sept. 10: Boston College, 8 p.m.

Sept. 17: Wofford, 11 a.m.

Sept. 22: West Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 1: at North Carolina

Oct. 8: at Pittsburgh

Oct. 15: Miami

Oct. 22: off

Oct. 27: at N.C. State

Nov. 5: Georgia Tech

Nov. 12: at Duke

Nov. 19: at Liberty

Nov. 26: Virginia

THE SERIES (home team in CAPS)

Tied 1-1

Sept. 3, 2016: VIRGINIA TECH 36, Liberty 13

Nov. 7, 2020: Liberty 38, VIRGINIA TECH 35