Get to know the Flames' 2022 foes: Wake Forest

Liberty and Wake Forest faced off in what turned into an instant classic in the 2012 opener as the Demon Deacons eked out a three-point triumph. Ten seasons later, the Flames, now a full-fledged FBS program, begin a three-game series against the ACC program. The short trek to Winston-Salem serves as Liberty’s first of four games against Power Five opponents this season.

WAKE FOREST DEMON DEACONS

COACH: Dave Clawson, 51-48, ninth season at Wake Forest

2021 RECORD: 11-3, 7-1 ACC

POSTSEASON: Defeated Rutgers 38-10 in Gator Bowl

A LOOK BACK

Wake Forest’s four-win campaign during the 2020 COVID-altered season was an aberration under Clawson’s guidance. The Demon Deacons put up video game-like numbers with a high-powered offense led by signal caller Sam Hartman.

Wake went 10-2 in the regular season and appeared in the ACC championship game. Despite a lopsided loss to Kenny Pickett and Pittsburgh, the Deacons again flourished offensively in a four-touchdown rout of Rutgers in the Gator Bowl.

Hartman threw for more than 4,200 yards and accounted for 50 touchdowns. His favorite target, A.T. Perry, will likely be among the nation’s best yet again after going for nearly 1,300 yards and 15 scores.

Wake will likely enter the 2022 season ranked in the Top 25.

“We've got to remain humble and yet stay hungry and never ever be satisfied with where we're at,” Clawson said at ACC media days, “and I think with the leadership that we have here today, I'm very comfortable and confident that that will happen.”

LOOKING AHEAD

The biggest decision Clawson had to make in the offseason was who would be calling the defensive plays. The unit got shredded at times, and the offense wasn’t always able to put up enough points to win.

Brad Lambert, who has enjoyed success in turning around defenses at Charlotte, Purdue and Marshall, was brought in to transform Wake’s defense.

He has pieces to work with, led by do-everything linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. and potent pass rusher Rondell Bothroyd.

“I think we're capable of a lot of improvement on that side of the ball,” Clawson said, “and I'm very comfortable and confident that we're going to get there with Coach Lambert and the staff that he brought in.”

The improvement on defense will only make a potent offense with Hartman that much better.

It is a favorable schedule with Clemson and North Carolina visiting Truist Field. The Deacons have trips to Florida State and N.C. State on the docket.

WHO’S BACK?

SKILL PLAYERS

» QB Sam Hartman (299-508 passing, 4,228 yards, 39 TD, 14 INT; 117 carries, 363 yards, 3.1 average, 11 TD)

» RB Christian Turner (126 carries, 506 yards, 4.0 average, 5 TD)

» RB Justice Ellison (107 carries, 541 yards, 5.1 average, 7 TD)

» WR A.T. Perry (71 catches, 1,293 yards, 18.2 average, 15 TD)

» WR Taylor Morin (43 catches, 621 yards, 14.4 average, 5 TD)

» WR Ke’Shawn Williams (27 catches, 404 yards, 15.0 average, 3 TD)

» TE Blake Whiteheart (15 catches, 185 yards, 12.3 average, 3 TD)

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

» LG Sean Maginn

» C Michael Jurgens

» RG Loic Ngassam Nya

» RT DeVonte Gordon

DEFENSIVE LEADERS

» LB Ryan Smenda Jr. (83 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2 PBU, 3 QBH, 3 FF)

» DE Rondell Bothroyd (63 tackles, 16.5 TFL, 8 sacks, 1 QBH, 2 FR, 2 FF, 1 blocked kick)

» LB Chase Jones (47 tackles, 2 TFL, 0.5 sack, 1 PBU, 1 QBH, 2 FR, 2 FF)

» S Nick Andersen (44 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU)

» S Malik Mustapha (37 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 INT, 2 PBU, 2 FR, 1 FF)

» DE Jasheen Davis (34 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 1 QBH, 1 FF)

SPECIAL TEAMS

» P Ivan Mora (50 punts, 43.8 average, 58 long, 2 TB, 16 FC, 14 I20, 13 50+, 1 blocked)

» PR Taylor Morin (20 returns, 199 yards, 10.0 average, 35 long)

WHO’S GONE?

SKILL PLAYERS

» RB Christian Beal-Smith (131 carries, 604 yards, 4.6 average, 7 TD)

» WR Jaquaril Roberson (71 catches, 1,078 yards, 15.2 average, 8 TD)

» WR Donald Stewart (33 catches, 388 yards, 11.8 average, 1 TD)

» TE Brandon Chapman (12 catches, 85 yards, 7.1 average, 3 TD)

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

» LT Zach Torn

DEFENSIVE LEADERS

» LB Luke Masterson (85 tackles, 13 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 QBH, 1 FF)

» Rover Traveon Redd (70 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 3 INT, 1 PBU, 3 QBH, 3 FR, 2 FF)

» CB Ja’Sir Taylor (60 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 INT, 5 PBU, 3 FR)

» S Zion Keith (37 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 QBH)

» LB DJ Taylor (35 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 QBH, 1 FF)

» DT Miles Fox (34 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 QBH)

» DE Luiji Vilain (34 tackles, 10 TFL, 9 sacks, 1 PBU, 3 QBH, 1 FR, 3 FF)

SPECIAL TEAMS

» PK Nick Sciba (23-25 FG, 46 long, 0 blocked; 65-65 PAT)

» KR Ja’Sir Taylor (8 returns, 210 yards, 26.3 average, 1 TD, 99 long)

WHO TRANSFERRED IN

» LB Eldrick Robinson II (2021 stats at Georgia Southern: 75 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2 INT, 2 PBU)

» S Brendon Harris (2021 stats at Vanderbilt: 23 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 2 PBU)

» TE Jaeger Bull (2021 stats at Rice: 8 catches, 44 yards, 2 TD)

» DL Kobie Turner (2021 stats at Richmond: 54 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 3.0 sacks, 9 QBH, 2 FR, 1 FF)

WHOM TO FOLLOW

» John Dell, Winston-Salem Journal: @johndellWSJ

» Wake Forest Football: @WakeFB

SCHEDULE

Sept. 1: VMI, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 10: at Vanderbilt, noon

Sept. 17: Liberty, 5 p.m.

Sept. 24: Clemson

Oct. 1: at Florida State

Oct. 8: Army

Oct. 15: off

Oct. 22: Boston College

Oct. 29: at Louisville

Nov. 5: at N.C. State

Nov. 12: North Carolina

Nov. 19: Syracuse

Nov. 26: at Duke

THE SERIES (home team in CAPS)

Wake Forest leads 2-0

Sept. 30, 2006: WAKE FOREST 34, Liberty 14

Sept. 1, 2012: WAKE FOREST 20, Liberty 17