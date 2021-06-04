Gulakowski breaks out of slump in big way as Flames top Duke in Knoxville Regional

The early scoring barrage was more than enough for Flames starter Trevor DeLaite, who pitched 7 2/3 innings to improve to 12-1 and set the program record for victories in a season.

The southpaw allowed four earned runs on eight hits, walked one, hit four batters and struck out five.

DeLaite had three seven-pitch innings with Duke opting to attack the fastball early in the count, but the Blue Devils (32-21) managed to extend the pitch count at times and forced DeLaite to utilize his entire repertoire of fastball, changeup and slider.

“I think every game I go into, I’m expecting guys to be aggressive based on my numbers so far this year with first-pitch strikes and things like that,” DeLaite said. “I expected them to be aggressive, and I think that’s why I had to go to the changeup and stuff early knowing that they were trying to jump on the fastball. I know they were also looking for the changeup at times, too.”

DeLaite worked his way out of jams in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings and only allowed one run in those frames. Duke had five of its eight hits off DeLaite in that three-inning stretch.