Gulakowski breaks out of slump in big way as Flames top Duke in Knoxville Regional

Brady Gulakowski didn’t want to simply forget a rather forgettable hitting performance in the ASUN Conference Tournament. The Liberty designated hitter wanted to learn from his struggles.
He spent the past week slowing down and getting back to the basics. The transfer from Polk State immersed himself with video sessions breaking down his stance and swing, and he made sure he took every opportunity to get as many swings possible in the batting cages and during practices.
Gulakowski, the steady presence in the middle of the order during Liberty’s sizzling performances in league play, returned to his midseason form in a big way Friday to open the Knoxville Regional.
The junior hit three-run home runs in the third and fourth innings to give Liberty a 10-run advantage, and the Flames held on to defeat Duke 11-6 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.
“I definitely felt very comfortable today,” Gulakowski said, “and just kind of sticking to that approach we laid out before the game of seeing some elevated pitches and capitalizing on some mistakes. There were a couple made, and I felt like I capitalized.”
The Flames (40-14) reached the 40-win mark for the sixth time in program history and advanced into the Knoxville Regional winners’ bracket. They will face the winner of Tennessee and Wright State at 6 p.m. Saturday.
“Just tickled to death with the way we started the game,” Flames coach Scott Jackson said. “It’s one thing to tell your players how to execute and what the approach needs to be against a starter, and it’s a whole 'nother thing for us to go out there and execute it as well as we did. I thought our guys were outstanding.”
Gulakowski stepped to the plate in the third inning mired in a 2-for-26 slump. The designated hitter was arguably one of the Flames’ top hitters once he was inserted into the lineup on a full-time basis in late April and garnered second-team All-ASUN honors with 30 RBIs in 38 games.
One swing got him out of his slump as he turned on an 0-1 offering from Duke starter Jack Carey (4-3) and lofted a three-run homer over the left-field wall to give the Flames a 5-1 lead.
He repeated the feat again in the fourth against relief pitcher Matt Dockman, this time sending a 1-0 pitch over the wall in right-center field to put the Flames ahead 11-1.
Both homers came with two outs.
Gulakowski’s six RBIs are the most for a Liberty batter in a regional since Trey Wimmer drove in six in the 2013 Columbia Regional opener against Clemson.
“The difference was they had two swings there with two outs where we had a chance to get off the field with no further damage, and they ran two balls out of the yard,” Duke coach Chris Pollard said. “Ultimately, that was the difference in the ballgame.”
The early scoring barrage was more than enough for Flames starter Trevor DeLaite, who pitched 7 2/3 innings to improve to 12-1 and set the program record for victories in a season.
The southpaw allowed four earned runs on eight hits, walked one, hit four batters and struck out five.
DeLaite had three seven-pitch innings with Duke opting to attack the fastball early in the count, but the Blue Devils (32-21) managed to extend the pitch count at times and forced DeLaite to utilize his entire repertoire of fastball, changeup and slider.
“I think every game I go into, I’m expecting guys to be aggressive based on my numbers so far this year with first-pitch strikes and things like that,” DeLaite said. “I expected them to be aggressive, and I think that’s why I had to go to the changeup and stuff early knowing that they were trying to jump on the fastball. I know they were also looking for the changeup at times, too.”
DeLaite worked his way out of jams in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings and only allowed one run in those frames. Duke had five of its eight hits off DeLaite in that three-inning stretch.
“He’s willing to throw his changeup in any count, and he’s willing to throw it left-on-left. There just aren’t many guys at this level that can do both of those things well,” Pollard said of DeLaite. “He doesn’t produce a ton of swing and miss, but he’s willing to trust his stuff in the zone. He got the lead and then went to work with it, which is what you expect a fifth-year senior to do.”
Liberty catcher Gray Betts went 3 for 5 with two doubles and a fourth-inning RBI single. Gulakowski, Aaron Anderson and Cam Locklear had two hits apiece.
Duke right fielder Peter Matt went 4 for 5 with a pair of home runs.
He cut the Blue Devils’ deficit to 2-1 with a solo homer in the second inning, then clubbed a two-run homer in the ninth off Fraser Ellard.
“I was just seeing the ball well today … [and] we were able to attack early in the count off that pitcher,” Matt said. “That was the game plan going in.”
The Flames were limited to one hit over the final five innings — a two-out single from Locklear in the ninth — and didn’t capitalize with two runners on and no outs in the sixth.
DeLaite’s effectiveness and Ellard’s ability to limit the damage over the final 1 1/3 innings allowed the Flames to win their regional opener for the first time since 2013.
“They scored and we didn’t in the back half, but thankfully we were sensational in the first four innings there,” Jackson said. “When you’ve got 29 [DeLaite] on the mound, that’s usually enough.”