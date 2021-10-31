Hampton, Salter savor collegiate debuts in Liberty's rout of UMass

Salter and Hampton (30 rushing yards) were both able to run Freeze’s RPO offense. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound Hampton has the physical size for more powerful runner, while the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Salter has the speed to create big runs.

Hampton finished 1 of 4 passing and Salter completed one of his two pass attempts.

“I think both are adequate runners. I thought you saw that today,” Freeze said. “ I thought Nate, the first pass he threw to Treon [Sibley] in the corner of the end zone, it hit Treon right in the face mask. It’s a ball that should have been caught. I thought he threw the ball really well and accurate.

“I know that Kaidon can throw it, I’ve seen him in practice, and he can run it also. I was pleased.”

The reason why Hampton relished the hit on the run more than the touchdown pass was that Saturday marked the first time he played in a game since the 2019 season at Davie County. The 2020 high school football season was moved to the past spring because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Hampton elected to enroll midyear to take part in the 15 spring practices.

He credited Chris Ferguson with his transition to the college ranks. Ferguson played at Liberty in 2020 and entered the transfer portal after the Flames’ Cure Bowl victory over Coastal Carolina.