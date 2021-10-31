Hampton, Salter savor collegiate debuts in Liberty's rout of UMass

The highlight many will remember from Nate Hampton’s collegiate debut Saturday will be him delivering a strike down the right sideline to Khaleb Coleman for a 63-yard touchdown. It was the freshman quarterback’s first completion in a Liberty uniform, and allowed the Flames to keep rolling in the fourth quarter over visiting UMass.
Hampton, on the other hand, has another moment in mind that will stand out from a 62-17 triumph over the Minutemen.
It was his first rush attempt in the third quarter when he picked up a first down and his shoulder pads collided with UMass cornerback Jordan Mahoney. The 16,577 in attendance let out some ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ as Hampton shook off the tackle attempt and ran back to the huddle.
“I told Coach [Hugh] Freeze, I said, ‘I haven’t been tackled in two years,’’ Hampton said. “I said, ‘I’m going to get that first hit, get popped a little bit,’ and that was fun. It was a lot of fun. I’ll remember that for the rest of my life.”
Hampton and Kaidon Salter made their collegiate debuts in the second half of the 45-point rout. The talented freshmen were both high-profile recruits who found their way to Liberty in two different manners.
Hampton signed with Liberty out of Davie County High School in North Carolina, while Salter transferred to Liberty in the summer after a pair of run-ins with police during the spring semester at Tennessee.
Salter has kept a low profile since arriving on campus by focusing on academics, learning the intricacies of being a Division I quarterback from Malik Willis, and fulfilling the promise he made to Freeze to stay out of trouble.
“Coach Freeze is just a blessing. He gave me another opportunity,” Salter said. “I’m going to do everything I can do to stand on my word that I gave him before I got here. Just come here and play ball.”
Salter was on the field for one drive Saturday, and fans saw why he was a consensus four-star recruit coming out of Cedar Hill High School in Texas.
He rushed for 47 yards on three carries and connected with Brody Brumm for a 39-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
“It was a great feeling just being able to get back out there on the field, knowing that I’ve still got it, showing everybody else that I’ve still got it,” Salter said.
His first run around the right side picked up 13 yards to end the third quarter. The opening play of the fourth was an option run to the left, and Salter read the linebacker following running back Troy Henderson and kept the ball for a 38-yard run up the middle.
“I knew I still had it in me,” Salter said of his long run. “Just had to go out there and let everybody else know. A big thanks to the O-line, they opened up the gap for me. … The linebacker made the read with the running back, I seen green grass and just had to hit it and get what I could get for the team.”
Salter and Hampton (30 rushing yards) were both able to run Freeze’s RPO offense. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound Hampton has the physical size for more powerful runner, while the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Salter has the speed to create big runs.
Hampton finished 1 of 4 passing and Salter completed one of his two pass attempts.
“I think both are adequate runners. I thought you saw that today,” Freeze said. “ I thought Nate, the first pass he threw to Treon [Sibley] in the corner of the end zone, it hit Treon right in the face mask. It’s a ball that should have been caught. I thought he threw the ball really well and accurate.
“I know that Kaidon can throw it, I’ve seen him in practice, and he can run it also. I was pleased.”
The reason why Hampton relished the hit on the run more than the touchdown pass was that Saturday marked the first time he played in a game since the 2019 season at Davie County. The 2020 high school football season was moved to the past spring because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Hampton elected to enroll midyear to take part in the 15 spring practices.
He credited Chris Ferguson with his transition to the college ranks. Ferguson played at Liberty in 2020 and entered the transfer portal after the Flames’ Cure Bowl victory over Coastal Carolina.
“It was just awesome to be able to get a feel for it and kind of see how everything is going to go,” Hampton said. “Being there in the spring, that was just able to get me ready to go in the fall and feel a whole lot better about everything since I’ve been there, learned it and whatnot. It was the best decision and I was glad I enrolled early.”
Salter also enrolled early at Tennessee and was poised to battle for playing time in the spring practice period. His first run-in with police led to being suspended for the spring practices, and then he was dismissed from the program after the second incident.
His former high school teammate, cornerback Amarian Williams, was already committed to Liberty, and he told Salter to contact the coaching staff.
Salter was initially recruited by Liberty out of high school, and the staff felt like he could make an impact on the field if he stayed out of trouble.
Freeze wanted to make sure Salter was committed to “writing the next chapter of his life” at Liberty. That meant being more prepared and spending more time studying film. It also included becoming a better person on and off the field, watching the words and language he uses on a daily basis, and being around people who will help him develop those strong character traits.
“That showed nothing but love. Coach Freeze, you can just tell by his personality and the love that he has for the game and the love that he has for his players,” Salter said. “He wasn’t scared to take another opportunity with me as other coaches were. That’s nothing but love coming from Coach Freeze. He’s a straight-up man, I’m a straight-up dude, so I’ve got to go out there and do everything that I told him I would do.”