Hanshaw taking advantage of playing time as Liberty prepares to host his former school, BYU

The play wasn’t designed to get Bentley Hanshaw the ball. It was, in fact, aimed to bring the Liberty tight end off the line of scrimmage and make sure quarterback Johnathan Bennett had clean throwing alleys. Hanshaw’s position mates, Michael Bollinger and Jerome Jackson, were out running routes, and Bennett used Hanshaw’s blocking to find Jackson for a touchdown.

Hanshaw’s blocking last week against Gardner-Webb typically would go unnoticed, especially when blocks are executed and the play finishes with a touchdown. The highlights show the throw and catch. Not the intricacies and toughness associated with ensuring the play results in the desired outcome.

It is that type of play Hanshaw longed to experience during his three seasons at BYU. He spent those seasons standing on the sideline waiting for his number to be called, whether it came on special teams or at tight end.

Hanshaw, who entered the transfer portal following the 2021 season, has found playing time at Liberty, a faith-based institution like BYU. While he only has one catch for six yards, he is one of four tight ends who regularly play in the Flames’ offense.

“When I chose to come to Liberty, it was purely a decision for football and I felt like it was a great opportunity for me,” Hanshaw said.

***

Hanshaw's decision to transfer was not made lightly. He was a legacy student at BYU and followed in his father’s footsteps playing for the Cougars, and he was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

But as the 2021 regular season came to a close, Hanshaw’s desire to get onto the field led him to meeting with BYU coach Kalani Sitake to discuss entering the transfer portal. Hanshaw brought up the long line of players ahead of him on the depth chart, starting with current starters Issac Pex and Masen Wake. There also were Dallin Holker, Carter Wheat and Lane Lunt who were getting on the field.

It was a tough decision for Sitake. His true freshman season at BYU in 1994 came as Tim Hanshaw, Bentley’s father, suited up for his senior campaign with the Cougars. Sitake knew the type of family the younger Hanshaw came from and, once he realized Hanshaw’s best chances to play at the college level would come elsewhere, told any coach who would listen that Hanshaw would bring a high level of character, in addition to his play on the field, to the program.

Liberty coach Hugh Freeze took notice, and Hanshaw was in the fold one month after he entered the portal.

“Didn’t want to lose him, but I know that he wants to be on the field and wanted to compete,” Sitake said. “I know that Coach Freeze does a great job with his program and Liberty is a really great school, a great place to be, especially for a young man coming from BYU that’s used to living a disciplined life. I knew that they were going to get a really good player there.”

***

It wasn’t necessarily a culture shock for Hanshaw, 23, when he arrived in Lynchburg for the spring semester. Sure, there are differences in how BYU and Liberty approach faith and ways to worship, but Hanshaw was mentally prepared for being in a different environment.

He spent the 2018 and 2019 academic years on a two-year mission to Sydney, Australia. Those missions are designed for enrollment at BYU to be deferred so students can not only serve the church, but communities in need to learn about faith.

He said those two years spent overseas on his mission allowed him to learn and grow as a person. He worked with communities and served people, in addition to spending time in one-on-one sessions “teaching them about Jesus Christ to whatever their level of understanding may be.”

“That’s why it helps you out because you’re pretty young — I was 18 when I left — and you’re thrown out there and forced to grow up a little bit, get outside your comfort zone,” Hanshaw said. “I’d say it prepared me for things like growing up in California on the West Coast, moving from there to Virginia would be a lot harder thing to do had I not already lived super far away from home and spent time in an independent way.”

BYU is rooted in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, while Liberty’s mission statement does not align with a particular denomination, despite its prior Baptist affiliation. That meant Hanshaw did not have to change his way of worshiping as he adapted to the new surroundings in the Hill City.

“As I made that decision, as I came on to visit here, spent time with coaches and around the team and university, that’s where I kind of learned the devout faith that Liberty has, and it’s honestly been really cool,” he said. “There are definitely theological differences, but there’s a lot of commonalities and the belief of how you should live your life and how one should behave, if you will. Just been super cool to broaden my perspective, meet people with a different perspective, and then share with people what I’ve been used to, what I’ve been raised with and what makes sense to me. I think it helps everyone.”

***

Hanshaw knew this week was eventually going to arrive. Part of Liberty’s pitch during the latest recruiting cycle was highlighting what was being billed as the best home schedule in program history. The first game highlighted in that schedule is Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. showdown between Liberty and BYU, marking the Cougars’ first trip to Lynchburg.

That meant Hanshaw would line up across the field from a coaching staff who invested in him for three seasons and teammates he grew with on the field.

Sitake said he’s not going to cheer for Hanshaw this weekend. That won’t stop him from giving Hanshaw a hug before and after the game.

“It will be good to see him,” BYU left tackle Blake Freeland said. “Bentley Hanshaw is a really, really good player, really fun to play next to. He didn’t get many opportunities to play on the field during games, but in practice, I thought he was a really good contributor — great blocker, great route runner. I just know his game’s developed a lot since being there, so I’m excited to see what he can do.”

Hanshaw appeared in only one game during his three seasons on the BYU roster, receiving playing time and recording no stats in mop-up duty during a 45-14 win over Louisiana Tech on Oct. 2, 2020.

His six-yard reception in the Sept. 3 season opener at Southern Miss gave him more catches and receiving yards than he had in three seasons at BYU.

Hanshaw is technically a redshirt sophomore and has two more seasons of eligibility remaining. The 2017 season counted as his redshirt year and the following two seasons (2018 and 2019) didn’t count while he served on his mission. The 2020 campaign, played during the coronavirus pandemic, did not count toward eligibility, so the 2021 season was categorized as his freshman season by BYU.

While he didn’t have playing experience, he had gone through enough practice reps at BYU and during this past spring at Liberty that he was going to be ready to contribute immediately.

“He’s getting a lot more playing time now because he’s starting to get comfortable with the system; he’s starting to understand the tight end room and what we do,” tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua said. “Some things go unspoken and we’ve got to know what Coach is thinking, we’ve got to be the coach out there, but to see him gaining confidence as the game and as the season goes on has been really fun to see. It reminds me of Jerome and Mike when we first got here, them gaining that confidence as the year goes on.”

Hanshaw said his family is making the trip from Moorpark, California, for this weekend’s game, and specifically pointed out his dad will “be definitely wearing red” while in town.

It isn’t the first trip the family has made to watch Hanshaw play this season, and they’ve been able to see him contribute to a team that is 6-1 heading into what is being called the Flames’ biggest home game in program history.

“I’m super fortunate and blessed to be healthy and able to be on the field. Having experienced not being on the field playing college football, it’s a whole lot more fun and a lot better being on the field,” Hanshaw said. “There’s a ton of learning that goes through playing in games and the speed of things and the environment that you’re in. It’s been neat.”