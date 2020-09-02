Harris optimistic Flames have the pieces to replace Gandy-Golden at receiver

Those reps are vital for the receivers as they work on collectively replacing Gandy-Golden’s production.

“I don’t think we have anyone right now that is as talented as AGG was for us,” Harris said, “but we have constant competition every single day where a guy just can’t come in and rest on his laurels. He has to play and compete every single play, every single snap in order to hold his spot. That’s where we’re sitting right now.”

Harris has identified two outside receivers who are the prime candidates for go-to receiver — redshirt sophomore Noah Frith and redshirt freshman CJ Yarbrough — but has lauded fellow outside receivers Javian Lofton, Khaleb Coleman and Brody Brumm as others competing for playing time.

He also is optimistic the slot receiver position can be productive with seniors DJ Stubbs and Kevin Shaa, redshirt freshman DeMario Douglas and freshman CJ Daniels leading the way.

“I think we’re going to have a quality wide receiver room. That’s the concern for me is not the giftedness of that room, it’s just we’ve got to get them all on the same page in learning this system and when to convert routes and when not to,” Freeze said. “I’m confident we can have a good wide receiver room.”