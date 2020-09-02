Harris optimistic Flames have the pieces to replace Gandy-Golden at receiver

There was no secret which wide receiver was going to be targeted by Buckshot Calvert in certain situations last season. If Liberty faced a first-down opportunity where it could take a deep shot toward the end zone or the Flames needed to convert on third and fourth down, the ball was heading to Antonio Gandy-Golden.
Everyone in the stadium knew it. Both coaching staffs, every player and all the fans turned their eyes to No. 11 to see what highlight-reel magic was next in his impressive list of accomplishments.
Gandy-Golden was the security blanket in the passing game, the reliable target who Calvert trusted for three seasons in high-pressure situations.
The dynamic duo graduated following illustrious careers, creating a noticeable void at wide receiver. The young group of returning receivers, widely praised by coach Hugh Freeze and position coach Maurice Harris, doesn’t have the late-game experiences or big-catch resumes the new signal caller can automatically turn to in certain passing situations.
Harris, knowing this, elected to keep the routes short and compact early in training camp. Why? He wanted his wide receiving corps to become accustomed to hauling in receptions in uncomfortable situations — cornerbacks sitting on routes, safety and linebackers jumping into the passing lanes, and guaranteed contact trying to go to the ball.
Those reps are vital for the receivers as they work on collectively replacing Gandy-Golden’s production.
“I don’t think we have anyone right now that is as talented as AGG was for us,” Harris said, “but we have constant competition every single day where a guy just can’t come in and rest on his laurels. He has to play and compete every single play, every single snap in order to hold his spot. That’s where we’re sitting right now.”
Harris has identified two outside receivers who are the prime candidates for go-to receiver — redshirt sophomore Noah Frith and redshirt freshman CJ Yarbrough — but has lauded fellow outside receivers Javian Lofton, Khaleb Coleman and Brody Brumm as others competing for playing time.
He also is optimistic the slot receiver position can be productive with seniors DJ Stubbs and Kevin Shaa, redshirt freshman DeMario Douglas and freshman CJ Daniels leading the way.
“I think we’re going to have a quality wide receiver room. That’s the concern for me is not the giftedness of that room, it’s just we’ve got to get them all on the same page in learning this system and when to convert routes and when not to,” Freeze said. “I’m confident we can have a good wide receiver room.”
Harris said replacing Gandy-Golden’s production will come in a committee approach, especially since no single Liberty receiver came close to matching the numbers the current member of the Washington Football Team put up in the Flames’ first two FBS seasons.
Gandy-Golden had 69 or more receptions, more than 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in each of his final three seasons at Liberty. The 2017 campaign, in particular, featured a bevy of talent at receiver, with B.J. Farrow hauling in 10 touchdown receptions and Damian King finishing with 66 catches for 669 yards.
Gandy-Golden’s production remained steady in 2018 and ’19, but the contributions around him decreased. Stubbs finished second to Gandy-Golden in both receptions and yards the past two seasons, but his numbers dropped from 50 catches for 631 yards in ’18 to 32 catches and 401 yards last season.
“That’s going to be tough [to replace] his production, his leadership. That’s definitely going to be tough,” Harris said. “I have been pleased with Noah and him stepping from a leadership standpoint. CJ Yarbrough stepping up from a leadership point. DJ Stubbs stepping up from a leadership point. I do believe that those three, along with some guys that we brought in, have really stepped it up.
"Javian Lofton, he’s going to be pretty good for us. CJ Daniels is going to be pretty good for us. With those guys coming in, those younger guys coming in, guys like Brody Brumm getting better, that creates a healthy competition within our room.”
Gandy-Golden made contested catches look easy, often reaching out and clutching the football with one hand while defenders did everything they could to prevent him from converting.
That is why the early stages of training camp were important for the wide receiver corps. Those receivers weren’t put in those positions the past three seasons, and the early tests of their mettle allowed them to get accustomed to making the uncomfortable catches before transitioning to flying down the field.
Shaa has been considered the Flames’ fastest receiver since his arrival in 2018, but Lofton will challenge him in the speed department. Lofton was the top-ranked player on the coaching staff’s board in the most recent recruiting cycle.
Lofton, who has received more first-string snaps opposite of Frith while Yarbrough recovers from a Jones fracture, adds the outside deep-threat element to complement the physicality Frith and Yarbrough bring to the field.
Yarbrough and Frith showed glimpses of their big-play ability last season. Yarbrough averaged 20.7 yards on six catches, while Frith’s 15 receptions averaged 19.4 yards.
“These guys still want the ball in their hands,” Harris said. “They’re always open — that’s their mindset. ‘I want the ball, I’m going to do what it takes to get open so I can get the ball, the small things, the technique, the technical things that’s going to help us create separation from DBs.’ The confidence is high right now. I’m excited where we are at this point.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!