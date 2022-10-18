Healthy Frith has helped stabilize Liberty wide receiver corps

Noah Frith opening the season as one of Liberty’s starting wide receivers was in itself an accomplishment for the 6-foot-4 redshirt junior. Some sort of ailment held Frith out of the opener in each of his first three seasons, ranging from a fracture in a foot, a pulled hamstring to a broken hand.

Each time an injury popped up, Frith missed valuable reps in practice and in games. Those strides he made, whether it was in the spring and summer or even in the early stages of training camp, were wiped out and he had to work back to where he was at the time of the setback.

No one had seen what Frith could do at the college level once he was able to string together a full offseason and a healthy start to a campaign. Those questions have been answered with steady play that has helped the Flames keep the offense balanced with four different quarterbacks taking turns behind center.

“I’m not worried. I’m just out there playing football,” Frith said about the quarterback situation.

His 60-yard reception last weekend against Gardner-Webb continued to showcase what a healthy Frith can do in Liberty's offense. He can get behind the secondary for deep passes, has displayed strength by breaking tackles to pick up extra yards, and is winning routes against press coverage.

Frith has 11 catches and is second on the team with 237 receiving yards.

“I’m just more able to catch the football. I’m able to go up and attack it,” Frith said of how being healthy this season has helped him. “I’m not going to say I was not attacking it last year and stuff like that, but I will be honest and say I wasn’t as confident. I’ve got more of my confidence back.”

Frith missed the openers in 2019, 2020 and 2021 with an assortment of injuries. He suffered a fracture in his left foot during the 2019 training camp, missed the 2020 opener with a pulled hamstring, and then broke his right hand and underwent surgery 2 ½ weeks before the 2021 season.

He found his rhythm once he got back into the wide receiver rotation and had 47 catches for 691 yards and seven touchdowns in his first three seasons.

What has changed for him this season? It actually started in 2021 when center Thomas Sargeant encouraged him to seek treatment as often as possible. It didn’t matter if Frith was battling an injury or not, taking care of his body would help keep him on the field over time.

“You’ve got to just take care of yourself, because there’s things to do in treatment to prevent things from happening. Obviously, you can’t prevent everything, but you can sure help it,” Frith said. “… If you’re doing it while you’re healthy, it helps to keep the strength in that.”

Frith’s health has aided in a wide receiver corps that has dealt with a litany of injuries this season. Caleb Snead (Heritage) was a full participant in practice Tuesday for the first time since suffering a right foot injury Sept. 17 at Wake Forest, and Jaivian Lofton was out of a walking boot and practicing.

CJ Yarbrough remained in concussion protocol ahead of Saturday’s showdown with BYU at Williams Stadium.

The Cougars (4-3) enter on a two-game losing streak. All three of BYU’s losses this season have featured the opposing quarterback throwing for more than 200 yards.

“They’re really pretty good at coverage, I won’t lie, and when they’re in press coverage, too, they’re pretty good with their inside leverage and their hands,” Frith said of the BYU cornerbacks. “They want to get hands on, cut you off at the point of attack. It really comes down to just having great technique and executing our plays the correct way and just going up and making the play.”

Frith could potentially catch passes from Charlie Brewer on Saturday. Brewer, who suffered a fracture below the thumb in his right hand in the Sept. 3 opener at Southern Miss, worked with the first-string offense in Tuesday’s open portion of practice.

BYU is preparing in case it faces Brewer, Johnathan Bennett or Nate Hampton.

“It’s difficult in any aspect, but at the end of the day, they’re going to run the same pass concepts, the same run concepts, and it’s just whoever is going to be back there pitching them the ball,” BYU cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally said. “I think the only thing that usually makes a difference is if the quarterback is a little bit more mobile and can get out of the pocket. … Overall aspect of the game, it doesn’t change too much. … We’re just going to focus on the overall scheme and then whoever comes out there, we’ll adjust accordingly.”