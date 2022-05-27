Hillier, Mathieu power Flames to ASUN baseball championship game

Three Hillier struggled at the plate through ASUN Conference tournament pool play. The Liberty left fielder had one hit through three games and wasn’t delivering with runners on base from the cleanup spot.

One swing got Hillier back on track in a big way. And the rest of the Flames weren’t far behind.

Three Hillier hit two home runs and drove in four runs, Logan Mathieu hit a grand slam as part of a 10-run sixth inning, and Liberty advanced to the ASUN tournament championship with an 18-9 rout of Eastern Kentucky on Friday at FGCU’s Swanson Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida.

“I was just trying to find a barrel and just happened to run into one,” Hillier said.

The Flames (37-20) are playing in their third consecutive ASUN championship game and will face Kennesaw State (34-26) at noon Saturday from Swanson Stadium.

Donovan Cash gave the Owls the lead for good with a two-run homer in the seventh inning in the 6-4 triumph.

“We haven’t done anything yet,” Mathieu said. “I’m going to consider this trip empty if we don’t come back with a ring because I know we’re the best team in the league, and hopefully we can prove that tomorrow.”

Liberty and KSU have played seven times this season. The Flames have won four games, including Wednesday’s 12-6 triumph Wednesday in pool play.

“I just expect the excitement and the energy and the fun to be there. There’s nothing like it,” Liberty coach Scott Jackson said. “That’s why you come to Liberty — to play for a championship — and these kids have earned that opportunity.”

Liberty’s 10-run sixth inning gave the Flames an 18-5 lead that was more than enough cushion against the Colonels (38-20).

The Flames sent 15 batters to the plate and scored 10 times on nine hits, two walks and one hit batter. Four EKU pitchers combined to throw 55 pitches in the lengthy frame.

“Proud of our guys to get 10 there in that inning and run away from them,” Jackson said.

Hillier drew a bases-loaded walk, and Stephen Hill followed with an RBI single to push across the first two runs of the frame. Mathieu followed on the first pitch of his at-bat by smashing a hanging curveball over the right-field wall into the adjacent softball stadium for a grand slam that put the Flames ahead 14-5.

The inning continued with five more hits, highlighted by Derek Orndorff’s three-run homer to straightaway center field that capped the inning’s scoring.

“I’m just happy for the guys that we strung that many hits together,” Mathieu said.

Gray Betts recorded two of his four hits in the sixth inning.

Hillier and Mathieu had three hits apiece and combined to drive in nine runs.

“It just felt good to swing it well today,” Hillier said.

Mathieu finished a double shy of the cycle after recording his first career triple in the fifth inning to score Hillier. Cameron Foster followed one pitch after Mathieu’s triple with a towering homer to left-center field to put Liberty ahead 8-5.

“I was kind of more excited for the triple because it was my first career one,” Mathieu quipped.

EKU took a 3-0 lead by taking advantage of five second-inning hits. Charles Ludwick, Ron Franklin and Max Williams each drove in a run during the frame against Liberty starter Joe Adametz III.

Adametz allowed a run in the third and surrendered a solo homer in the fifth to Will King before being lifted after 4⅓ innings.

The southpaw struck out a career-high nine and allowed nine hits in his start.

“I thought Joe fought and he gave us his best,” Jackson said. “They were up there really aggressive.”

EKU’s lead didn’t last long with Hillier leading the charge.

Hillier went 1 for 11 from the plate with two RBIs in pool play. He had more hits and RBIs in his first two at-bats Friday.

Hillier’s solo homer off a fastball to lead off the second inning helped Liberty cut into EKU’s 3-0 lead. He added a two-run homer on a hanging slider in the third inning that sparked a four-run rally, which resulted in a 5-4 lead.

“It was really a tale of two halves with that game,” Jackson said. “We just kept on fighting.”

Both of Hillier’s homers came off EKU starter Rese Brown.

“We’ve faced a lot of adversity this season, and that definitely helped us in this game,” Hillier said. “We just weren’t going to go away. Once we got that momentum, we weren’t going to hold back. It was a good team win today.”

Mason Fluharty (6-3) took over for Adametz in the fifth and struck out four of the seven batters he faced to pick up the victory in 1⅔ innings of relief.

David Erickson, Lincoln Riley and Jeremy Beamon combined to pitch the final three innings.

Brown allowed five earned runs on five hits, walked three and struck out five over 3⅓ innings.

Bryce Travis (2-2) took the loss after surrendering three runs (two earned) on two hits in 1⅔ innings of relief.

